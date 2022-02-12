High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 1:19 AM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 60, North Allegheny 59

Seneca Valley 64, Pine-Richland 50

Section 2

Baldwin 64, Bethel Park 49

Peters Township 45, Canon-McMillan 43

Mt. Lebanon 41, Upper St. Clair 30

Section 3

Fox Chapel 75, Central Catholic 65

Hempfield 56, Greensburg Salem 28

Norwin 48, Penn-Trafford 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 67, Connellsville 28

Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 59

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 2

West Allegheny 63, Moon 56

New Castle 85, Chartiers Valley 55

Trinity 59, South Fayette 55

Section 3

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 38

Kiski Area 77, Latrobe 69

Penn Hills 64, Woodland Hills 44

Section 4

Armstrong 57, Indiana 47

Mars 70, Hampton 45

Highlands 74, Plum 25

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 67, Keystone Oaks 38

Freeport 50, Knoch 47

Deer Lakes 74, North Catholic 72

Section 2

Lincoln Park 78, Blackhawk 60

Beaver 60, Central Valley 54

Montour 60, Hopewell 38

Quaker Valley 77, Ambridge 45

Section 3

Belle Vernon 64, Elizabeth Forward 56

Uniontown 90, Mt. Pleasant 39

Yough 61, Southmoreland 56

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 48, Laurel 39

Neshannock 69, Mohawk 49

Beaver Falls 58, Riverside 38

Section 2

Aliquippa 77, Summit Academy 50

Seton LaSalle 60, Avonworth 54

Freedom 92, New Brighton 72

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 72, Apollo-Ridge 48

Shady Side Academy 79, Valley 46

South Allegheny 58, East Allegheny 48

Section 4

Charleroi 74, Beth-Center 48

Washington 72, McGuffey 41

Waynesburg 57, Brownsville 43

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 61, Riverview 44

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Sewickley Academy 26

Shenango 63, South Side 30

Section 2

Carlynton 52, Chartiers-Houston 46

Northgate 61, Burgettstown 48

Fort Cherry 59, Sto-Rox 58

Section 3

Jeannette 43, Clairton 30

Serra Catholic 69, Greensburg Central Catholic 53

Winchester Thurston 77, Propel Braddock Hills 61

Section 4

California 70, Bentworth 56

Carmichaels 60, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Monessen 75, Frazier 25

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 44, Rochester 36

Nazareth Prep 35, Cornell 32

Union 74, Western Beaver 31

Section 2

Geibel 84, Mapletown 60

Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Montour 30

West Greene 58, Avella 48

Section 3

Imani Christian 76, Aquinas Academy 71

Leechburg 60, Neighborhood Academy 45

St. Joseph 49, Propel Andrew Street 31

Nonsection

Brentwood 73, South Park 49

Thomas Jefferson 71, Steel Valley 57

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickey Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, noon

Allderdice at North Hills, 12:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 5 p.m.

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, 1:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bethel Park, 5 p.m.

Washington at Monessen, 1 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

At Geneva College

Lincoln Park vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Rochester, 8 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 60, North Hills 10

Section 2

Bethel Park 64, Baldwin 59

Peters Township 65, Canon McMillan 52

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 55, Fox Chapel 18

Kiski Area 43, Plum 40

Indiana 56, Armstrong 42

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 32

Section 4

Gateway 60, Franklin Regional 55

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 31

Woodland Hills 60, Penn Hills 49

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 75, Ligonier Valley 12

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 54, Riverside 15

Class 2A

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 37, Carlynton 22

Sto-Rox 50, Northgate 9

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 56, Jeannette 25

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 47, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Section 3

Clairton 72, Leechburg 14

Nonsection

Freedom at Central Valley, (n)

Lincoln Park 57, Westinghouse 44

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, noon

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Aquinas Academy, noon

Butler at Armstrong, 12:30 p.m.

California at Avella, noon

Erie at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, noon

Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, noon

South Park at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Monessen, 1 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

At Geneva College

Laurel at Rochester, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Nonsection

Friday’s results

Fox Chapel 51, Clarion 21

Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 18

Knoch 46, Shaler 28

Mt. Pleasant 35, Hempfield 30

Mt. Pleasant 39, Penn-Trafford 29

Ringgold 54, McKeesport 20

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

Latrobe 34, Central Dauphin 24

Bethlehem Catholic 50, Connellsville 8

Waynesburg 31, Mifflin County 24

Nazareth 45, Williamsport 15

Semifinals

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Latrobe 12

Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 17

First-round consolations

Council Rock South 44, General McLane 16

Canon-McMillan 46, La Salle College 18

Dallastown 45, Quakertown 16

Abington Heights 40, Gettysburg 30

Second-round consolations

Williamsport 32, Council Rock South 28

Mifflin County 45, Canon-McMillan 23

Connellsville 37, Quakertown 21

Abington Heights 39, Central Dauphin 26

Saturday’s schedule

Finals

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Nazareth, 1 p.m.

Third-round consolation

Williamsport vs. Mifflin County, 9 a.m.

Connellsville vs. Abington Heights, 9 a.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

Benton 29, Brookville 25

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Bishop McDevitt 9

Saucon Valley 42, Boiling Springs 12

Chestnut Ridge 32, West Perry 24

First-round consolations

Faith Christian 38, Burgettstown 24

Burrell 31, Corry 26

Forest Hills 32, Quaker Valley 29

Lackawanna Trail 38, Hickory 27

Semifinals

Notre Dame-Green Pond 45, Benton 6

Saucon Valley 34, Chestnut Ridge 22

Second-round consolations

West Perry 30, Faith Christian 29

Boiling Springs 33, Burrell 19

Bishop McDevitt 32, Forest Hills 30

Brookville 41, Lackawanna Trail 21

Saturday’s schedule

Finals

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Saucon Valley, 1 p.m.

Third-round consolations

West Perry vs. Boiling Springs, 9 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Brookville, 9 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.