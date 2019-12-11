High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2019
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 12:07 AM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Mike Rettger tournament
At Franklin Regional
Baldwin 68, Franklin Regional 49
Bethel Park 107, Trinity 80
Norwin 70, Monessen 52
Nonsection
Allderdice 49, Central Catholic 46
Avella 74, Bentworth 59
Avonworth 71, Northgate 50
Brentwood 61, Carlynton 50
Burgettstown 70, Fort Cherry 65 (OT)
Butler 73, Plum 45
California 64, Mapletown 38
Carmichaels 63, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Chartiers-Houston 71, Frazieer 47
East Allegheny 63, Clairton 59
Eden Christian 51, St. Joseph 38
Ellwood City 72, Rochester 52
Fox Chapel 56, Woodland Hills 46
Freeport 58, Mohawk 45
Gateway 78, Latrobe 57
Geibel 73, Neighborhood Academy 61
Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Jeannette 46
Kiski Area 54, Connellsville 52
Knoch 70, Hampton 58
Laurel 71, New Brighton 34
Laurel Highlands 76, Thomas Jefferson 63
Leechburg 58, Burrell 30
McGuffey 55, Elizabeth Forward 50
McKeesport 44, Moon 39
Mt. Lebanon 75, North Allegheny 39
Mt. Pleasant 55, Greensburg Salem 51
Nazareth Prep 101, Carrick 52
New Castle 72, Beaver Falls 68
North Catholic 54, Peters Township 35
North Hills 88, Perry 57
OLSH 70, Obama Academy 57
Penn-Trafford 61, Armstrong 43
Pine-Richland 57, Upper St. Clair 56 (OT)
Propel Braddock Hills 43, Quigley Catholic 42
Punxsutawney 46, Indiana 44
Riverview 84, Aquinas Academy 69
Seton LaSalle 71, West Allegheny 68
Sewickley Acadmey 78, Serra Catholic 54
South Fayette 72, Beaver 64
Steel Valley 78, Brashear 68
Sto-Rox 61, Cornell 58
Summit Academy 55, Yough 51
Union 54, Shenango 51
Waynesburg 64, Southmoreland 58
Central Valley at Neshannock (n)
Ambridge at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at California, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Valley at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 50, Frazier 29
Aliquippa 59, Carrick 42
Baldwin 61, McKeesport 59
Belle Vernon 66, Brentwood 33
Brownsville 61, Laurel Highlands 24
Burgettstown 39, South Side 34
California 52, Jeannette 34
Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 20
Ellis School 55, Aquinas Academy 21
Fox Chapel 70, Woodland Hills 57
Imani Christian 56, Beaver County Christian 34
Indiana 74, Mt. Pleasant 38
Kennedy Catholic 64, Shaler 48
New Castle 55, Sto-Rox 38
Norwin 65, Blackhawk 59
Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 58
Plum 60, Steel Valley 40
Quaker Valley 56, Moon 55
Riverside 61, Eden Christian 30
Serra Catholic 57, Derry 35
Shady Side Academy 48, Brashear 40
Slippery Rock 60, Obama Academy 55
Thomas Jefferson 67, Hampton 35
Winchester Thurston 70, St. Joseph 23
Yough 44, Bentworth 21
Geibel at Leechburg, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Valley at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Northen Cambria at United, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 3, Peters Township 1
Blackhawk vs. North Catholic (n)
Central Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan (n)
Class A
Southeast
Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 4
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chael 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Meadville 1
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Sewickley Academy 2
Central Valley vs. Trinity (n)
Moon vs. Franklin Regional (n)
3 goals or more: Aiden Rice, Westmont Hilltop
Rifle
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 798, Mt. Lebanon 797
Swimming & diving
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 84, West Mifflin 69
Hampton 85, Penn Hills 45
Northgate 107, Carlynton 61
South Fayette 103, Blackhawk 66
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 59
Hampton 81, Penn Hills 74
Northgate 101, Carlynton 69
South Fayette 95, Blackahwk 76
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
District 8
City League
Brashear 42, Obama Academy 36
Brashear 48, Westinghouse 30
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Gateway at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Armstrong at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Hampton at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Waynesburg at Montour, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A
Laurel at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
South Side at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Burrell at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Washington at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
