High school scores, schedules for June 3, 2019

Baseball
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
Central Bucks South 4, Emmaus 3 (8 inn.)
Downingtown East 11, Hazleton 5
Neshaminy 3, Hempfield (District 3) 0
North Allegheny 10, McDowell 2
Pine-Richland 2, Manheim Township 0
Plymouth Whitemarsh 6, Liberty 4
Souderton 7, La Salle College 1
Wilson 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Archbishop Wood 5, West Chester Rustin 4
Bishop Shanahan 1, Frankford 0
Blue Mountain 2, Gettysburg 0
Cedar Cliff 9, Laurel Highlands 2
Franklin Regional 13, Cathedral Prep 4
Lampeter-Strasburg 5, Shaler 1
Pittston 2, Marple Newton 1
Red Land 11, Holy Ghost Prep 0 (5 inn.)
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Beaver 13, Punxsutawney 3 (5 inn.)
Bellefonte 4, Blackhawk 1
East Pennsboro 3, Northwestern Lehigh 2
Hamburg 3, Dallas 1
New Castle 1, Warren 0
North Schuylkill 9, Cardinal O’Hara 8
Selinsgrove 6, Kennard Dale 0
Sprinfield Township 13, Nueva Esperanza 0
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Franklin 3, Freeport 2
Hopewell 9, Bedford 3
Lake-Lehman 6, Central Columbia 5
Mt. Union 10, Biglerville 4
Notre Dame-Green Pond 3, Neumann Goretti 2
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Steel Valley 1
Scienece & Leadership 3, Oley Valley 1
Wyoming Seminary 3, Montoursville 1
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Conemaugh Township 5, Coudersport 3
Devon Prep 4, Kutztown 1
Laurel 2, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Neshannock 7, Sharpsville 0
Schuylkill Haven 8, Dock Mennonite 1
Serra Catholic 6, Moniteau 3
Seton LaSalle 9, Lakeview 1
South Williamsport 11, Blue Ridge 0
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Bishop McCort 2, Union 1
California 17, Rockwood 7 (5 inn.)
Elk County Catholic 4, Vincentian Academy 3
Greenwood 9, Old Forge 0
Halifax 5, Faith Christian 4
Montgomery 10, Girard Academic Music Program 0 (5 inn.)
St. Joseph’s Academy 5, Forbes Road 0
West Middlesex 9, Otto Eldred 4
Lacrosse
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
LaSalle College vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Radnor vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Crestwood at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Hershey at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Downingtown West vs. Harriton at West Chester Henderson, 4 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Semfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Archbishop Carroll at Penncrest, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. York Catholic at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.
Softball
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 0
Haverford 6, Downingtown West 2
Hempfield 13, Chambersburg 3 (6 inn.)
McDowell 9, Warwick 4
North Penn 9, Whitehall 0
Hazleton 2, Pennsbury 1
Parkland 8, Conestoga 0
Spring-Ford 10, St. Hubert’s 0 (5 inn.)
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 4, Bangor 0
Donegal 6, Connellsville 4
Lampeter-Strasburg 15, Archbishop Ryan 5
Penn-Trafford 13, Central Mountain 6
Pittston 4, Upper Perkiomen 0
Twin Valley 1, Upper Merion 0
West Allegheny 15, Exeter 6
West Chester East 11, Waynesboro 1 (6 inn.)
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Elizabeth Forward 8, Punxsutawney 2
Grove City 4, Knoch 0
Honesdale 3, Eastern York 0
James Buchanan 8, Blue Mountain 2
Mifflinburg 4, Scranton Prep 2
Mt. Pleasant 9, Bellefonte 4
Nazareth Academy 12, Walter B. Saul 0
West Perry 20, Lansdale Catholic 0 (3 inn.)
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Avonworth 8, Fort LeBoeuf 1
Bald Eagle Area 6, South Park 1
Bloomsburg 2, Mid Valley 1
Clearfield 4, Chestnut Ridge 3
Delone Catholic 15, Neumann Goretti 2 (6 inn.)
Keystone Oaks 8, Girard 0
Pine Grove 15, Masterman 0
Warrior Run 11, Kutztown 3
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Brandywine Heights 2, Conemaugh Township 0
Chartiers-Houston 7, Union City 3
Cranberry 10, Freedom 1
Frazier 9, Marion Center 6
Holy Cross 10, Conwell Egan 0
Laurel 5, Wilmington 3
Northern Lehigh 10, Philadelphia Academy Charter 0 (5 inn.)
Susquenita 4, Line Mountain 3 (9 inn.)
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Clarion 6, Commodore Perry 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 11, Union 7
DuBois Central Catholic 14, Leechburg 6
Glendale 7, Shanksville-Stonycreek 3
Millersburg 5, Montgomery 4 (8 inn.)
Old Forge 12, Bucktail 1
West Greene 8, Rockwood 1
Williams Valley 14, Bristol 4
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Northeastern vs. Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
York Suburban vs. Manheim Central at Red Lion, 6 p.m.; Ambridge vs. Meadville at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
