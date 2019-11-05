High school scores, schedules for Nov. 4, 2019

Monday, November 4, 2019

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Downingtown West (17-5) vs. Central Dauphin (16-7) at Methacton, 6 p.m.; Wilson (21-3) vs. Peters Township (10-3-1) at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (14-7) vs. Owen J. Roberts (19-3) at The Proving Grounds, Conshohocken, 5 p.m.; Emmaus (24-0) vs. Garnet Valley (21-1) at Nazareth, 6:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (20-0-2) vs. Souderton (18-4) at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre (9-4-1) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-4-1) at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) vs. Easton (18-5) at Wissahickon, 5 p.m.; Pine-Richland (18-2) vs. Hershey (16-6) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Merion Mercy (18-3-1) vs. Berks Catholic (17-6) at Methacton, 4 p.m.; East Pennsboro (18-4) vs. Villa Maria (13-9) at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.; Bangor (16-5) vs. Northern (19-4) at Emmaus, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West (11-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (18-4) at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Upper Perkiomen (17-5) at The Proving Grounds, Conshohocken, 3 p.m.; Palmyra (19-3) vs. Mount St. Joseph Academy at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.; Selinsgrove (16-3) vs. Donegal (15-7) at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-7) vs. Twin Valley (16-8) at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class A

Greenwood (17-1-2) vs. Bloomsburg (16-3-1) at West Perry, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Springfield (16-5) at The Proving Grounds, Conshohocken, 1 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh (17-5-1) vs. Newport (14-5-1) at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary (14-0) vs. Bishop McDevitt (13-9) at Wyoming Valley West, 5 p.m.; New Hope Solebury (21-0) vs. Moravian Academy (19-4) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Oley Valley (22-1) vs. Forbes Road (14-2) at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Lewisburg (18-2-1) vs. Wyoming (12-1-1) at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (12-2) vs. Boiling Springs (18-3-1) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2) at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity, 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penns Valley (10-1) at Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McCort (6-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (7-4) at Portage (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5,8,9, 10

Class 6A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (9-1) vs. McDowell (9-1) at Veteran’s Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (11-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (9-2) vs. University Prep (7-4) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bedford (9-2) vs. Westinghouse (8-3) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Friday’s schedule

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1) at Windber, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tussey Mountain (10-1) vs. Northern Bedford (8-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Seneca Valley (n)

Class B

North

Neshannock 9, Burrell 0

Wilmington vs. Avonworth (n)

South

Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 1

Nonconference

Latrobe 7, Mars 1

Montour 7, Hempfield 6

South Fayette 10, Hampton 7

Plum vs. West Allegheny (n)

Shaler vs. Baldwin (n)

3 goals or more: Alex Keller, South Fayette (4); Bryden Morgan, Neshannock; Joey Pankowski, Hampton; Tommy Gollob, Montour

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

North Catholic vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:15 p.m.

Class B

South

Bishop Canevin vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, 7:50 p.m.; Connellsville vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Norwin at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.; Moon vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

