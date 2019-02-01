High school scores, schedules for Jan. 31, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Trinity Christian at Riverview, ppd.

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.

Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.

Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley; Pine-Richland at North Hills

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield; Latrobe at Norwin; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Greensburg Salem; Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon; Montour at South Fayette; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity; West Allegheny at West Mifflin

Section 3

Armstrong at Shaler; Franklin Regional at Indiana; Kiski Area at Hampton; Mars at Plum

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch; Freeport at Yough; Mt. Pleasant at Highlands

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk; Beaver at New Castle; Quaker Valley at Hopewell

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown; Ringgold at Belle Vernon; Waynesburg at South Park

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Ellwood City; Neshannock at Beaver Falls; Riverside at New Brighton

Section 2

Carlynton at North Catholic; Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle; Keystone Oaks at Freedom

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley; East Allegheny at Valley; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi; Frazier at Brownsville; Southmoreland at Washington

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale; Northgate at Summit Academy; Riverview at Winchester Thurston

Section 2

California at Brentwood; Carmichaels at Bentworth, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette

Section 3

Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy; Laurel at Mohawk; Shenango at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Western Beaver; Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy; Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Avella

Section 3

Imani Christian at St. Joseph; Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street; Trinity Christian at Clairton

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Avonworth; Central Valley at Bishop Canevin;

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 18

Seneca Valley 48, Shaler 33

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 29

Peters Township 63, Hempfield 30

Upper St. Clair 59, Baldwin 30

Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, ppd.

Lincoln Park at Montour, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.

Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.

Plum at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 35

Latrobe at Uniontown, ppd.

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 76, Greensburg Salem 58

Burrell at Knoch, ppd.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Highlands at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 46

Keystone Oaks 58, Quaker Valley 28

New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 45, Southmoreland 44

Yough at West Mifflin, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Neshannock, ppd.

Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.

South Park at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.

Section 3

Derry at Steel Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.

South Allegheny at Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 53, South Side Beaver 25

Northgate at New Brighton, ppd.

Shenango at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette at Ellis School, ppd.

Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Burgettstown, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 61, Eden Christian 55

Vincentian Academy 55, Rochester 50

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Section 2

California 33, Monessen 32

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 41, Aquinas Academy 29

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

West Greene 58, Sewickley Academy 29

Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.

Mars at Hollidaysburg, ppd.

OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 44, Trinity Christian 23

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.

Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.

Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Norwin, 6 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Trinity at Moon, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at California, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Butler at Bethel Park (n)

Class 2A

Plum at Latrobe (n)

Shaler at Moon (n)

Upper St. Clair at Armstrong (n)

Class A

North Hills 8, Beaver 3

Thomas Jefferson 8, South Park 3

Division II

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley (n)

Burrell at Carrick (n)

Neshannock at McDowell, cancelled

Swimming

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 81, Connellsville 70

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 56, Peters Township 45

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 91, Connellsville 89

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 55, Peters Township 46

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Norwin

Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Championship and consolation at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon

Championship and consolation at 2 p.m.

