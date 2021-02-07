High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2021

By:

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 12:01 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Penn Hills 58, Allderdice 50

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Montour at RMU Island Sports Complex, 9:15 p.m.; Mars at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL sectionals

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (10-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.

Section 3

At Valley

Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.

Note: Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 7 p.m.

South Side at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.