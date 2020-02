High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 20, 2020

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 12:38 AM

South Allegheny’s Bryce Epps drives to the basket in a WPIAL CLass 3A playoff game against Beaver Falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Previous Next

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Butler (17-4) vs. Peters Township (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, noon

Upper St. Clair (19-3) vs. Pine-Richland (15-8) at North Hills, 3:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel (21-1) vs. Central Catholic (13-10) at Plum, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (16-6) vs. Bethel Park (14-8) at Canon-McMillan, 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn Hills (18-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. West Allegheny (13-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (18-4) vs. Shaler (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mars (17-5) vs. South Fayette (16-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Highlands vs. Ringgold (14-9) at North Hills, noon

Uniontown vs. Blackhawk (12-10) at Canon-McMillan, noon

Knoch vs. New Castle (16-7) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Aliquippa 77, Seton LaSalle 56

Lincoln Park 57, Neshannock 34

North Catholic 74, Carlynton 69

South Allegheny 60, Beaver Falls 58

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Aliquippa (16-8)

North Catholic (22-2) vs. South Allegheny (23-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-1) vs. South Side (12-11) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Springdale (20-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10) at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Sto-Rox (16-6) vs. Brentwood (18-5) at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette (15-7) vs. Shenango (18-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 40, Union 39

Cornell 84, Imani Christian 65

Nazareth Prep 69, Eden Christian 57

Vincentian Academy 99, Geibel 51

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-7)

Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Cornell (17-6)

PIAA

District 5,8 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Bedford 67, Westinghouse 65 (OT)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Altoona (10-12) vs. State College (6-16) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Johnstown (19-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (21-2) vs. Tyrone (21-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Cambria Heights (11-12) at Ligonier Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penns Valley (14-8) at West Shamokin (17-5), 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (11-10) at Westmont Hilltop (17-5), 7 p.m.

Mt. Union (13-9) at Richland (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 85, United 45

Homer-Center 68, Southern Huntingdon 51

Portage 70, Purchase Line 37

West Branch 65, Penns Manor 53

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. Homer-Center (16-7)

West Branch (19-3) vs. Portage (19-4)

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (5-17) at Bishop Carroll (13-9), 7 p.m.

Saltsburg (12-10) at Williamsburg (13-7), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-0) vs. Penn Hills (12-11) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (16-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Moon (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 3:15 p.m.

Trinity (18-4) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Blackhawk 58, Indiana 44

Central Valley 52, Knoch 47

North Catholic 47, Quaker Valley 31

Southmoreland 54, Freeport 52

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

North Catholic (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (20-3)

Southmoreland (23-0) vs. Central Valley (18-3)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle (15-7) at North Allegheny, 3:15 p.m.

South Park vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk vs. East Allegheny (13-10) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Freedom (15-8) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 66, Riverview 41

Ellis School 64, OLSH 55 (2OT)

Laurel 38, South Side 18

Serra Catholic 63, Winchester Thurston 34

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (16-7)

Bishop Canevin (17-6) vs. Ellis School (18-6)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Rochester (21-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-11) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton (19-3) vs. California (13-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene (22-0) vs. Avella (17-6) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Vincentian Academy (17-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-10) at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

State College (17-5) vs. Altoona (11-9) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg (16-6) vs. Portage (20-3) at Mt. Aloysius, noon

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Forest Hills (23-1) vs. Huntingdon (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Cambria Heights 61, West Shamokin 40

Penn Cambria 65, Central-Martinsburg 40

Tyrone 69, Penns Valley 42

Friday’s schedule

Central Cambria (15-7) at United (19-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United/Central Cambria winner

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6)

Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9)

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (12-9) at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Purchase Line (14-9) at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.

Bowling

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIBL singles championships

Qualifying round

(Top 40 clinch spot at western state regional)

1. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 617; 2. Mattie Mae White, 602; 3. Shannon Small, Plum, 601; t4. Giavonna Salvio, Greensburg Salem, 569; t4. Taylor Gozur, Hopewell, 569; 6. Taylor Parco, Penn Hills, 551; 7. Kristin Womeldorf, Apollo-Ridge, 546; 8. Rae Ann Record, Greensburg Salem, 545; 9. Julia Cummings, Freeport, 542; 10. Spencer Putnam, Bishop Canevin, 539; 11. Sierra Ford, Woodland Hills, 532; 12. Lucy Urbansky, Penn Hills, 530; 13. Ashley Smith, Burrell, 525; 14. Ashlei Walsh, Elizabeth Forward, 524; 15. Kaylee Zuzak, Latrobe, 523; 16. Harley Kriess, Butler, 521; 17. Johnna Hill, Woodland Hills, 515; t18. Rachel Lundie, Hempfield, 513; t18. Melissa Malackany, McKeesport, 513; 20. Ashley Debich, Kiski Area, 512; 21. Abbe Bostedo, East Allegheny, 511; 22. Hannah Bielawski, Blackhawk, 501; 23. Justine Stolinski, Norwin, 497; 24. Raven Bivins, McKeesport, 496; 25. Alysha Cutri, Bishop Canevin, 491; t26. Nicole Garancsi, McKeesport, 489; t26. Dovey Bivins, McKeesport, 489; 28. Allyson Greco, Beaver Falls, 488; 29. Reegan Malis, Butler, 487; 30. Julia Jorden, North Allegheny, 485; t31. Dianna Troutman, New Castle, 481; t31. Allyssa Lerch, Moon, 481; t31. Rachael Blose, Butler, 481; 34. Audrey Grainy, Penn Hills, 480; t35. Jessica Pekor, Woodland Hills, 475; t35. Kayla Gaughan, Greensburg Salem, 475; t35. Maidson Weiland, Butler, 475; 38. Kaelah Nelson, Seneca Valley, 474; t39. Skye Nichols, East Allegheny, 473; t39. Dominique McClelland, Serra Catholic, 473

Stepladder finals

Quarterfinals

Taylor Gozur, Hopewell def. Giavonna Salvio, Greensburg Salem, 156-139

Shannon Small, Plum, def. Taylor Parco, Penn Hills, 208-166

Semifinals

Gozur def. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 173-159

Small def. Mattie Mae White, Greensburg Salem, 247-163

Championship

Small def. Gozur, 224-129

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 5, Pine-Richland 3

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley (n)

Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)

Class A

Northeast

Kiski Area 9, Freeport 2

Southwest

North Hills at South Park (n)

Class B

South

Connellsville 5, Morgantown (W. Va.) 1

Northwest

Blackhawk 6, Sewickley Academy 3

Nonconference

Hampton at Mars (n)

3 goals or more: Milan Deffibaugh, Connellsville

