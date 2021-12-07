TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 6, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, December 6, 2021 | 11:42 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 3

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 1

Mars 3, Latrobe 2

Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2

South Fayette 8, Hempfield 4

Class A

Fox Chapel 6, Westmont Hilltop 2

Greensburg Salem 7, Hampton 3

Wheeling Park at Plum, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Shaler at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.

Moon at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Burrell at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

