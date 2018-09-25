High school scores, schedules for Sept. 25, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 11:19 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 3
Mars 22, Shaler 36
Pine-Richland 27, Mars 28
Pine-Richland 22, Shaler 37
Section 6
Canon-McMillan 23, Peters Township 32
Canon-McMillan 18, Trinity 43
Peters Township 21, Trinity 40
Upper St. Clair 17, Baldwin 44
Upper St. Clair 23, Bethel Park 32
Division II
Section 1
Neshannock 15 Freedom 50
Neshannock 15 Riverside 50
Section 5
Bishop Canevin 20, Brentwood 39
Bishop Canevin 15, Steel Valley 50
Brentwood 15, Steel Valley 50
Winchester Thurston 22, Bishop Canevin 35
Winchester Thurston 20, Brentwood 41
Winchester Thurston 15, Steel Valley 50
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 3
Mars 23, Shaler 34
Pine-Richland 24, Mars 37
Pine-Richland 21, Shaler 40
Section 6
Canon-McMillan 19, Trinity 40
Peters Township 25, Canon-McMillan 32
Peters Townshp 20, Trinity 41
Upper St. Clair 19, Baldwin 43
Upper St. Clair 20, Bethel Park 35
Division II
Section 1
Neshannock 15, Freedom 50
Neshannock 15, Riverside 50
Section 5
Bishop Canevin 18, Brentwood 38
Bishop Canevin 16, Steel Valley 42
Brentwood 23, Steel Valley 32
Winchester Thurston 26, Bishop Canevin 29
Winchester Thurston 17, Brentwood 38
Winchester Thurston 17, Steel Valley 38
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division II
Shady Side Academy 8, Aquinas Academy 1
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL semifinal
Class 3A
at Youghiogheny Country Club
Par 72
Parker Johnson, Peters Township, 74; Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 76; Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 76; Casey Hulbert, Montour, 77; Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 77; Ryan Marshall, Peters Township, 77; Chris Sicher, Mars, 78; Hayden Mitchell, Mt. Lebanon, 78; Nathan Platt, Upper St. Clair, 78; Noah Pierce, Thomas Jefferson, 78; Jas Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 79; Nathan Schachner, Moon, 80; Garrett Fuhrer, Shady Side Academy, 80; Brice Delaney, Shady Side Academy, 80; Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 81; Myles Hammell, Mt. Lebanon, 81; Chase Richardson, Connellsville, 81; Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon, 82
*Top 18 finishers qualify for WPIAL tournament
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 206, Hempfield 211
Medalists: Ronnie Howard, Sal Cerilli (N), 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 241, Freeport 246
Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 41
Section 6
Hopewell 253, Central Valley 260
Central Valley 260, South Side Beaver 261
Medalist: Anthony Santilli (CV), 41
Section 9
Quaker Valley 191, Sewickely Academy 198
Medalists: Matt Klemish, Landon Shirley (SA), 35; Mike Tanabe (QV), 37
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 177, Seneca Valley 205
Medalist: Sierra Richard (BH), 40
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 190, Connellsville 231
Medalist: Rachael Thatcher (P-T), 45
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 171, Mt. Pleasant 184
Medalist: Kendra Pecora (LV), 56
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Central Catholic 1 (OT)
Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 2
Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 1
Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Brashear 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Norwin 2, Plum 1
Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 0
Woodland Hills 1, Hempfield 0
Connellsville at Penn Hills, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 2, Indiana 1
Kiski Area 6, Armstrong 2
Mars 6, Highlands 0
North Hills 2, Knoch 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 1, Obama Academy 1 (2OT)
Moon 3, Ambridge 1
West Allegheny 4, Beaver 0
Section 3
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Belle Vernon at Uniontown (n)
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 2, West Mifflin 0
Franklin Regional 0, South Fayette 0 (2OT)
Thomas Jefferson 8, McKeesport 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, McGuffey 1
Keystone Oaks 21, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Shady Side Academy 1
Mt. Pleasant 1, Freeport 0
Valley at Derry, ppd.
Section 3
Beth-Center 5, Yough 2
Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 2
Southmoreland 7, Washington 2
Section 4
North Catholic 7, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 14, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, ppd.
Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, ppd.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Avonworth at Eden Christian, ppd.
Carlynton at Riverview, ppd.
Vincentian Academy at Springdale, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood 7, Monessen 1
Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Seton LaSalle 5, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Carrick 4, California 3
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
Central Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0
Bishop Canevin at Brashear, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Steel Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.; Highlands at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; South Park at Derry, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Yough, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Geibel, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 8 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickely Academy, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.; Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Section 2
Moon 4, Pine-Richland 1
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Seneca Valley 2
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1
Oakland Catholic 3, Moon 1
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0
Penn Hills 3, Plum 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Indiana 0
Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 0
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Woodland Hills 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, South Fayette 1
Montour 3, West Allegheny 2
Quaker Valley 3, West Mifflin 0
Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold (n)
Yough 3, Belle Vernon 2
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Hampton 3, Mars 1
Knoch 3, New Castle 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls (n)
Neshannock at Laurel (n)
New Brighton at Beaver (n)
Section 2
Hopewell 3, Freedom 0
North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Beth-Center 3, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland at Frazier (n)
Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Steel Valley at Carlynton (n)
Section 5
Burrell 3, Valley 0
Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0
Quigley Catholic at Rochester (n)
South Side Beaver at Aliquippa (n)
Union at Shenango (n)
Section 2
California 3, Bentworth 1
Carmichaels 3, Mapletown 1
Geibel 3, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Brentwood 0
Fort Cherry 3, Burgettstown 0
Northgate 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0
Riverview 3, Springdale 0
Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian (n)
Nonsection
Washington 3, Charleroi 0
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
