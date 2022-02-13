High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 12, 2022
By:
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 10:29 PM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 55, Sewickley Academy 47
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 36
Class A
Section 3
Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 33
Nonsection
Bethel Park 79, St. Joseph 58
Central Catholic 44, Baldwin 38
Laurel 77, Riverview 50
Mars 74, Knoch 47
Monessen 53, Washington 47
North Allegheny 46, Cathedral Prep 38
North Hills 68, Allderdice 53
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.
South Fayette 66, South Allegheny 49
Uniontown 64, Albert Gallatin 56
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
At Geneva College
New Castle 59, Lincoln Park 55
Neshannock 66, Rochester 53
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 48, Beaver County Christian 40
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 50, Plum 27
Section 3
Ringgold 62, Uniontown 46
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 76, Valley 23
Section 2
Blackhawk 62, Beaver 48
Central Valley 56, New Castle 41
Section 3
Yough 48, Mt. Pleasant 46
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 45, Sewickley Academy 27
Nonsection
Avonworth 42, Aquinas Academy 32
Bishop Canevin 48, Quaker Valley 45
Butler 58, Armstrong 53
California 65, Avella 54
Kiski Area 54, St. Joseph 13
Latrobe 69, Hempfield 38
Hopewell 42, Riverside 23
Monessen 57, Washington 17
Neshannock 48, Ellwood City 46
North Allegheny 48, Oakland Catholic 36
North Catholic 53, Seneca Valley 49
OLSH 49, Eden Christian 29
Shaler 55, Erie 27
South Fayette 64, Trinity 58
South Park 69, Shady Side Academy 34
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
At Geneva College
Rochester 44, Laurel 36
Gymnastics
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
At Moon
Diamond Division
All-around
1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 37.775
2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 37.425
3. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 36.900
Vault
1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.825
2. Lauren Hoff, Moon, 9.675
3. Lilly George, Moon, 9.600
Bars
1. Elizabeth Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.425
2. Nadia Constantakis, Pine Richland, 9.325
3. Eliana Knause, Montour, 9.300
Beam
1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.500
2. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 9.325
3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.325
Floor
1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.675
2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.575
3. Ashley Hudzinski, Moon, 9.575
Gold Division
All-around
1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.175
2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 36.100
3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 35.675
Vault
1. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 9.400
2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.375
3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.350
Bars
1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.075
2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 8.925
3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.875
Beam
1. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.100
2. Paige Warzynski, Central Valley, 9.000
3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 8.900
Floor
1. Annabelle Herrle, Baldwin, 9.350
2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.300
3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.300
Silver Division
All-around
1. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 33.975
2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 33.675
3. Kali Burke, West Allegheny, 33.025
Vault
1. Riley McElhinney, North Hills, 9.175
2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 9.100
3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.075
Bars
1. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.150
2. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 8.100
3. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.075
Beam
1. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 8.750
2. Mia Marchionda, Central Valley, 8.650
3. Lexie Patrus, Montour, 8.600
Floor
1. Ireland Anthony, Moon, 8.600
2. Sydney Lawson, Burrell, 8.500
3. Annabelle Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 8.475
Swimming
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Gateway 93, Shaler 69
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Gateway 100, Shaler 42
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
Saturday’s results
Finals
Bethlehem Catholic 34, Nazareth 22
Third-place match
Waynesburg 31, Williamsport 30
Third-round consolation
Connellsville 49, Abington Heights 17
Williamsport 33, Mifflin County 27
Fourth-round consolation
Waynesburg 27, Connellsville 25
Williamsport 36, Latrobe 30
Class 2A
Saturday’s results
Finals
Saucon Valley 29, Notre Dame-Green Pond 22
Third-place match
Chestnut Ridge 38, Boiling Springs 17
Third-round consolations
Boiling Springs 28, West Perry 25
Brookville 36, Bishop McDevitt 31
Fourth-round consolations
Boiling Springs 30, Benton 25
Chestnut Ridge 35, Brookville 26
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2022
• Scott Morrison resigns as Yough athletic director
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2022