North Penn (21-1) vs. Wilson (14-7-1) at Upper Perkomen, 6 p.m.; Wilkes Barre vs. Conestoga (15-5-2) at Dallas, 6 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Dallastown at Ramp Playground, Philadephia, 4 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Lower Merion (20-1-1) at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 7 p.m.; Central Dauphin (20-1-1) vs. Central Bucks West (11-7-5) at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon (15-5-1) at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.; Boyertown (18-2-2) vs. Whitehall at Owen J. Roberts, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-3-1) vs. Palmyra (17-2-2) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Strath Haven (13-7-1) vs. Susquehannock (21-2-2) at Harriton, 6 p.m.; Selinsgrove vs. Crestwood at Loyalsock Township, 7 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Holy Ghost Prep (14-6) at Northern Lehigh, 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Northern York (17-4-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (18-3-1) vs. Franklin Towne at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny (14-6-1) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (19-0-1) vs. Bradford at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk (13-4-4) at Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Fleetwood (18-4) vs. New Hope-Solebury (14-6) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame Green Pond vs. Midd-West at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Wyoming Seminary at Danville, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Lancaster Mennonite (12-6-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (20-2) vs. Fairview at Mars, 8 p.m.; Somerset vs. Punxsutawney at Windber, 7 p.m.; Juniata vs. Deer Lakes (16-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shady Side Academy (15-3-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Halifax (19-1) vs. East Juniata at Eagle View, 5 p.m.; Devon Prep vs. Dock Mennonite (17-4) at La Salle College, 2:30 p.m.; Millville vs. Moravian Academy at Midd-West, 7 p.m.; Forest City vs. York Catholic (18-5) at Scranton, 4 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Lancaster Country Day (13-5-2) at Windber, 5 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Winchester Thurston (16-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Brockway vs. Springdale (16-4) at Clearfield, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3-1) vs. Iroquois at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Pennridge (20-1-1) vs. Wilson (20-5) at Souderton, 5:30 p.m.; Williamsport vs. North Penn (12-9-2) at Loyalsock Township, 5 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Conestoga (18-3) at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 vs. Council Rock South (16-5-1) at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 (16-3-1) vs. Unionville (16-6) at Warwick, 6 p.m.; McDowell vs. Norwin (18-2) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 5:30 p.m.; Boyertown (20-2) vs. Nazereth at Owen J. Roberts, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (17-2-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-2-2) at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Villa Joseph Marie (18-2-1) vs. Conrad Weiser (19-4) at William Tennent, 6 p.m.; Athens vs. Berwick at Balls Mills Complex, Williamsport, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Strath Haven (14-4-2) at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 2 p.m.; Dallas vs. Mechanicsburg (18-4) at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Wood at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (18-5) vs. Plum (17-2-1) at Cedar Crest, 5 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. West Allegheny (16-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Mars (18-0-1) vs. Warren at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Eastern Lebanon County (16-4-2) vs. Lewisburg at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; Landsdale Catholic vs. St. Basil (8-10-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.; Central Columbia vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Danville, 5 p.m.; Lake Lehman vs. Boiling Springs (16-4) at Dallas, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (14-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Mars, 6 p.m.; Karns City vs. Bald Eagle Area at Brockway, 6 p.m.; Bedford vs. South Park (14-4-1) at Somerset, 5 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. Yough (17-2-1) at Fairview, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill (21-0) vs. Bloomsburg at Eagle View, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian (18-1-1) vs. Conwell-Egan at William Tennent, 4 p.m.; East Juniata vs. Mountain View at Midd-West, 5 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Fairfield (21-1) at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-1) vs. Everett at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mercer vs. West Branch at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.; Conemaugh Township vs. Freedom (21-1) at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Brockway vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4) at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Bishop Shanahan (20-0) vs. Cumberland Valley (14-4) at Spring-Ford, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (17-5) vs. Pennsbury (20-3) at Bonner-Prendergast, 4 p.m.; Parkland (17-5) vs. Central Dauphin (14-5) at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.; Central York (16-1) vs. Downingtown East (23-3) at Dallastown, 6:30 p.m.; Unionville (23-3) vs. Emmaus (17-6) at Spring-Ford, 4 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 (19-0) vs. Council Rock North (22-4) at Dallastown, 5 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (17-2) vs. State College (18-0) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; McDowell vs. North Allegheny (19-1) at Cochranton, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Pope John Paul II (21-1) vs. Palumbo Academy at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; Western Wayne (21-2) vs. Garden Spot (18-3) at Wilkes University, 7 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (16-1) vs. West York (21-1) at Catasuqua, 5:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Villa Maria Academy (18-3) at Bonner-Prendergast, 7 p.m.; Palmyra (21-0) vs. Hollidaysburg (12-5) at Hempfield, Landisville, 6:30 p.m.; DuBois (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-2) at Keystone, 5:30 p.m.; Conneaut vs. Franklin Regional (17-2) at Cochranton, 6 p.m.; Knoch (21-1) vs. South Fayette (16-2) at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Science Leadership Academy vs. Panther Valley (20-2) at Bonner-Prendergast, 5:30 p.m.; North Penn Liberty (19-0) vs. Holy Redeemer (17-5) at Athens, 6:30 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (11-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt at Upper Dublin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinty-District 3 (20-1) vs. Central Cambria (21-1) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Freeport (18-0) vs. Brookville (17-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.; North Star (20-1) vs. Beaver (16-2) at Windber, 6 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area (19-0) vs. Avonworth (15-6) at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.; Corry vs. North Catholic (19-1) at Meadville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian (19-0) vs. Blue Ridge at Hempfield, Landisville, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (11-8) vs. Nativity (21-1) at Upper Dublin, 6 p.m.; Canton (15-3) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-3) at Athens, 5 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (19-2) vs. Geibel (16-2) at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (19-1) vs. Fort Cherry (15-5) at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Elk County Catholic (15-2) at Meadville, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-2) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-5) at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Clarion (16-1) vs. Saegertown at Keystone, 7 p.m.

