High school scores, schedules for Feb. 7, 2021
By:
Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 12:01 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s result
Penn Hills 58, Allderdice 50
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin at Montour at RMU Island Sports Complex, 9:15 p.m.; Mars at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL sectionals
Class AAA
Section 1
At Kiski Area
Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye
Section 3
At Seneca Valley
Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.
Section 4
At Waynesburg
Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)
Class AA
Section 1
At Burgettstown
McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (10-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Laurel
Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.
Section 3
At Valley
Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.
Note: Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.
Nonsection
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 7 p.m.
South Side at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.