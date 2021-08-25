High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 24, 2021
By:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 10:58 PM
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 182, Indiana 202
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 29
Section 3
Pine-Richland 192*, North Allegheny 192
Medalists: Toby Kitay (PR) 36, Chris Hoffman, Dylan Fitzgerald, Collin Wang (NA) 38
*Won in playoff
Section 7
Peters Township 197, Chartiers Valley 251
Medalists: Austin Malley, Nick Wetzel, Ben Miller (PT) 39, Cole Lacamera (CV) 47
Steel Valley 263, Serra Catholic 267
Medalist: Brendan Cooley (SC) 42
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 198, Highlands 313
Medalist: Ethan Hewitt (H) 46
Fox Chapel 185, Hampton 209, Freeport 240
Medalist: Eli Yofan (FC) 35, Jayden Diehl (F) 43
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 278, Riverview 281
Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 50, Enzo Lio (R) 52
Section 2
Southmoreland 258, Geibel 333
Medalists: Austin Goehring, Max Sokol (S) 43
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 244, Greensburg Salem 247
Medalists: Colin Hayes (MP) 42, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 44
McKeesport 241, Woodland Hills 300
Medalist: Collin Klein (M) 42
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Peters Township 167, Oakland Catholic 180
Medalist: Delaney Kern (PT) 35
Section 3
Franklin Regional 167, Norwin 215
Medalists: Caroline Tragesser, Anna Qin (FR) 38, Jessica Bushik (N) 51
Hempfield 191, Gateway 290
Medalist: Raina Jones (H) 45
Penn-Trafford 187, Connellsville 202
Nonsection
Armstrong 215, Indiana 226
Medalists: Maci Lorigan (A) 49, Ally Conrad (I) 54
South Fayette 167, Moon 179
Medalists: Caroline McConnell (SF) 37, Marley Leach (M) 42
Mt. Lebanon 177, Seneca Valley 181
Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (ML) 39
Tennis
Girls
Nonsection
Carlynton 5, Woodland Hills 0
Fox Chapel 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Moon 5, Quaker Valley 0
Norwin 5, Plum 0
Seneca Valley 3, West Allegheny 2
Shaler 5, Highlands 0
Upper St. Clair 5, North Allegheny 0
Valley 5, Kiski Area 0
