High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 | 10:08 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton 13, Western Beaver 1

Class 2A

Section 2

South Side 21, Summit Academy 0

South Side 29, Summit Academy 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Nonsection

Peters Township 12, Allderdice 1

Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 0

Indiana 14, Armstrong 6

Penn-Trafford 5, Penn Hills 0

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0

Serra Catholic 13, East Allegheny 1

Upper St. Clair 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Keystone Oaks 9, Valley 2

Trinity 11, Waynesburg 5

Neshannock 10, Beth-Center 7

Monessen at Carmichaels, ppd.

Ambridge at Avonworth, ppd.

Burgettstown at Mapletown, ppd.

Burrell at Yough, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, ppd.

Cornell at Northgate, ppd.

Freedom at Shenango, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Clairton, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.

Riverview at Shaler, ppd.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

South Side at Carlynton, ppd.

Union at Laurel, ppd.

West Greene at Bentworth, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Avonworth, 12:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Somerset, 11 a.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 11 a.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 10 a.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, DH, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Bethel Park 18, Central Catholic 5

Mt. Lebanon 9, North Allegheny 8

Upper St. Clair 17, Butler 7

Penn-Trafford 16, Indiana 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 11, Shaler 7

Class 2A

Section 2

Mars 18, Knoch 1

Nonsection

Plum 16, Norwin 5

Seton LaSalle 13, McDowell 11

Softball

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, ppd.

North Hills at Mars, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Neshannock 21, Freedom 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 13, Knoch 3

Penn-Trafford 6, Bethel Park 2

South Side 6, Central Valley 3

Freeport 13, Indiana 3

Greensburg Salem 14, Mt. Pleasant 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Peters Township 13, Ringgold 2

Shaler 6, Highlands 1

Valley 10, St. Joseph 0

Montour 9, West Allegheny 5

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, susp.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Blackhawk at Union, ppd.

Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Connellsville at North Allegheny, ppd.

Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, ppd.

Freedom at Northgate, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.

Kiski Area at Butler, ppd.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, ppd.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, ppd.

New Brighton at Hopewell, ppd.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Norwin at North Hills, ppd.

Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Allegheny at Baldwin, ppd.

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Connellsville at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Highlands, 12 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 11 a.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

Plum at Pine-Richland, 12 p.m.

Shenango at Blackhawk, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Mars 5, Highlands 0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s result

Nonsection

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.