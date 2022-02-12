High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2022
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 1:19 AM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 60, North Allegheny 59
Seneca Valley 64, Pine-Richland 50
Section 2
Baldwin 64, Bethel Park 49
Peters Township 45, Canon-McMillan 43
Mt. Lebanon 41, Upper St. Clair 30
Section 3
Fox Chapel 75, Central Catholic 65
Hempfield 56, Greensburg Salem 28
Norwin 48, Penn-Trafford 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 67, Connellsville 28
Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 59
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 2
West Allegheny 63, Moon 56
New Castle 85, Chartiers Valley 55
Trinity 59, South Fayette 55
Section 3
Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 38
Kiski Area 77, Latrobe 69
Penn Hills 64, Woodland Hills 44
Section 4
Armstrong 57, Indiana 47
Mars 70, Hampton 45
Highlands 74, Plum 25
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 67, Keystone Oaks 38
Freeport 50, Knoch 47
Deer Lakes 74, North Catholic 72
Section 2
Lincoln Park 78, Blackhawk 60
Beaver 60, Central Valley 54
Montour 60, Hopewell 38
Quaker Valley 77, Ambridge 45
Section 3
Belle Vernon 64, Elizabeth Forward 56
Uniontown 90, Mt. Pleasant 39
Yough 61, Southmoreland 56
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 48, Laurel 39
Neshannock 69, Mohawk 49
Beaver Falls 58, Riverside 38
Section 2
Aliquippa 77, Summit Academy 50
Seton LaSalle 60, Avonworth 54
Freedom 92, New Brighton 72
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 72, Apollo-Ridge 48
Shady Side Academy 79, Valley 46
South Allegheny 58, East Allegheny 48
Section 4
Charleroi 74, Beth-Center 48
Washington 72, McGuffey 41
Waynesburg 57, Brownsville 43
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 61, Riverview 44
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Sewickley Academy 26
Shenango 63, South Side 30
Section 2
Carlynton 52, Chartiers-Houston 46
Northgate 61, Burgettstown 48
Fort Cherry 59, Sto-Rox 58
Section 3
Jeannette 43, Clairton 30
Serra Catholic 69, Greensburg Central Catholic 53
Winchester Thurston 77, Propel Braddock Hills 61
Section 4
California 70, Bentworth 56
Carmichaels 60, Jefferson-Morgan 45
Monessen 75, Frazier 25
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 44, Rochester 36
Nazareth Prep 35, Cornell 32
Union 74, Western Beaver 31
Section 2
Geibel 84, Mapletown 60
Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Montour 30
West Greene 58, Avella 48
Section 3
Imani Christian 76, Aquinas Academy 71
Leechburg 60, Neighborhood Academy 45
St. Joseph 49, Propel Andrew Street 31
Nonsection
Brentwood 73, South Park 49
Thomas Jefferson 71, Steel Valley 57
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickey Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, noon
Allderdice at North Hills, 12:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 5 p.m.
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, 1:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bethel Park, 5 p.m.
Washington at Monessen, 1 p.m.
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
At Geneva College
Lincoln Park vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Rochester, 8 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 60, North Hills 10
Section 2
Bethel Park 64, Baldwin 59
Peters Township 65, Canon McMillan 52
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 55, Fox Chapel 18
Kiski Area 43, Plum 40
Indiana 56, Armstrong 42
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 32
Section 4
Gateway 60, Franklin Regional 55
McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 31
Woodland Hills 60, Penn Hills 49
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 75, Ligonier Valley 12
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 54, Riverside 15
Class 2A
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 37, Carlynton 22
Sto-Rox 50, Northgate 9
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 56, Jeannette 25
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 47, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Section 3
Clairton 72, Leechburg 14
Nonsection
Freedom at Central Valley, (n)
Lincoln Park 57, Westinghouse 44
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Plum, 12:30 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, noon
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, noon
Butler at Armstrong, 12:30 p.m.
California at Avella, noon
Erie at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, noon
Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, noon
South Park at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Monessen, 1 p.m.
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
At Geneva College
Laurel at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Nonsection
Friday’s results
Fox Chapel 51, Clarion 21
Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 18
Knoch 46, Shaler 28
Mt. Pleasant 35, Hempfield 30
Mt. Pleasant 39, Penn-Trafford 29
Ringgold 54, McKeesport 20
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
Latrobe 34, Central Dauphin 24
Bethlehem Catholic 50, Connellsville 8
Waynesburg 31, Mifflin County 24
Nazareth 45, Williamsport 15
Semifinals
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Latrobe 12
Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 17
First-round consolations
Council Rock South 44, General McLane 16
Canon-McMillan 46, La Salle College 18
Dallastown 45, Quakertown 16
Abington Heights 40, Gettysburg 30
Second-round consolations
Williamsport 32, Council Rock South 28
Mifflin County 45, Canon-McMillan 23
Connellsville 37, Quakertown 21
Abington Heights 39, Central Dauphin 26
Saturday’s schedule
Finals
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Nazareth, 1 p.m.
Third-round consolation
Williamsport vs. Mifflin County, 9 a.m.
Connellsville vs. Abington Heights, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
Benton 29, Brookville 25
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Bishop McDevitt 9
Saucon Valley 42, Boiling Springs 12
Chestnut Ridge 32, West Perry 24
First-round consolations
Faith Christian 38, Burgettstown 24
Burrell 31, Corry 26
Forest Hills 32, Quaker Valley 29
Lackawanna Trail 38, Hickory 27
Semifinals
Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Benton 6
Saucon Valley 34, Chestnut Ridge 22
Second-round consolations
West Perry 30, Faith Christian 29
Boiling Springs 33, Burrell 19
Bishop McDevitt 32, Forest Hills 30
Brookville 41, Lackawanna Trail 21
Saturday’s schedule
Finals
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Saucon Valley, 1 p.m.
Third-round consolations
West Perry vs. Boiling Springs, 9 a.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Brookville, 9 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
