High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 10:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-8), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Laurel Highlands 52, Hampton 44

Highlands 51, Penn Hills 49

New Castle 63, Shaler 42

Gateway 66, Mars 61

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (23-0) vs. Highlands (18-6); New Castle (22-1) vs. Gateway (15-5)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6) at Robert Morris, noon; Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3) at Bethel Park, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Avonworth 66, Ellwood City 55

South Allegheny 60, Steel Valley 58 (OT)

Aliquippa 51, Neshannock 47

Shady Side Academy 57, Washington 50

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Avonworth (17-6) vs. South Allegheny (17-6); Aliquippa (17-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-6)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Sto-Rox (12-7) at OLSH (20-0), 7 p.m.; Monessen (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-7) at Fort Cherry (21-2), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (11-10) at Carlynton (19-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2) at Fox Chapel, noon

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9) at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (14-9) at Chartiers Valley (22-1), 7 p.m.; Indiana (20-3) at Moon (18-4), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-3) at South Fayette (19-4), 7 p.m.; McKeesport (19-4) at Trinity (18-5), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (12-10) at Blackhawk (21-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (18-4) at Beaver (16-5), 7 p.m.; Highlands (20-4) at Southmoreland (17-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (16-6) at Knoch (19-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4) at North Hills, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4) at North Hills, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

OLSH 70, Apollo-Ridge 28

Seton LaSalle 47, Greensburg Central Catholic 30

Neshannock 35, Shenango 17

Serra Catholic 37, Burgettstown 36

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-6); Neshannock (22-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

St. Joseph 57, Rochester 54

Aquinas Academy 60, Monessen 37

Bishop Canevin 67, West Greene 63

Union 40, Eden Christian 25

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph (10-13) vs. Aquinas Academy (13-6); Bishop Canevin (15-9) vs. Union (20-1)

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair 8, Canon-McMillan 3

Mt Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 2

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, (n)

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 5, Shaler 2

Montour at Indiana, (n)

Class A

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1

McDowell at Freeport, (n)

Norwin at Fox Chapel, (n)

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, (n)

Class B

Ringgold 7, Trinity 2

Neshannock at Avonworth, (n)

Wilmington at Bishop Canevin, (n)

