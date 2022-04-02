High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2022
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 10:08 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton 13, Western Beaver 1
Class 2A
Section 2
South Side 21, Summit Academy 0
South Side 29, Summit Academy 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.
Nonsection
Peters Township 12, Allderdice 1
Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 0
Indiana 14, Armstrong 6
Penn-Trafford 5, Penn Hills 0
Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0
Serra Catholic 13, East Allegheny 1
Upper St. Clair 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Keystone Oaks 9, Valley 2
Trinity 11, Waynesburg 5
Neshannock 10, Beth-Center 7
Monessen at Carmichaels, ppd.
Ambridge at Avonworth, ppd.
Burgettstown at Mapletown, ppd.
Burrell at Yough, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, ppd.
Cornell at Northgate, ppd.
Freedom at Shenango, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Clairton, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.
Riverview at Shaler, ppd.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
South Side at Carlynton, ppd.
Union at Laurel, ppd.
West Greene at Bentworth, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Avonworth, 12:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Somerset, 11 a.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 11 a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 10 a.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, DH, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Bethel Park 18, Central Catholic 5
Mt. Lebanon 9, North Allegheny 8
Upper St. Clair 17, Butler 7
Penn-Trafford 16, Indiana 6
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 11, Shaler 7
Class 2A
Section 2
Mars 18, Knoch 1
Nonsection
Plum 16, Norwin 5
Seton LaSalle 13, McDowell 11
Softball
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Hampton at Fox Chapel, ppd.
North Hills at Mars, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 3
Charleroi at Washington, ppd.
Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 4
Neshannock 21, Freedom 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 13, Knoch 3
Penn-Trafford 6, Bethel Park 2
South Side 6, Central Valley 3
Freeport 13, Indiana 3
Greensburg Salem 14, Mt. Pleasant 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0
Peters Township 13, Ringgold 2
Shaler 6, Highlands 1
Valley 10, St. Joseph 0
Montour 9, West Allegheny 5
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, susp.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Blackhawk at Union, ppd.
Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Connellsville at North Allegheny, ppd.
Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.
Fort Cherry at West Greene, ppd.
Freedom at Northgate, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.
Kiski Area at Butler, ppd.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, ppd.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, ppd.
New Brighton at Hopewell, ppd.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Norwin at North Hills, ppd.
Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Allegheny at Baldwin, ppd.
Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Connellsville at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Highlands, 12 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Neshannock, 1 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 11 a.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 1 p.m.
Plum at Pine-Richland, 12 p.m.
Shenango at Blackhawk, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Mars 5, Highlands 0
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s result
Nonsection
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
