High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 17, 2022

By:

Friday, February 18, 2022 | 12:15 AM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

City League

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Allderdice 73, Carrick 41

Brashear 52, Obama Academy 48

Sunday’s schedule

At Petersen Events Center

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (20-0) bye; Blackhawk (12-9) at Deer Lakes (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-8) at North Catholic (17-3), 7 p.m.; Yough (13-9) at Lincoln Park (15-6), 7 p.m.; Montour (18-4) bye; Elizabeth Forward (14-8) at Burrell (13-8), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-3) bye; Freeport (12-9) at Uniontown (14-8), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (17-4) bye; Aquinas Academy (11-8) at Rochester (8-11), 7 p.m.; Geibel Catholic (17-5) bye; Mapletown (9-9) vs. Eden Christian (12-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (14-5) bye; Nazareth Prep (5-17) at Neighborhood Academy (11-7), 7 p.m.; Union (20-2) bye; West Greene (7-15) at Leechburg (17-3), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Nonsection

Thursday’s results

Chartiers Valley 66, Bishop Canevin 27

City League

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Obama Academy 56, Brashear 19

Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 47

Finals

Sunday’s schedule

Obama Academy (13-5) vs. Allderdice (10-6), 2 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Butler (13-9) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-5) bye; Charleroi (14-8) at Laurel (12-10), 7 p.m.; South Park (19-3) bye; Brentwood (9-11) at Waynesburg (15-4), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (18-2) bye; Shady Side Academy (9-11) at Mohawk (8-13), 7 p.m.; Freedom (16-4) bye; Brownsville (8-11) at Keystone Oaks (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (6-12) at Frazier (7-14), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (6-13) at Springdale (5-14), 7 p.m.; South Side (13-9) at Aliquippa (7-13), 7 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Frazier/Carmichaels winner at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis/Springdale winner at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. Aliquippa/South Side winner at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Mt Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 0

North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 0

Pine-Richland 5, Bethel Park 2

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3

South Fayette 8, Montour 0

Shaler at Indiana, (n)

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 7, Kiski 6 (SO)

Greensburg Salem 8, Chartiers Valley 4

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 1

McDowell 11, Wheeling Park 3

Hampton at Freeport, (n)

Wheeling Catholic at Fox Chapel, (n)

Class B

Bishop Canevin 4, Central Valley 1

Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1

Ringgold 7, Carrick 3

Swimming

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Hempfield 94, Latrobe 84

Penn-Trafford 86, Latrobe 75

Girls

Hempfield 93, Latrobe 93

Norwin 96, Penn-Trafford 82

Class 2A

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 86, Beaver Falls 36

Girls

Blackhawk 86, Beaver Falls 45

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.