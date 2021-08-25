High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 24, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 10:58 PM

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 182, Indiana 202

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 29

Section 3

Pine-Richland 192*, North Allegheny 192

Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 36, Chris Hoffman, Dylan Fitzgerald, Collin Wang (NA) 38

*Won in playoff

Section 7

Peters Township 197, Chartiers Valley 251

Medalists: Austin Malley, Nick Wetzel, Ben Miller (PT) 39, Cole Lacamera (CV) 47

Steel Valley 263, Serra Catholic 267

Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 42

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 198, Highlands 313

Medalist: Ethan Hewitt (H) 46

Fox Chapel 185, Hampton 209, Freeport 240

Medalist: Eli Yofan (FC) 35, Jayden Diehl (F) 43

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 278, Riverview 281

Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 50, Enzo Lio (R) 52

Section 2

Southmoreland 258, Geibel 333

Medalists: Austin Goehring, Max Sokol (S) 43

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 244, Greensburg Salem 247

Medalists: Colin Hayes (MP) 42, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 44

McKeesport 241, Woodland Hills 300

Medalist: Collin Klein (M) 42

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Peters Township 167, Oakland Catholic 180

Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT) 35

Section 3

Franklin Regional 167, Norwin 215

Medalists: Caroline Tragesser, Anna Qin (FR) 38, Jessica Bushik (N) 51

Hempfield 191, Gateway 290

Medalist: Raina Jones (H) 45

Penn-Trafford 187, Connellsville 202

Nonsection

Armstrong 215, Indiana 226

Medalists: Maci Lorigan (A) 49, Ally Conrad (I) 54

South Fayette 167, Moon 179

Medalists: Caroline McConnell (SF) 37, Marley Leach (M) 42

Mt. Lebanon 177, Seneca Valley 181

Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (ML) 39

Tennis

Girls

Nonsection

Carlynton 5, Woodland Hills 0

Fox Chapel 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Moon 5, Quaker Valley 0

Norwin 5, Plum 0

Seneca Valley 3, West Allegheny 2

Shaler 5, Highlands 0

Upper St. Clair 5, North Allegheny 0

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0

