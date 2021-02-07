High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 12:01 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Penn Hills 58, Allderdice 50

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Montour at RMU Island Sports Complex, 9:15 p.m.; Mars at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL sectionals

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (10-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.

Section 3

At Valley

Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.

Note: Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 7 p.m.

South Side at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for Feb. 1, 2021
High school schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2021
High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Dec. 7, 2020

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me