High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 12, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 55, Sewickley Academy 47

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 36

Class A

Section 3

Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 33

Nonsection

Bethel Park 79, St. Joseph 58

Central Catholic 44, Baldwin 38

Laurel 77, Riverview 50

Mars 74, Knoch 47

Monessen 53, Washington 47

North Allegheny 46, Cathedral Prep 38

North Hills 68, Allderdice 53

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.

South Fayette 66, South Allegheny 49

Uniontown 64, Albert Gallatin 56

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

At Geneva College

New Castle 59, Lincoln Park 55

Neshannock 66, Rochester 53

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 48, Beaver County Christian 40

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 50, Plum 27

Section 3

Ringgold 62, Uniontown 46

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 76, Valley 23

Section 2

Blackhawk 62, Beaver 48

Central Valley 56, New Castle 41

Section 3

Yough 48, Mt. Pleasant 46

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 45, Sewickley Academy 27

Nonsection

Avonworth 42, Aquinas Academy 32

Bishop Canevin 48, Quaker Valley 45

Butler 58, Armstrong 53

California 65, Avella 54

Kiski Area 54, St. Joseph 13

Latrobe 69, Hempfield 38

Hopewell 42, Riverside 23

Monessen 57, Washington 17

Neshannock 48, Ellwood City 46

North Allegheny 48, Oakland Catholic 36

North Catholic 53, Seneca Valley 49

OLSH 49, Eden Christian 29

Shaler 55, Erie 27

South Fayette 64, Trinity 58

South Park 69, Shady Side Academy 34

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

At Geneva College

Rochester 44, Laurel 36

Gymnastics

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

At Moon

Diamond Division

All-around

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 37.775

2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 37.425

3. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 36.900

Vault

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.825

2. Lauren Hoff, Moon, 9.675

3. Lilly George, Moon, 9.600

Bars

1. Elizabeth Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.425

2. Nadia Constantakis, Pine Richland, 9.325

3. Eliana Knause, Montour, 9.300

Beam

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.500

2. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 9.325

3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.325

Floor

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.675

2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.575

3. Ashley Hudzinski, Moon, 9.575

Gold Division

All-around

1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.175

2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 36.100

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 35.675

Vault

1. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 9.400

2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.375

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.350

Bars

1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.075

2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 8.925

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.875

Beam

1. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.100

2. Paige Warzynski, Central Valley, 9.000

3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 8.900

Floor

1. Annabelle Herrle, Baldwin, 9.350

2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.300

3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.300

Silver Division

All-around

1. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 33.975

2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 33.675

3. Kali Burke, West Allegheny, 33.025

Vault

1. Riley McElhinney, North Hills, 9.175

2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 9.100

3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.075

Bars

1. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.150

2. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 8.100

3. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.075

Beam

1. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 8.750

2. Mia Marchionda, Central Valley, 8.650

3. Lexie Patrus, Montour, 8.600

Floor

1. Ireland Anthony, Moon, 8.600

2. Sydney Lawson, Burrell, 8.500

3. Annabelle Kirk, Upper St. Clair, 8.475

Swimming

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Gateway 93, Shaler 69

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Gateway 100, Shaler 42

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

Finals

Bethlehem Catholic 34, Nazareth 22

Third-place match

Waynesburg 31, Williamsport 30

Third-round consolation

Connellsville 49, Abington Heights 17

Williamsport 33, Mifflin County 27

Fourth-round consolation

Waynesburg 27, Connellsville 25

Williamsport 36, Latrobe 30

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

Finals

Saucon Valley 29, Notre Dame-Green Pond 22

Third-place match

Chestnut Ridge 38, Boiling Springs 17

Third-round consolations

Boiling Springs 28, West Perry 25

Brookville 36, Bishop McDevitt 31

Fourth-round consolations

Boiling Springs 30, Benton 25

Chestnut Ridge 35, Brookville 26

