High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2022

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 9:33 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Winchester Thurston vs. Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 94, Greensburg C.C. 57

Highlands 86, McKeesport 60

Montour 65, Belle Vernon 48

At Sewickley Academy

Rochester 53, Sto-Rox 47

Aliquippa 65, Lincoln Park 50

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Braddock Hills at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Indiana at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

OLSH 61, Sewickley Academy 32

Rochester 48, Avonworth 36

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ellis School at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Mohawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Mt Lebanon at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Meadville at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

North Catholic at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe (12-1) at Carrick (12-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (11-5) at Cumberland Valley (17-5), 6 p.m.; Dallastown (18-3) at Spring-Ford (15-4), 7 p.m.; West Chester Henderson (14-2) at Nazareth (14-2), 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe/Carrick winner, 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan/Cumberland Valley winner, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown/Spring-Ford winner, 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. West Chester Henderson/Nazareth winner, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Burgettstown (14-1) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (13-4), 7 p.m.; Corry (13-3) at Tyrone (11-6), 6 p.m.; Saucon Valley (19-2) vs. Canton (16-4) at Nazareth Middle School, 6 p.m.; West Perry (18-5) at Montgomery (17-2), 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown/Fort LeBoeuf winner, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry/Tyrone winner, 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley/Canton winner, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (4-2) at Montgomery winner, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.