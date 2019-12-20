High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 19, 2019

By:

Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 11:55 PM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 91, Steel Valley 79

Class 2A

Section 3

Shenango 50, Sewickley Academy 40

Nonsection

Beth-Center 84, Bentworth 55

Keystone Oaks 49, Northgate 46

Winchester Thurston 53, Carrick 48

Bobcat Classic

At Greensboro, N.C.

Upper St. Clair 72, Woodberry Forest School (Va.) 51

Kreul Classic

At Coral Springs, Fla.

Monarch (Fla.) 53, Mars 52

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Broken Arrow (Okla.) 83, Latrobe 43

Penn-Trafford 66, David Douglas (Ore.) 41

Uniontown 63, Central Virginia (Va.) 51

Waynesburg 61, McGuffey 52

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhakw at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Penn-Trafford vs. Central Virginia (Va.), 10 a.m.

St. Augustine (Texas) vs. McGuffey, 10 a.m.

Uniontown vs. David Douglas (Ore.), 10 a.m.

Waynesburg vs. Episcopal School of Acadiana (La.), 10 a.m.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 49, Pine-Richland 47

Norwin 65, Seneca Valley 59

Section 2

Baldwin 41, Connellsville 38

Bethel Park 65, Mt. Lebanon 52

Hempfield 53, Canon-McMillan 47

Upper St. Clair 53, Peters Township 37

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 53, South Fayette 37

Moon 46, West Allegheny 16

Trinity 68, Montour 26

Section 2

Armstrong 46, Gateway 42

Hampton 56, Kiski Area 37

Mars 69, Plum 47

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 75, Albert Gallatin 56

Penn Hills 45, Latrobe 37

Penn-Trafford 82, Uniontown 37

Woodland Hills 66, Laurel Highlands 12

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 57, Burrell 37

Indiana 64, Apollo-Ridge 29

Knoch 64, Greensburg Salem 42

Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 47

Central Valley 79, Ambridge 34

New Castle 50, Keystone Oaks 42

Section 3

Belle Vernon 59, Mt. Pleasant 23

McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 62

Southmoreland 61, Yough 14

West Mifflin 38, Ringgold 26

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 43, Ellwood City 40

Beaver 43, Riverside 16

Freedom 53, Neshannock 43

Mohawk 76, Beaver Falls 28

Section 2

Brownsville 52, McGuffey 40

Charleroi 46, South Park 40

Seton LaSalle 65, Waynesburg 40

Beth-Center at Washington (n)

Section 3

Carlynton 35, Deer Lakes 29

Derry 43, East Allegheny 35

South Allegheny 49, Shady Side Academy 40

Steel Valley 58, Valley 26

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 57, Aliquippa 36

OLSH 49, Shenango 36

South Side 61, Northgate 13

Sto-Rox 49, New Brighton 40

Section 2

Ellis School 60, Springdale 19

Riverview 61, Jeannette 33

Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 35

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 57, Frazier 17

Burgettstown 49, Bentworth 16

Fort Cherry 61, Carmichaels 35

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 63, Union 22

Vincentian Academy 59, Eden Christian 49

Section 2

Avella 54, Moneseen 36

California 47, Geibel 8

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 11

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 58, Leechburg 24

Clairton 52, St. Joseph 30

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Propel Andrew Street 29

Nonsection

Brashear 50, Cornell 21

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Chartiers Valley 61, Thomas Edison (Va.) 53

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 73, Ligonier Valley 19

United 53, Saltsburg 49

Marion Center at Penns Manor (n)

West Shamokin at Purchase Line (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Freedom, 5 p.m.

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

California at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Derry, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Meyersdale at United, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Thursday’s result

WPIBL

Freeport 5, Kiski Area 2

Girls

Thursday’s result

WPIBL

Freeport 7, Kiski Area 0

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class B

South

Ringgold 11, Trinity 2

Nonconference

Blackhawk 5, Indiana 4 (OT)

Mars 9, Plum 1

Westmont Hilltop 5, Freeport 3

Chartiers Valley vs. Beaver (n)

West Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley (n)

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Montour 112, Blackhawk 66

Girls

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Blackhawk 114, Montour 66

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Class 2A

Section 2A

Ellwood City 48, Beaver 15

Nonsection

Montour 51, Hopewell 24

Norwin 50, Greensburg Salem 24

Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)

District 6

Nonsection

Bellwood-Antis 60, United 18

North Star 52, Ligonier Valley 27

District 8

City League

Carrick 51, Brashear 30

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Norwin 50, Greensburg Salem 24

106: Carson Handra (N) wbf

113: Conner Henning (N) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 0:26

120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Riley Stoner, 0:49

126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Gabe Conboy, 3:08

132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Colton Minerva, 1:00

138: Kurtis Phipps (N) t.f. Colt Rubrecht, 16-1

145: John Altieri (N) t.f. Connor Moore, 20-4 (2:34)

152: Chase Kranitz (N) d. Ian Ewing, 4-1

160: Frankie Gill (N) m.d. Cooper Phillips, 10-0

170: Josh Page (N) p. Dwight Sarver, 2:20

182: Ryan Weinzen (N) p. Christian McChesney, 0:52

195: Clayton Morris (N) d. Caleb Chismar, 5-0

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Evan Kline, 0:29

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: N (0-1, 1-1); GS (2-0, 2-1)

District 6

Nonsection

North Star 52, Ligonier Valley 27

106: Nathan Pelesky (NS) p. Josh Harbert, 4:53

113: Thanyal Miller (NS) p. Rigel Madden, 4:44

120: James Brown (LV) p. Davia Tremain, 3:00

126: Eli Brougher (NS) p. Bruce Krieger, 0:58

132: Cameron Snoeberger (NS) p. Tucker Klotz, 1:23

138: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Logan Reffner, 3:44

145: Kolton Furry (NS) m.d. Khorter Drury, 9-1

152: Alec Supanick (NS) p. Payton Matson, 2:26

160: Logan Lisbon (NS) p. Alex Painter, 1:59

170: Kyrie Miller (LV) d. Colby Vinisky, 9-2

182: Isacc Piper (LV) p. Timmy Tretter, 3:13

195: Bryce Salyers (NS) p. Killian McWhorter, 1:02

220: Alex Wojnarowski (NS) p. Logan Shaftic, 0:45

285: Finnaeus Bradley (LV) wbf

*Match started at 132 pounds

Records: NS (4-0); LV (3-4)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 10:30 a.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area quad meet

At Kiski Area

Canon-McMillan vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Kiski Area, 9 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.