High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 4, 2021

By:

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 9:10 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Plants and Pillars 58, Cheswick Christian Academy 50

Plants and Pillars 6 19 15 18 — 58

Cheswick Christian Academy 17 13 2 18 — 50

PP: Aiden Rorick 27, Trenton DeRoza 11. CCA: Grant Rochkind 18, Jude Vargo 15, Zephaniah Malloy 10.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Garnet Valley 13

Mt. Lebanon 49, State College 28

Championship

Dec. 11 schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Dec. 11 schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s summary

Mt. Lebanon 49, State College 28

Mt. Lebanon 21 21 7 0 —49

State College 7 7 0 14 —28

M: Eli Heidenreich 68 pass from Joey Daniels (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 67 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

SC: Jashaun Green 44 pass from Owen Yerka (Nick Kowalski kick)

M: Alex Tecza 5 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 2 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 15 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

SC: Brady Bendik 3 run (Nick Kowalski kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 13 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 48 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

SC: Bendik 1 run (Nick Kowalski kick)

SC: Jashaun Green 10 pass from Owen Yerka (Nick Kowalski kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 15-109, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 11-13-277-6TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Eli Heidenreich 8-264, 5 TDs.

