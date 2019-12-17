High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2019
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 66, Connellsville 44
Class 5A
Section 3
Mars 57, Franklin Regional 52
Class A
Section 3
Clairton 70, St. Joseph 52
Nonsection
Allderdice 72, Latrobe 69
Central Valley 72, Mohawk 28
Hopewell 87, Rochester 48
Peters Township 66, Belle Vernon 59
Quigley Catholic 76, Avella 67
Steel Valley 60, Jeannette 47
Upper St. Clair 91, Plum 52
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Indiana at Knoch, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
United 64, Blairsville 40
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria (n)
Saltsburg at Homer-Center (n)
West Shamokin at Marion Center (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Moon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
California at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at South Side, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Propel Montour at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 62, Seneca Valley 37
Section 2
Baldwin 61, Canon-McMillan 31
Bethel Park 43, Upper St. Clair 42
Mt. Lebanon 77, Hempfield 45
Peters Township 53, Connellsville 48
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 84, Montour 41
Thomas Jefferson 71, West Allegheny 23
Trinity 68, South Fayette 37
Section 2
Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 30
Gateway 35, Mars 34
Franklin Regional at Plum, ppd.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 73, Latrobe 41
Penn-Trafford 54, Albert Gallatin 43
Woodland Hills 61, Uniontown 35
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 62, Highlands 34
Greensburg Salem 63, Burrell 46
North Catholic 74, Apollo-Ridge 24
Knoch at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 49, Quaker Valley 40
Keystone Oaks 51, Ambridge 29
New Castle 62, Hopewell 57
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 37, Ringgold 28
Mt. Pleasant 35, Yough 18
West Mifflin 55, Belle Vernon 51 (OT)
Southmoreland at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver 53, Ellwood City 45
Freedom 58, Beaver Falls 26
Mohawk 41, Avonworth 40
Neshannock 60, Riverside 35
Section 2
Beth-Center 55, Waynesburg 40
Charleroi 47, McGuffey 39
Seton LaSalle 56, Brownsville 53
South Park 71, Washington 51
Section 3
Deer Lakes 59, Valley 27
Derry 58, South Allegheny 39
Carlynton 40, East Allegheny 38
Shady Side Academy 57, Steel Valley 35
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 60, Northgate 37
Laurel 58, Sto-Rox 39
OLSH 57, New Brighton 20
South Side 50, Shenango 36
Section 2
Ellis School 55, Brentwood 38
Serra Catholic 55, Riverview 32
Winchester Thurston 59, Jeannette 27
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 73, Bentworth 15
Chartiers-Houston 51, Carmichaels 25
Frazier 38, Fort Cherry 31
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 65, Cornell 16
Rochester 76, Sewickley Academy 32
Vincentian Academy 72, Union 30
Section 2
Monessen 77, Geibel 19
West Greene 67, California 39
Nonsection
Carrick 46, Springdale 18
Eden Christian 46, Aquinas Academy 33
Imani Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 46
Leechburg at Purchase Line, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Avella, 6 p.m.
Carrick at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Yough at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at United, 7:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Ligonier Valey, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 0
Class AA
Southwest
West Allegheny 7, South Fayette 1
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin 6, Wilmington 3
Carrick 4, Avonworth 3 (OT)
Latrobe 2, Armstrong 1
Meadville 6, Shaler 5
Morgantown 7, McDowell 1
Neshannock 7, Elizabeth Forward 2
North Catholic 4, Sewickley Academy 1
Penn-Trafford 9, Mars 4
South Park 5, Norwin 2
Chartiers Valley 7, Freeport 3
Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 3
Trinity 6, Burrell 3
3 goals or more: Cameron Ropchock, Bishop Canevin (4); Cohl Weber, Meadville; Jack Sieber, Penn-Trafford; Santino Multari, Neshannock
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Indiana vs. Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Montour vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 88, Derry 78
Plum 67, McKeesport 30
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Derry 80, Belle Vernon 43
Plum 84, McKeesport 58
Wrestling
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2B
Baldwin at Peters Township (n)
Class 2A
Section 3B
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Nonsection
Yough 66, Blackhawk 12
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
