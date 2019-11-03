High school scores, schedules for Nov. 2, 2019

Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 11:20 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

At Hershey

Class AAA

Team results

Downingtown West, 65; La Salle College, 84; North Allegheny, 112; Butler, 156; Penncrest, 164; Unionville, 193; Lower Merion, 197; Council Rock South, 228; State College, 232; Cedar Crest, 265

Individual results

Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 15:26; Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny, 15:51; Ethan McIntyre, Unionville, 15:56; Cole Walker, Unionville, 15:57; Ethan Maher, La Salle College, 15:59; Aiden Barnhill, Downingtown West, 16:06; J. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 16:08; Zack Marmol, Peters Township, 16:11; Sage Vavro, Butler, 16:13; Sean Garrett, Garnet Valley, 16:15; Christian Fitch, Fox Chapel, 16:17; Declan Rymer, Downingtown West, 16:18; C.J. Singleton, Butler, 16:19; Jonathan Thrush, Muhlenberg, 16:20; Bruce Trimmer, Oxford, 16:20; Graham Thomas, Penn Manor, 16:21; Josh Christian, Scranton, 16:22; Frank Cole, Liberty, 16:22; Zachary Leachman, Mars,16:23; Brady Bigger, State College, 16:24

Class AA

Team results

Lewisburg, 82; York Suburban, 82; New Castle, 128; Indiana, 153; Central Cambria, 156; Punxsutawney, 169; South Fayette, 194; Kennard Dale, 198; North East, 228; Grove City, 234

Individual results

Dylan Throop, General McLane, 15:57; Ben Kuhn, Wyomissing, 16:09; Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 16:16; Patrick Stevens, Meadville, 16:17; Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 16:17; Garrett Baublitz, Juniata, 16:26; Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 16:31; Gage Krall, Northern Lebanon, 16:33; Kendall Branan, Indiana, 16:35; Nick Fetzer, Westmont Hilltop, 16:36; Van May, Bedford, 16:39; Toby Cree, Central Cambria, 16:40; Peter Lantz, Lewisburg, 16:42; Cole Adams, York Suburban, 16:42; Grant Kern, York Suburban, 16:45; Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 16:45; Joseph Somora, Grove City, 16:45; Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 16:46; Matthew Chaikowsky, Saucon Valley, 16:46; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:48.

Class A

Team results

Winchester Thurston, 113; Riverview, 132; Jenkintown, 160; Wyalusing Valley, 161; Penns Valley, 167; Cranberry, 190; Cochranton, 218; Cambridge Springs, 222; Eden Christian, 226; West Middlesex, 246

Individual results

Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 15:56; Brendan Colwell, Penns Valley, 16:05; Andrew Healey, Holy Cross, 16:22; Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 16:28; Ian Zimmerman, Northern Bedford, 16:37; Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 16:40; Kevin Jumper, Holy Cross, 16:45; Mason Ochs, Riverview, 16:43; Noah Bernarding, Cochranton, 16:45; Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 16:47; Alex Patton, Wyalusing Valley, 16:48; Troy Hart, Reynolds, 16:49; Mitchell Brett, Kutztown, 16:52; Gideon Deasy, Riverview, 16:52; Luke Mantzell, West Middlesex, 16:54; Eric Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 16:54; Oliver Michell, Jenkintown, 16:54; Jacob Mavretic, Millersburg, 16:54; Aiden Michell, Jenkintown, 16:56; Kemuel Laudermilch, Wyalusing Valley, 16:57

Girls

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

At Hershey

Class AAA

Team results

North Allegheny, 137; State College, 152; Hershey, 164; Upper St. Clair, 172; Mechanicsburg, 192; Unionville, 195; Central Bucks West, 200; Seneca Valley, 205; Carlisle, 214; Dallastown, 227

Individual results

Mia Cochran, Moon, 17:53; Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 18:11; Jenna Mulhern, West Chester Henderson, 18:18; Sophia Toti, Carlisle, 18:29; Margaret Carroll, Northeastern, 18:29; Hannah Lindgren, North Allegheny, 18:49; Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest, 18:51; Grace Sisson, Fox Chapel, 18:57; Claire Zubey, Owen J. Roberts, 18:59; Allyson Clarke, West Chester East, 19:01; Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 19:03; Caryn Rippey, Wilson, 19:03; Emily Jobes, Liberty, 19:06; Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 19:07; Naomi Hillen, Pottsgrove, 19:08; Anna Martin, Warwick, 19:08; Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 19:09; McKenna Brophy, Central Bucks East, 19:10; Kaylee McCullough, Neshaminy, 19:11; Julia Flood, Central Bucks West, 19:13.

