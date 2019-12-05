High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 4, 2019
By:
Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 12:40 AM
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Carlynton 5, Bishop Canevin 2
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Norwin 7, East Allegheny 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Quaker Valley 5, North Hills 2
St. Joseph 7, Armstrong 0
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
North Hills 5, Quaker Valley 2
Norwin 7, East Allegheny 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Northeast
Plum vs. Armstrong at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.
Nonconference
Bishop McCort vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.; Burrell vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick vs. Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Trinity vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.
