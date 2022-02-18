High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 17, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022 | 12:15 AM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
City League
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Allderdice 73, Carrick 41
Brashear 52, Obama Academy 48
Sunday’s schedule
At Petersen Events Center
Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (20-0) bye; Blackhawk (12-9) at Deer Lakes (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-8) at North Catholic (17-3), 7 p.m.; Yough (13-9) at Lincoln Park (15-6), 7 p.m.; Montour (18-4) bye; Elizabeth Forward (14-8) at Burrell (13-8), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-3) bye; Freeport (12-9) at Uniontown (14-8), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (17-4) bye; Aquinas Academy (11-8) at Rochester (8-11), 7 p.m.; Geibel Catholic (17-5) bye; Mapletown (9-9) vs. Eden Christian (12-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (14-5) bye; Nazareth Prep (5-17) at Neighborhood Academy (11-7), 7 p.m.; Union (20-2) bye; West Greene (7-15) at Leechburg (17-3), 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL
Nonsection
Thursday’s results
Chartiers Valley 66, Bishop Canevin 27
City League
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Obama Academy 56, Brashear 19
Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 47
Finals
Sunday’s schedule
Obama Academy (13-5) vs. Allderdice (10-6), 2 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Butler (13-9) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (16-5) bye; Charleroi (14-8) at Laurel (12-10), 7 p.m.; South Park (19-3) bye; Brentwood (9-11) at Waynesburg (15-4), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (18-2) bye; Shady Side Academy (9-11) at Mohawk (8-13), 7 p.m.; Freedom (16-4) bye; Brownsville (8-11) at Keystone Oaks (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Friday’s schedule
Carmichaels (6-12) at Frazier (7-14), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (6-13) at Springdale (5-14), 7 p.m.; South Side (13-9) at Aliquippa (7-13), 7 p.m.
First round
Monday’s schedule
Frazier/Carmichaels winner at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis/Springdale winner at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. Aliquippa/South Side winner at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Mt Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 0
North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 0
Pine-Richland 5, Bethel Park 2
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3
South Fayette 8, Montour 0
Shaler at Indiana, (n)
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 7, Kiski 6 (SO)
Greensburg Salem 8, Chartiers Valley 4
Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 1
McDowell 11, Wheeling Park 3
Hampton at Freeport, (n)
Wheeling Catholic at Fox Chapel, (n)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 4, Central Valley 1
Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1
Ringgold 7, Carrick 3
Swimming
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Hempfield 94, Latrobe 84
Penn-Trafford 86, Latrobe 75
Girls
Hempfield 93, Latrobe 93
Norwin 96, Penn-Trafford 82
Class 2A
Section 2
Boys
Blackhawk 86, Beaver Falls 36
Girls
Blackhawk 86, Beaver Falls 45
