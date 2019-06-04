High school scores, schedules for June 3, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 10:38 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Central Bucks South 4, Emmaus 3 (8 inn.)

Downingtown East 11, Hazleton 5

Neshaminy 3, Hempfield (District 3) 0

North Allegheny 10, McDowell 2

Pine-Richland 2, Manheim Township 0

Plymouth Whitemarsh 6, Liberty 4

Souderton 7, La Salle College 1

Wilson 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Archbishop Wood 5, West Chester Rustin 4

Bishop Shanahan 1, Frankford 0

Blue Mountain 2, Gettysburg 0

Cedar Cliff 9, Laurel Highlands 2

Franklin Regional 13, Cathedral Prep 4

Lampeter-Strasburg 5, Shaler 1

Pittston 2, Marple Newton 1

Red Land 11, Holy Ghost Prep 0 (5 inn.)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Beaver 13, Punxsutawney 3 (5 inn.)

Bellefonte 4, Blackhawk 1

East Pennsboro 3, Northwestern Lehigh 2

Hamburg 3, Dallas 1

New Castle 1, Warren 0

North Schuylkill 9, Cardinal O’Hara 8

Selinsgrove 6, Kennard Dale 0

Sprinfield Township 13, Nueva Esperanza 0

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Franklin 3, Freeport 2

Hopewell 9, Bedford 3

Lake-Lehman 6, Central Columbia 5

Mt. Union 10, Biglerville 4

Notre Dame-Green Pond 3, Neumann Goretti 2

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Steel Valley 1

Scienece & Leadership 3, Oley Valley 1

Wyoming Seminary 3, Montoursville 1

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Conemaugh Township 5, Coudersport 3

Devon Prep 4, Kutztown 1

Laurel 2, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Neshannock 7, Sharpsville 0

Schuylkill Haven 8, Dock Mennonite 1

Serra Catholic 6, Moniteau 3

Seton LaSalle 9, Lakeview 1

South Williamsport 11, Blue Ridge 0

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Bishop McCort 2, Union 1

California 17, Rockwood 7 (5 inn.)

Elk County Catholic 4, Vincentian Academy 3

Greenwood 9, Old Forge 0

Halifax 5, Faith Christian 4

Montgomery 10, Girard Academic Music Program 0 (5 inn.)

St. Joseph’s Academy 5, Forbes Road 0

West Middlesex 9, Otto Eldred 4

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Radnor vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Crestwood at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Hershey at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Harriton at West Chester Henderson, 4 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Semfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Archbishop Carroll at Penncrest, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. York Catholic at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 0

Haverford 6, Downingtown West 2

Hempfield 13, Chambersburg 3 (6 inn.)

McDowell 9, Warwick 4

North Penn 9, Whitehall 0

Hazleton 2, Pennsbury 1

Parkland 8, Conestoga 0

Spring-Ford 10, St. Hubert’s 0 (5 inn.)

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 4, Bangor 0

Donegal 6, Connellsville 4

Lampeter-Strasburg 15, Archbishop Ryan 5

Penn-Trafford 13, Central Mountain 6

Pittston 4, Upper Perkiomen 0

Twin Valley 1, Upper Merion 0

West Allegheny 15, Exeter 6

West Chester East 11, Waynesboro 1 (6 inn.)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Elizabeth Forward 8, Punxsutawney 2

Grove City 4, Knoch 0

Honesdale 3, Eastern York 0

James Buchanan 8, Blue Mountain 2

Mifflinburg 4, Scranton Prep 2

Mt. Pleasant 9, Bellefonte 4

Nazareth Academy 12, Walter B. Saul 0

West Perry 20, Lansdale Catholic 0 (3 inn.)

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Avonworth 8, Fort LeBoeuf 1

Bald Eagle Area 6, South Park 1

Bloomsburg 2, Mid Valley 1

Clearfield 4, Chestnut Ridge 3

Delone Catholic 15, Neumann Goretti 2 (6 inn.)

Keystone Oaks 8, Girard 0

Pine Grove 15, Masterman 0

Warrior Run 11, Kutztown 3

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Brandywine Heights 2, Conemaugh Township 0

Chartiers-Houston 7, Union City 3

Cranberry 10, Freedom 1

Frazier 9, Marion Center 6

Holy Cross 10, Conwell Egan 0

Laurel 5, Wilmington 3

Northern Lehigh 10, Philadelphia Academy Charter 0 (5 inn.)

Susquenita 4, Line Mountain 3 (9 inn.)

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Clarion 6, Commodore Perry 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 11, Union 7

DuBois Central Catholic 14, Leechburg 6

Glendale 7, Shanksville-Stonycreek 3

Millersburg 5, Montgomery 4 (8 inn.)

Old Forge 12, Bucktail 1

West Greene 8, Rockwood 1

Williams Valley 14, Bristol 4

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northeastern vs. Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central at Red Lion, 6 p.m.; Ambridge vs. Meadville at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

