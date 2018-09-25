High school scores, schedules for Sept. 25, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 11:19 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 3

Mars 22, Shaler 36

Pine-Richland 27, Mars 28

Pine-Richland 22, Shaler 37

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 23, Peters Township 32

Canon-McMillan 18, Trinity 43

Peters Township 21, Trinity 40

Upper St. Clair 17, Baldwin 44

Upper St. Clair 23, Bethel Park 32

Division II

Section 1

Neshannock 15 Freedom 50

Neshannock 15 Riverside 50

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 20, Brentwood 39

Bishop Canevin 15, Steel Valley 50

Brentwood 15, Steel Valley 50

Winchester Thurston 22, Bishop Canevin 35

Winchester Thurston 20, Brentwood 41

Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 50

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 3

Mars 23, Shaler 34

Pine-Richland 24, Mars 37

Pine-Richland 21, Shaler 40

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 19, Trinity 40

Peters Township 25, Canon-McMillan 32

Peters Townshp 20, Trinity 41

Upper St. Clair 19, Baldwin 43

Upper St. Clair 20, Bethel Park 35

Division II

Section 1

Neshannock 15, Freedom 50

Neshannock 15, Riverside 50

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 18, Brentwood 38

Bishop Canevin 16, Steel Valley 42

Brentwood 23, Steel Valley 32

Winchester Thurston 26, Bishop Canevin 29

Winchester Thurston 17, Brentwood 38

Winchester Thurston 17, Steel Valley 38

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division II

Shady Side Academy 8, Aquinas Academy 1

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL semifinal

Class 3A

at Youghiogheny Country Club

Par 72

Parker Johnson, Peters Township, 74; Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 76; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 76; Casey Hulbert, Montour, 77; Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 77; Ryan Marshall, Peters Township, 77; Chris Sicher, Mars, 78; Hayden Mitchell, Mt. Lebanon, 78; Nathan Platt, Upper St. Clair, 78; Noah Pierce, Thomas Jefferson, 78; Jas Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 79; Nathan Schachner, Moon, 80; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 80; Brice Delaney, Shady Side Academy, 80; Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 81; Myles Hammell, Mt. Lebanon, 81; Chase Richardson, Connellsville, 81; Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon, 82

*Top 18 finishers qualify for WPIAL tournament

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 206, Hempfield 211

Medalists: Ronnie Howard, Sal Cerilli (N), 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 241, Freeport 246

Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 41

Section 6

Hopewell 253, Central Valley 260

Central Valley 260, South Side Beaver 261

Medalist: Anthony Santilli (CV), 41

Section 9

Quaker Valley 191, Sewickely Academy 198

Medalists: Matt Klemish, Landon Shirley (SA), 35; Mike Tanabe (QV), 37

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 177, Seneca Valley 205

Medalist: Sierra Richard (BH), 40

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 190, Connellsville 231

Medalist: Rachael Thatcher (P-T), 45

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 171, Mt. Pleasant 184

Medalist: Kendra Pecora (LV), 56

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Central Catholic 1 (OT)

Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 2

Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 1

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Norwin 2, Plum 1

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0

Woodland Hills 1, Hempfield 0

Connellsville at Penn Hills, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 2, Indiana 1

Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 2

Mars 6, Highlands 0

North Hills 2, Knoch 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 1, Obama Academy 1 (2OT)

Moon 3, Ambridge 1

West Allegheny 4, Beaver 0

Section 3

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Belle Vernon at Uniontown (n)

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 2, West Mifflin 0

Franklin Regional 0, South Fayette 0 (2OT)

Thomas Jefferson 8, McKeesport 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, McGuffey 1

Keystone Oaks 21, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Shady Side Academy 1

Mt. Pleasant 1, Freeport 0

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center 5, Yough 2

Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 2

Southmoreland 7, Washington 2

Section 4

North Catholic 7, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 14, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, ppd.

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, ppd.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth at Eden Christian, ppd.

Carlynton at Riverview, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Springdale, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood 7, Monessen 1

Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 5, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Carrick 4, California 3

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0

Bishop Canevin at Brashear, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Steel Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.; Highlands at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; South Park at Derry, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Geibel, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 8 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickely Academy, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.; Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 2

Moon 4, Pine-Richland 1

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1

Oakland Catholic 3, Moon 1

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0

Penn Hills 3, Plum 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Indiana 0

Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Woodland Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, South Fayette 1

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2

Quaker Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold (n)

Yough 3, Belle Vernon 2

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Hampton 3, Mars 1

Knoch 3, New Castle 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls (n)

Neshannock at Laurel (n)

New Brighton at Beaver (n)

Section 2

Hopewell 3, Freedom 0

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland at Frazier (n)

Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Steel Valley at Carlynton (n)

Section 5

Burrell 3, Valley 0

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0

Quigley Catholic at Rochester (n)

South Side Beaver at Aliquippa (n)

Union at Shenango (n)

Section 2

California 3, Bentworth 1

Carmichaels 3, Mapletown 1

Geibel 3, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Brentwood 0

Fort Cherry 3, Burgettstown 0

Northgate 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0

Riverview 3, Springdale 0

Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian (n)

Nonsection

Washington 3, Charleroi 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

