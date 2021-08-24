High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 23, 2021

Monday, August 23, 2021 | 11:49 PM

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 3

Seneca Valley 198, North Hills 230

Medalists: Nolan Nicklas (SV) 34, Tyler Manford (NH) 42

Mars 199, Butler 206

Medalists: Blake Bartolo (M) 36, Parker Worsley (B) 38

Section 8

Kiski Area 246, Freeport 249

Medalists: Campbell Curry (KA) 41, Jayden Diehl (F) 45

Class 2A

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 213, Southmoreland 301

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt, Brenton George (MP) 41, Austin Goehring (S) 39

Section 3

Avonworth 223, Winchester Thurston 279

Medalist: Kai Carlson (AV) 38

Section 4

Bentworth d. Chartiers-Houston, injury default

Medalists: Cede Smith (B) 46, Griffin Hansberry (CH) 40

Bishop Canevin 225, Fort Cherry 253

Medalist: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 42

Section 7

Keystone Oaks 226, Steel Valley 283

Medalists: Ben Mathie, Ian Tiernan (KO) 43

Elizabeth Forward 212, South Allegheny 287

Medalists: Logan Monzak (EF) 37, Josh Nesky (SA) 45

Section 9

OLSH 278, Rochester 293

Medalist: Cameron Hurwitz (OLSH) 45

Nonsection

Plum 223, Shaler 225

Medalists: Tim Pease (P) 38, Joey Miller (S) 39

Belle Vernon 214, Canon-McMillan 206

Medalists: Patrick Bush (BV) 38, Tanner Mizenko (CM) 40

Garrison Invitational

At Latrobe Country Club

Team scores: 1. Fox Chapel 395. 2. Central Catholic 406. 3. Franklin Regional 408.

Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament

At Cedarbrook Golf Course

3A boys: 1. South Fayette 388. 2. Peters Township 400. 3. Bethel Park 423. 4. Hempfield 435. 5. Thomas Jefferson 455. 6. Baldwin 461

2A boys: 1. Sewickley Academy 411. 2. Ligonier Valley 425. 3. Conemaugh Township 475. 4. South Park 483.

Girls: 1. Hickory 325. 2. Peters Township 335. 3. South Fayette 347. 4. Hempfield 393. 5. Bethel Park 474.

Individual boys: 1. Joey Mucci (SA) 75. 2. Kyle McClintock (PT) 76. 3. James Cavrak (SF) 77. 4. JP Tusai (SP) 77. 5. Trent D’Alessandro (SF) 77. 6. Severin Harmon (SA) 77. 6. Randy Fisher (SF) 77. 8. Nate Chalovich (SF) 77. 9. Gavin McMullen (LV) 80. 10. Austin Malley (PT) 80.

Individual girls: 1. Caroline McConnell (SF), 71. 2. Sasha Petrochko (H) 73. 3. Kenzie Gustas (H) 74. 4. Marissa Malosh (SF) 75. 5. Allison Poon (PT) 76. 6. Delaney Kern (PT) 77. 7. Brooke Vowcheck (PT) 83.

Girls

Nonsection

Indiana 216, Kiski Area 232

Medalists: Ally Conrad (I) 48, Brianna Miller (KA) 44

Butler 180, Pine-Richland 238

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 36, Sydney Fluherer (PR) 47

North Allegheny 186, Upper St. Clair 210

Medalists: Tori Slagle (USC) 43, Lauren Kardos (NA) 44

Fox Chapel 164, Shaler 191

Medalist: Nina Busch (FC) 38

Girls tennis

Nonsection

Derry 2, Connellsville 2, rain

Hampton 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Mars 5, Blackhawk 0

Norwin 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Oakland Catholic 4, Seneca Valley 1

Quaker Valley 5, Ellwood City 0

