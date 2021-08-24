High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 23, 2021
By:
Monday, August 23, 2021 | 11:49 PM
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 3
Seneca Valley 198, North Hills 230
Medalists: Nolan Nicklas (SV) 34, Tyler Manford (NH) 42
Mars 199, Butler 206
Medalists: Blake Bartolo (M) 36, Parker Worsley (B) 38
Section 8
Kiski Area 246, Freeport 249
Medalists: Campbell Curry (KA) 41, Jayden Diehl (F) 45
Class 2A
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 213, Southmoreland 301
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt, Brenton George (MP) 41, Austin Goehring (S) 39
Section 3
Avonworth 223, Winchester Thurston 279
Medalist: Kai Carlson (AV) 38
Section 4
Bentworth d. Chartiers-Houston, injury default
Medalists: Cede Smith (B) 46, Griffin Hansberry (CH) 40
Bishop Canevin 225, Fort Cherry 253
Medalist: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 42
Section 7
Keystone Oaks 226, Steel Valley 283
Medalists: Ben Mathie, Ian Tiernan (KO) 43
Elizabeth Forward 212, South Allegheny 287
Medalists: Logan Monzak (EF) 37, Josh Nesky (SA) 45
Section 9
OLSH 278, Rochester 293
Medalist: Cameron Hurwitz (OLSH) 45
Nonsection
Plum 223, Shaler 225
Medalists: Tim Pease (P) 38, Joey Miller (S) 39
Belle Vernon 214, Canon-McMillan 206
Medalists: Patrick Bush (BV) 38, Tanner Mizenko (CM) 40
Garrison Invitational
At Latrobe Country Club
Team scores: 1. Fox Chapel 395. 2. Central Catholic 406. 3. Franklin Regional 408.
Jerry Roman Chairman’s Cup Tournament
At Cedarbrook Golf Course
3A boys: 1. South Fayette 388. 2. Peters Township 400. 3. Bethel Park 423. 4. Hempfield 435. 5. Thomas Jefferson 455. 6. Baldwin 461
2A boys: 1. Sewickley Academy 411. 2. Ligonier Valley 425. 3. Conemaugh Township 475. 4. South Park 483.
Girls: 1. Hickory 325. 2. Peters Township 335. 3. South Fayette 347. 4. Hempfield 393. 5. Bethel Park 474.
Individual boys: 1. Joey Mucci (SA) 75. 2. Kyle McClintock (PT) 76. 3. James Cavrak (SF) 77. 4. JP Tusai (SP) 77. 5. Trent D’Alessandro (SF) 77. 6. Severin Harmon (SA) 77. 6. Randy Fisher (SF) 77. 8. Nate Chalovich (SF) 77. 9. Gavin McMullen (LV) 80. 10. Austin Malley (PT) 80.
Individual girls: 1. Caroline McConnell (SF), 71. 2. Sasha Petrochko (H) 73. 3. Kenzie Gustas (H) 74. 4. Marissa Malosh (SF) 75. 5. Allison Poon (PT) 76. 6. Delaney Kern (PT) 77. 7. Brooke Vowcheck (PT) 83.
Girls
Nonsection
Indiana 216, Kiski Area 232
Medalists: Ally Conrad (I) 48, Brianna Miller (KA) 44
Butler 180, Pine-Richland 238
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 36, Sydney Fluherer (PR) 47
North Allegheny 186, Upper St. Clair 210
Medalists: Tori Slagle (USC) 43, Lauren Kardos (NA) 44
Fox Chapel 164, Shaler 191
Medalist: Nina Busch (FC) 38
Girls tennis
Nonsection
Derry 2, Connellsville 2, rain
Hampton 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Mars 5, Blackhawk 0
Norwin 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Oakland Catholic 4, Seneca Valley 1
Quaker Valley 5, Ellwood City 0
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Other• Collier Township girl, 14, learning the ropes as boxer
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 20, 2021
• Brentwood notebook: Wardzinski joins ex-Spartans on Marietta football team
• Quaker Valley athletic program enjoys success across the board
• Bishop Canevin, Carlynton found all-around sports success in trying year