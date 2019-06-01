High school scores, schedules for May 31, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 10:54 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Widener University, 4 p.m.; Hazleton Area vs. Downingtown East at Post 781 Legion Field in Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.; Liberty vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Souderton at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.; Central Bucks South vs. Emmaus at Bears Stadium in Boyerstown, 7 p.m.; Wilson vs. Penn-Trafford at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Manheim Township at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. North Allegheny at Ainsworth Field in Erie, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Red Land at West Chester Henderson, 4 p.m.; Pittston vs. Marple Newton at University of Scranton, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Gettysburg at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. West Chester Rustin at La Salle College, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Frankford at Villanova Ballpark in Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.; Cedar Cliff vs. Laurel Highlands at Northern, 4 p.m.; Shaler vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Franklin Regional at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Kennard Dale at Bowman Field in Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.; Sprinfield Township vs. Nueva Esperanza at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. North Schuylkill at La Salle College, 1 p.m.; Dallas vs. Hamburg at Pittston Baseball Field in Hughestown, 4:30 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Blackhawk at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Beaver vs. Punxsutawney at Pullman Park in Butler, 4 p.m.; Warren vs. New Castle at Ainsworth Field in Erie, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Montoursville vs. Wyoming Seminary, 6:30 p.m.; Neumann Goretti vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Lehman vs. Central Columbia at Hanover Area, 4:30 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Science & Leadership at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.; Mt. Union vs. Biglerville at Mt. Aloysius College, 1 p.m.; Bedford vs. Hopewell at Everett, noon; Steel Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Pullman Park in Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin vs. Freeport at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Dock Mennonite vs. Schuylkill Haven at Bears Stadium in Boyerstown, 4 p.m.; South Williamsport vs. Blue Ridge at Bowman Field in Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Kutztown vs. Devon Prep at Muhlenberg, 6:30 p.m.; Conemaugh Township vs. Coudersport at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Lakeview at Pullman Park in Butler, 1:30 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Laurel at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.; Moniteau vs. Serra Catholic at Showers Field in DuBois, 3:30 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Neshannock at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Greenwood vs. Old Forge at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; District 4 champion vs. District 11 champion or District 12 champion at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Halifax at Immaculata University, 4 p.m.; Forbes Road vs. St. Joseph’s at McConnellsburg, 4:30 p.m.; California vs. Rockwood at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.; West Middlesex vs. Otto Eldred at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Union at Iron Horse Complex in Windber, 4 p.m.; Elk County Catholic vs. Vincentian Academy at Showers Field in DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 17, McDowell 3

St. Joseph’s Prep 7, Emmaus 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Springfield Delco at Harriton, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley at Harriton, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Radnor at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Pine-Richland at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s results

Mars 22, Trinity (District 3) 12

Southern Lehigh 14, Archbishop Carroll 5

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Southern Lehigh at Exeter, 1 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Lancaster Country Day at Emmaus, 2 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Hampton at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg, 3 p.m.; Hershey vs. Mars at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s results

Radnor 15, Parkland 3

Shady Side Academy 21, McDowell 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Downingtown West at West Chester East, 4 p.m.; Radnor vs. Harriton at West Chester East, 2 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 5 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s results

Oakland Catholic 20, Villa Maria (District 10) 8

Springfield Delco 18, Saucon Valley 8

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.; Kennard Dale vs. Archbishop Carroll at Avon Grove, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. Cocalico at Exeter Township, 3 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Oakland Catholic at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Softball

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s result

West Allegheny 3, Connellsville 2

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s result

Elizabeth Forward 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s result

Laurel 9, Frazier 3

District 5/6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s result

Bellefonte 2, Tyrone 0

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s result

Bald Eagle Area 9, Chestnut Ridge 5

District 6 playoffs

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s result

Marion Center 4, Bishop McCort 2

Class A

Championship

Friday’s result

Claysburg-Kimmel 8, Glendale 5

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Play-in game

Friday’s result

McDowell 11, Mifflin County 1 (5 inn.)

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Northeastern vs. Whitehall at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Central York vs. Pennsbury at Twin Valley, 10:30 a.m.; State College vs. Bethel Park at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.; Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

York Suburban vs. Holy Redeemer at Schuylkill Valley, 12:30 p.m.; Palumbo vs. Manheim Central at Twin Valley, noon; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Ambridge at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Derry vs. Meadville at Penn Hills, 3 p.m.

