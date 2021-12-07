High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021 | 11:42 PM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 3
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 1
Mars 3, Latrobe 2
Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2
South Fayette 8, Hempfield 4
Class A
Fox Chapel 6, Westmont Hilltop 2
Greensburg Salem 7, Hampton 3
Wheeling Park at Plum, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Shaler at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.
Moon at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Burrell at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
