High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2019

By:

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 11:52 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 66, Connellsville 44

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars 57, Franklin Regional 52

Class A

Section 3

Clairton 70, St. Joseph 52

Nonsection

Allderdice 72, Latrobe 69

Central Valley 72, Mohawk 28

Hopewell 87, Rochester 48

Peters Township 66, Belle Vernon 59

Quigley Catholic 76, Avella 67

Steel Valley 60, Jeannette 47

Upper St. Clair 91, Plum 52

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Indiana at Knoch, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

United 64, Blairsville 40

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria (n)

Saltsburg at Homer-Center (n)

West Shamokin at Marion Center (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

California at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at South Side, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 62, Seneca Valley 37

Section 2

Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 31

Bethel Park 43, Upper St. Clair 42

Mt. Lebanon 77, Hempfield 45

Peters Township 53, Connellsville 48

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 84, Montour 41

Thomas Jefferson 71, West Allegheny 23

Trinity 68, South Fayette 37

Section 2

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 30

Gateway 35, Mars 34

Franklin Regional at Plum, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 73, Latrobe 41

Penn-Trafford 54, Albert Gallatin 43

Woodland Hills 61, Uniontown 35

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 62, Highlands 34

Greensburg Salem 63, Burrell 46

North Catholic 74, Apollo-Ridge 24

Knoch at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 49, Quaker Valley 40

Keystone Oaks 51, Ambridge 29

New Castle 62, Hopewell 57

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 37, Ringgold 28

Mt. Pleasant 35, Yough 18

West Mifflin 55, Belle Vernon 51 (OT)

Southmoreland at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver 53, Ellwood City 45

Freedom 58, Beaver Falls 26

Mohawk 41, Avonworth 40

Neshannock 60, Riverside 35

Section 2

Beth-Center 55, Waynesburg 40

Charleroi 47, McGuffey 39

Seton LaSalle 56, Brownsville 53

South Park 71, Washington 51

Section 3

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 27

Derry 58, South Allegheny 39

Carlynton 40, East Allegheny 38

Shady Side Academy 57, Steel Valley 35

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, Northgate 37

Laurel 58, Sto-Rox 39

OLSH 57, New Brighton 20

South Side 50, Shenango 36

Section 2

Ellis School 55, Brentwood 38

Serra Catholic 55, Riverview 32

Winchester Thurston 59, Jeannette 27

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 73, Bentworth 15

Chartiers-Houston 51, Carmichaels 25

Frazier 38, Fort Cherry 31

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 65, Cornell 16

Rochester 76, Sewickley Academy 32

Vincentian Academy 72, Union 30

Section 2

Monessen 77, Geibel 19

West Greene 67, California 39

Nonsection

Carrick 46, Springdale 18

Eden Christian 46, Aquinas Academy 33

Imani Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 46

Leechburg at Purchase Line, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Avella, 6 p.m.

Carrick at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Yough at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Ligonier Valey, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 0

Class AA

Southwest

West Allegheny 7, South Fayette 1

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 6, Wilmington 3

Carrick 4, Avonworth 3 (OT)

Latrobe 2, Armstrong 1

Meadville 6, Shaler 5

Morgantown 7, McDowell 1

Neshannock 7, Elizabeth Forward 2

North Catholic 4, Sewickley Academy 1

Penn-Trafford 9, Mars 4

South Park 5, Norwin 2

Chartiers Valley 7, Freeport 3

Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 3

Trinity 6, Burrell 3

3 goals or more: Cameron Ropchock, Bishop Canevin (4); Cohl Weber, Meadville; Jack Sieber, Penn-Trafford; Santino Multari, Neshannock

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Indiana vs. Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Montour vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 88, Derry 78

Plum 67, McKeesport 30

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Derry 80, Belle Vernon 43

Plum 84, McKeesport 58

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2B

Baldwin at Peters Township (n)

Class 2A

Section 3B

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Nonsection

Yough 66, Blackhawk 12

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.