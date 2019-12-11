High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2019

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 12:07 AM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Mike Rettger tournament

At Franklin Regional

Baldwin 68, Franklin Regional 49

Bethel Park 107, Trinity 80

Norwin 70, Monessen 52

Nonsection

Allderdice 49, Central Catholic 46

Avella 74, Bentworth 59

Avonworth 71, Northgate 50

Brentwood 61, Carlynton 50

Burgettstown 70, Fort Cherry 65 (OT)

Butler 73, Plum 45

California 64, Mapletown 38

Carmichaels 63, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Chartiers-Houston 71, Frazieer 47

East Allegheny 63, Clairton 59

Eden Christian 51, St. Joseph 38

Ellwood City 72, Rochester 52

Fox Chapel 56, Woodland Hills 46

Freeport 58, Mohawk 45

Gateway 78, Latrobe 57

Geibel 73, Neighborhood Academy 61

Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Jeannette 46

Kiski Area 54, Connellsville 52

Knoch 70, Hampton 58

Laurel 71, New Brighton 34

Laurel Highlands 76, Thomas Jefferson 63

Leechburg 58, Burrell 30

McGuffey 55, Elizabeth Forward 50

McKeesport 44, Moon 39

Mt. Lebanon 75, North Allegheny 39

Mt. Pleasant 55, Greensburg Salem 51

Nazareth Prep 101, Carrick 52

New Castle 72, Beaver Falls 68

North Catholic 54, Peters Township 35

North Hills 88, Perry 57

OLSH 70, Obama Academy 57

Penn-Trafford 61, Armstrong 43

Pine-Richland 57, Upper St. Clair 56 (OT)

Propel Braddock Hills 43, Quigley Catholic 42

Punxsutawney 46, Indiana 44

Riverview 84, Aquinas Academy 69

Seton LaSalle 71, West Allegheny 68

Sewickley Acadmey 78, Serra Catholic 54

South Fayette 72, Beaver 64

Steel Valley 78, Brashear 68

Sto-Rox 61, Cornell 58

Summit Academy 55, Yough 51

Union 54, Shenango 51

Waynesburg 64, Southmoreland 58

Central Valley at Neshannock (n)

Ambridge at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at California, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Valley at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 50, Frazier 29

Aliquippa 59, Carrick 42

Baldwin 61, McKeesport 59

Belle Vernon 66, Brentwood 33

Brownsville 61, Laurel Highlands 24

Burgettstown 39, South Side 34

California 52, Jeannette 34

Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 20

Ellis School 55, Aquinas Academy 21

Fox Chapel 70, Woodland Hills 57

Imani Christian 56, Beaver County Christian 34

Indiana 74, Mt. Pleasant 38

Kennedy Catholic 64, Shaler 48

New Castle 55, Sto-Rox 38

Norwin 65, Blackhawk 59

Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 58

Plum 60, Steel Valley 40

Quaker Valley 56, Moon 55

Riverside 61, Eden Christian 30

Serra Catholic 57, Derry 35

Shady Side Academy 48, Brashear 40

Slippery Rock 60, Obama Academy 55

Thomas Jefferson 67, Hampton 35

Winchester Thurston 70, St. Joseph 23

Yough 44, Bentworth 21

Geibel at Leechburg, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Valley at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Northen Cambria at United, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 3, Peters Township 1

Blackhawk vs. North Catholic (n)

Central Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan (n)

Class A

Southeast

Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 4

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chael 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Meadville 1

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Sewickley Academy 2

Central Valley vs. Trinity (n)

Moon vs. Franklin Regional (n)

3 goals or more: Aiden Rice, Westmont Hilltop

Rifle

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 798, Mt. Lebanon 797

Swimming & diving

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 84, West Mifflin 69

Hampton 85, Penn Hills 45

Northgate 107, Carlynton 61

South Fayette 103, Blackhawk 66

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 59

Hampton 81, Penn Hills 74

Northgate 101, Carlynton 69

South Fayette 95, Blackahwk 76

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

District 8

City League

Brashear 42, Obama Academy 36

Brashear 48, Westinghouse 30

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Armstrong at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Waynesburg at Montour, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2A

Laurel at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

South Side at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Burrell at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Washington at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

