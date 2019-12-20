High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 19, 2019
Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 11:55 PM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 91, Steel Valley 79
Class 2A
Section 3
Shenango 50, Sewickley Academy 40
Nonsection
Beth-Center 84, Bentworth 55
Keystone Oaks 49, Northgate 46
Winchester Thurston 53, Carrick 48
Bobcat Classic
At Greensboro, N.C.
Upper St. Clair 72, Woodberry Forest School (Va.) 51
Kreul Classic
At Coral Springs, Fla.
Monarch (Fla.) 53, Mars 52
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Broken Arrow (Okla.) 83, Latrobe 43
Penn-Trafford 66, David Douglas (Ore.) 41
Uniontown 63, Central Virginia (Va.) 51
Waynesburg 61, McGuffey 52
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhakw at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Penn-Trafford vs. Central Virginia (Va.), 10 a.m.
St. Augustine (Texas) vs. McGuffey, 10 a.m.
Uniontown vs. David Douglas (Ore.), 10 a.m.
Waynesburg vs. Episcopal School of Acadiana (La.), 10 a.m.
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 49, Pine-Richland 47
Norwin 65, Seneca Valley 59
Section 2
Baldwin 41, Connellsville 38
Bethel Park 65, Mt. Lebanon 52
Hempfield 53, Canon-McMillan 47
Upper St. Clair 53, Peters Township 37
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 53, South Fayette 37
Moon 46, West Allegheny 16
Trinity 68, Montour 26
Section 2
Armstrong 46, Gateway 42
Hampton 56, Kiski Area 37
Mars 69, Plum 47
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 75, Albert Gallatin 56
Penn Hills 45, Latrobe 37
Penn-Trafford 82, Uniontown 37
Woodland Hills 66, Laurel Highlands 12
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 57, Burrell 37
Indiana 64, Apollo-Ridge 29
Knoch 64, Greensburg Salem 42
Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 47
Central Valley 79, Ambridge 34
New Castle 50, Keystone Oaks 42
Section 3
Belle Vernon 59, Mt. Pleasant 23
McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 62
Southmoreland 61, Yough 14
West Mifflin 38, Ringgold 26
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 43, Ellwood City 40
Beaver 43, Riverside 16
Freedom 53, Neshannock 43
Mohawk 76, Beaver Falls 28
Section 2
Brownsville 52, McGuffey 40
Charleroi 46, South Park 40
Seton LaSalle 65, Waynesburg 40
Beth-Center at Washington (n)
Section 3
Carlynton 35, Deer Lakes 29
Derry 43, East Allegheny 35
South Allegheny 49, Shady Side Academy 40
Steel Valley 58, Valley 26
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 57, Aliquippa 36
OLSH 49, Shenango 36
South Side 61, Northgate 13
Sto-Rox 49, New Brighton 40
Section 2
Ellis School 60, Springdale 19
Riverview 61, Jeannette 33
Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 35
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 57, Frazier 17
Burgettstown 49, Bentworth 16
Fort Cherry 61, Carmichaels 35
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 63, Union 22
Vincentian Academy 59, Eden Christian 49
Section 2
Avella 54, Moneseen 36
California 47, Geibel 8
West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 11
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 58, Leechburg 24
Clairton 52, St. Joseph 30
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Propel Andrew Street 29
Nonsection
Brashear 50, Cornell 21
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Chartiers Valley 61, Thomas Edison (Va.) 53
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 73, Ligonier Valley 19
United 53, Saltsburg 49
Marion Center at Penns Manor (n)
West Shamokin at Purchase Line (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
California at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Derry, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Meyersdale at United, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Thursday’s result
WPIBL
Freeport 5, Kiski Area 2
Girls
Thursday’s result
WPIBL
Freeport 7, Kiski Area 0
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class B
South
Ringgold 11, Trinity 2
Nonconference
Blackhawk 5, Indiana 4 (OT)
Mars 9, Plum 1
Westmont Hilltop 5, Freeport 3
Chartiers Valley vs. Beaver (n)
West Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley (n)
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Montour 112, Blackhawk 66
Girls
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Blackhawk 114, Montour 66
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Class 2A
Section 2A
Ellwood City 48, Beaver 15
Nonsection
Montour 51, Hopewell 24
Norwin 50, Greensburg Salem 24
Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)
District 6
Nonsection
Bellwood-Antis 60, United 18
North Star 52, Ligonier Valley 27
District 8
City League
Carrick 51, Brashear 30
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Norwin 50, Greensburg Salem 24
106: Carson Handra (N) wbf
113: Conner Henning (N) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 0:26
120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Riley Stoner, 0:49
126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Gabe Conboy, 3:08
132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Colton Minerva, 1:00
138: Kurtis Phipps (N) t.f. Colt Rubrecht, 16-1
145: John Altieri (N) t.f. Connor Moore, 20-4 (2:34)
152: Chase Kranitz (N) d. Ian Ewing, 4-1
160: Frankie Gill (N) m.d. Cooper Phillips, 10-0
170: Josh Page (N) p. Dwight Sarver, 2:20
182: Ryan Weinzen (N) p. Christian McChesney, 0:52
195: Clayton Morris (N) d. Caleb Chismar, 5-0
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Evan Kline, 0:29
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: N (0-1, 1-1); GS (2-0, 2-1)
District 6
Nonsection
North Star 52, Ligonier Valley 27
106: Nathan Pelesky (NS) p. Josh Harbert, 4:53
113: Thanyal Miller (NS) p. Rigel Madden, 4:44
120: James Brown (LV) p. Davia Tremain, 3:00
126: Eli Brougher (NS) p. Bruce Krieger, 0:58
132: Cameron Snoeberger (NS) p. Tucker Klotz, 1:23
138: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Logan Reffner, 3:44
145: Kolton Furry (NS) m.d. Khorter Drury, 9-1
152: Alec Supanick (NS) p. Payton Matson, 2:26
160: Logan Lisbon (NS) p. Alex Painter, 1:59
170: Kyrie Miller (LV) d. Colby Vinisky, 9-2
182: Isacc Piper (LV) p. Timmy Tretter, 3:13
195: Bryce Salyers (NS) p. Killian McWhorter, 1:02
220: Alex Wojnarowski (NS) p. Logan Shaftic, 0:45
285: Finnaeus Bradley (LV) wbf
*Match started at 132 pounds
Records: NS (4-0); LV (3-4)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 10:30 a.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area quad meet
At Kiski Area
Canon-McMillan vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Kiski Area, 9 p.m.