Class AA

Team results

South Fayette, 62; Northern, 77; Warrior Run, 116; Central Cambria, 159; Lewisburg, 182; Pope John Paul II, 198; Harbor Creek, 202; St. Mary’s, 211; Greensburg Salem, 228; Holy Redeemer, 258

Individual results

Marlee Starliper, Northern, 17:11; Taryn Parks, Greencastle-Antrim, 18:07; Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:18; Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 18:23; Cori McCormick, North Schuylkill, 18:44; Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 18:51; Gianna Labbiento, Sharon, 18:52; Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 19:15; Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 19:17; Molly DeMarzo, Crestwood, 19:19; Meaera Shannon, Conneaut, 19:21; Annie Wicker, Quaker Valley, 19:21; Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 19:22; Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs, 19:23; Olivia Roberts, Punxsutawney, 19:38; Sarah Clark, Villa Maria, 19:38; Katie Anthony, Northern, 19:40; Grace Kuhn, Wyomissing, 19:46; Abby Paczewski, Lake Lehman, 19:52; Meredith Glunz, Villa Joseph Marie, 19:55

Class A

Team results

St. Joseph’s, 93; Marion Center, 116; Camp Hill, 119; Wilmington, 149; Westmont Hilltop, 160; Notre Dame Green Pond, 182; North Clarion, 218; Neumann-Goretti, 245; North Catholic, 246; OLSH, 260

Individual results

Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 19:20; Grace Mason, Wilmington, 19:38; Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 19:40; Krista Jones, Elk Lake, 19:41; Reagan Pender, Northern Lehigh, 19:55; Lia Bartholomew, West Middlesezx, 20:04; Emily Coddington, North Star, 20:07; Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 20:09; Erika Moriarty, Kutztown, 20:10; Kate Youngmark, St. Joseph’s Academy, 20:11; Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, 20:13; Braetan Peters, Annville Cleona, 20:15; Kathryn Long, Mountain View, 20:16; Emily Olcott, Shenango, 20:21; Grace Baldauff, Northgate, 20:22; Ellie Dorian, Westmont Hilltop, 20:24; Grace Medei, Notre Dame Green Pond, 20:24; Emma MacDonald, North Catholic, 20:24; Loivia Spoerl, Jenkintown, 20:25; Elizabeth Kline, Cambridge Springs, 20:25

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4), 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s result

Westmont Hilltop 14, Huntingdon 10

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bellwood-Antis 15, Cambria Heights 8

Penns Valley 48, Marion Center 12

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Date, site, time TBA

Richland (10-0) vs. Penns Valley (10-1); Bellwood-Antis (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (11-0)

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Bishop McCort 28, Glendale 0

Purchase Line 20, Blairsville 12

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3)

Class 2A

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Date, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1)

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s result

Northern Bedford 28, Windber 14

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3)

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

North Catholic vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:15 p.m.

Class B

North

Burrell vs. Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

South

Elizabeth Forward vs. Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7:50 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.; Hampton vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Norwin at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; Plum vs. West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Shaler vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Franklin Regional 2, West Allegheny 1

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s result

Altoona 2, McDowell 0

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Juniata 2, Huntingdon 1

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Mars 4, Plum 0

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Catholic 1, Yough 0

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s result

McDowell 1, Altoona 0

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Bedford 3, Bald Eagle Area 0

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

At Hershey Racquet Club

Saturday’s results

Class AAA

Singles

Semifinals

Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, 6-4, 6-1; Amelia Honer, Council Rock North d. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin, 6-3, 6-3

Championship

Amelia Honer, Council Rock North d. Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, 6-1, 6-2

Consolation

Bethany Yauch, Baldwin d. Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, 6-2, 7-6(5)

Doubles

Semifinals

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township, 6-3, 6-4; Kanon Ciarrocchi/Lucy Hederick, Radnor d. Megan Walsh/Kyra Workman, Pennsbury, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Championship

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Kanon Ciarrocchi/Lucy Hederick, Radnor, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Consolation

Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township d. Megan Walsh/Kyra Workman, Pennsbury, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Class AA

Singles

Semifinals

Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport d. Nikole Lisovyy, Lower Moreland, 6-4, 6-2; Karissa Ghigiarelli, Taylor Riverside d. Ava Lewis, East Pennsboro, 6-0, 6-0

Championship

Karissa Ghigiarelli, Taylor Riverside d. Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Consolation

Nikole Lisovyy, Lower Moreland d. Ava Lewis, East Pennsboro, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Semifinals

Brette Foutch/Sarah Stahl, Delco Christian d. Anna Millen/Angelle San Jose, Lancaster Catholic, 6-3, 6-3; Sarah DeMarco/Tara Thomas, Villa Maria Academy d. Ella Krypel/Nicole Joanlanne, Wyoming Seminary, 6-1, 6-1

Championship

Sarah DeMarco/Tara Thomas, Villa Maria Academy d. Brette Foutch/Sarah Stahl, Delco Christian, 6-2, 6-0

Consolation

Anna Millen/Angelle San Jose, Lancaster Catholic d. Ella Krypel/Nicole Joanlanne, Wyoming Seminary, won by default

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Saturday’s results

Championship

Canon-McMillan 3, North Allegheny 2

Class AAA

Saturday’s results

Championship

Knoch 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Class AA

Saturday’s results

Championship

Freeport 3, North Catholic 2

Class A

Saturday’s results

Championship

Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 1

Consolation

Geibel 3, Shenango 1

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

State College 3, Altoona 0

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Bald Eagle Area 3, Central Cambria 2

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Northern Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.