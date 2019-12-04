High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2019
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park 6, Central Catholic 5
Cathedral Prep vs. Canon-McMillan (n)
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township (n)
Class A
Northeast
Fox Chapel 3, Freeport 2
Southeast
Greensburg Salem vs. Bishop McCort (n)
Class B
North
Neshannock 7, McDowell 3
Nonconference
Norwin 17, Sewickley Academy 0
Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic (n)
Kiski Area vs. Westmont Hilltop (n)
3 goals or more: Ryan McLinden, Bethel Park (4); Jacob Dally, Norwin; Logan Connelly, Norwin; Matthew Ioanilli, Neshannock
