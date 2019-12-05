High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 4, 2019

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 12:40 AM

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Carlynton 5, Bishop Canevin 2

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Norwin 7, East Allegheny 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Quaker Valley 5, North Hills 2

St. Joseph 7, Armstrong 0

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2

Norwin 7, East Allegheny 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Plum vs. Armstrong at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Bishop McCort vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.; Burrell vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Trinity vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.