High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 28, 2022
Monday, February 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (23-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. Central Catholic (18-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Laurel Highlands 61, Highlands 44
New Castle 72, Gateway 62
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (24-0) vs. New Castle (23-1) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (22-0) vs. Montour (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Avonworth 46, South Allegheny 43
Shady Side Academy 56, Aliquippa 51
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Avonworth (18-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
OLSH (21-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (22-2) vs. Carlynton (20-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class A
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (22-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (23-1) vs. Moon (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (20-4) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (22-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-3) vs. Knoch (20-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (18-5) vs. Freedom (18-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
OLSH 50, Seton LaSalle 45
Neshannock 41, Serra Catholic 23
Finals
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (21-4) vs. Neshannock (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Aquinas Academy 42, St. Joseph 29
Bishop Canevin 49, Union 43
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy (14-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (16-9) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 1
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 11, Meadville 6
South Fayette 7, Mars 4
Latrobe 7, West Allegheny 2
Hempfield 5, Montour 0
Class A
Quaker Valley 5, McDowell 2
North Hills 6, Moon 1
Norwin 7, Greensburg Salem 2
Fox Chapel 9, Plum 0
Chartiers Valley 9, Freeport 1
Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 3
Class B
Morgantown 8, Burrell 6
Carrick 7, Avonworth 4
Central Valley at Neshannock, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Montour at Indiana at Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Plum, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9 p.m.
Class B
Wilmington at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.
Morgantown at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
