High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 7, 2022

By:

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 8:56 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Peters Township 3, Trinity 1

Nonsection

Erie McDowell at Gateway, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Indiana at Homer-Center, ppd.

Lacrosse

Saturday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Peters Township 15, South Fayette 5

Girls

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 15, Pine-Richland 5

Softball

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Pine-Richland 2

Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.

Wilmington at Blackhawk, ppd.

Indiana at Homer-Center, ppd.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley vs. Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars vs. North Catholic, 3 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.