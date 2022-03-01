High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 28, 2022

By:

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (23-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. Central Catholic (18-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Laurel Highlands 61, Highlands 44

New Castle 72, Gateway 62

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (24-0) vs. New Castle (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (22-0) vs. Montour (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Avonworth 46, South Allegheny 43

Shady Side Academy 56, Aliquippa 51

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Avonworth (18-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (21-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (22-2) vs. Carlynton (20-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (22-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-1) vs. Moon (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (20-4) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (22-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-3) vs. Knoch (20-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-5) vs. Freedom (18-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

OLSH 50, Seton LaSalle 45

Neshannock 41, Serra Catholic 23

Finals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-4) vs. Neshannock (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Aquinas Academy 42, St. Joseph 29

Bishop Canevin 49, Union 43

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy (14-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (16-9) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 1

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 11, Meadville 6

South Fayette 7, Mars 4

Latrobe 7, West Allegheny 2

Hempfield 5, Montour 0

Class A

Quaker Valley 5, McDowell 2

North Hills 6, Moon 1

Norwin 7, Greensburg Salem 2

Fox Chapel 9, Plum 0

Chartiers Valley 9, Freeport 1

Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 3

Class B

Morgantown 8, Burrell 6

Carrick 7, Avonworth 4

Central Valley at Neshannock, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Montour at Indiana at Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Plum, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9 p.m.

Class B

Wilmington at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.

Morgantown at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.