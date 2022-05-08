High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 7, 2022
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 8:56 PM
High schools
Baseball
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Peters Township 3, Trinity 1
Nonsection
Erie McDowell at Gateway, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Indiana at Homer-Center, ppd.
Lacrosse
Saturday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Peters Township 15, South Fayette 5
Girls
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 15, Pine-Richland 5
Softball
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Pine-Richland 2
Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.
Wilmington at Blackhawk, ppd.
Indiana at Homer-Center, ppd.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quaker Valley vs. Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars vs. North Catholic, 3 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
