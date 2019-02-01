High school scores, schedules for Jan. 31, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Trinity Christian at Riverview, ppd.
Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.
Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.
Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley; Pine-Richland at North Hills
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield; Latrobe at Norwin; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Greensburg Salem; Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon; Montour at South Fayette; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity; West Allegheny at West Mifflin
Section 3
Armstrong at Shaler; Franklin Regional at Indiana; Kiski Area at Hampton; Mars at Plum
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Knoch; Freeport at Yough; Mt. Pleasant at Highlands
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk; Beaver at New Castle; Quaker Valley at Hopewell
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown; Ringgold at Belle Vernon; Waynesburg at South Park
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Ellwood City; Neshannock at Beaver Falls; Riverside at New Brighton
Section 2
Carlynton at North Catholic; Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle; Keystone Oaks at Freedom
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley; East Allegheny at Valley; South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi; Frazier at Brownsville; Southmoreland at Washington
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale; Northgate at Summit Academy; Riverview at Winchester Thurston
Section 2
California at Brentwood; Carmichaels at Bentworth, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette
Section 3
Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy; Laurel at Mohawk; Shenango at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Western Beaver; Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy; Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Avella
Section 3
Imani Christian at St. Joseph; Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street; Trinity Christian at Clairton
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Avonworth; Central Valley at Bishop Canevin;
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 18
Seneca Valley 48, Shaler 33
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 29
Peters Township 63, Hempfield 30
Upper St. Clair 59, Baldwin 30
Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, ppd.
Lincoln Park at Montour, ppd.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.
Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.
Plum at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 35
Latrobe at Uniontown, ppd.
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 76, Greensburg Salem 58
Burrell at Knoch, ppd.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Highlands at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 46
Keystone Oaks 58, Quaker Valley 28
New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 45, Southmoreland 44
Yough at West Mifflin, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Neshannock, ppd.
Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Section 2
McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.
South Park at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.
Section 3
Derry at Steel Valley, ppd.
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.
South Allegheny at Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 53, South Side Beaver 25
Northgate at New Brighton, ppd.
Shenango at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette at Ellis School, ppd.
Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Burgettstown, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 61, Eden Christian 55
Vincentian Academy 55, Rochester 50
Cornell at Union, ppd.
Section 2
California 33, Monessen 32
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.
Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 41, Aquinas Academy 29
Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
West Greene 58, Sewickley Academy 29
Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.
Mars at Hollidaysburg, ppd.
OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 44, Trinity Christian 23
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.
Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.
Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Norwin, 6 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Trinity at Moon, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at California, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Butler at Bethel Park (n)
Class 2A
Plum at Latrobe (n)
Shaler at Moon (n)
Upper St. Clair at Armstrong (n)
Class A
North Hills 8, Beaver 3
Thomas Jefferson 8, South Park 3
Division II
Bishop Canevin at Central Valley (n)
Burrell at Carrick (n)
Neshannock at McDowell, cancelled
Swimming
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 81, Connellsville 70
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 56, Peters Township 45
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 91, Connellsville 89
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 55, Peters Township 46
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Norwin
Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Championship and consolation at 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon
Championship and consolation at 2 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.