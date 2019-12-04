High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2019

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park 6, Central Catholic 5

Cathedral Prep vs. Canon-McMillan (n)

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township (n)

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel 3, Freeport 2

Southeast

Greensburg Salem vs. Bishop McCort (n)

Class B

North

Neshannock 7, McDowell 3

Nonconference

Norwin 17, Sewickley Academy 0

Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic (n)

Kiski Area vs. Westmont Hilltop (n)

3 goals or more: Ryan McLinden, Bethel Park (4); Jacob Dally, Norwin; Logan Connelly, Norwin; Matthew Ioanilli, Neshannock

