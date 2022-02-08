High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 12:10 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area 49, Woodland Hills 47

Section 4

Mars 78, Plum 47

Hampton 53, Shaler 48

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 73, South Park 37

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 31

Section 2

Avonworth 75, New Brighton 38

Summit Academy 82, Freedom 56

Section 4

McGuffey 70, Charleroi 54

Washington 56, Waynesburg Central 50

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 66, Riverview 49

Section 3

Serra Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 32

Section 4

Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 62, Avella 58

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 61, St. Joseph 59

Nonsection

Yough 52, Indiana 27

Derry 68, Apollo-Ridge 35

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 44

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 58, Butler 41

North Allegheny 61, Seneca Valley 56

Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 29

Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 32

Section 2

Baldwin 67, Hempfield 53

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 38

Upper St. Clair 63, Peters Township 56

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 59, Moon 40

South Fayette 67, Lincoln Park 27

Oakland Catholic 61, West Allegheny 12

Section 2

Indiana 60, Hampton 43

Mars 54, Kiski Area 36

Section 3

Trinity 90, Albert Gallatin 62

Connellsville 56, Uniontown 41

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 47, Penn Hills 21

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 51, Derry 43

Deer Lakes 75, Valley 30

Highlands 77, Freeport 59

Section 2

Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 21

Beaver 41, Quaker Valley 25

Central Valley 49, Hopewell 47

Montour 75, New Castle 34

Section 3

West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54

Southmoreland 51, Mt. Pleasant 25

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 47, Ellwood City 37

Laurel 58, Riverside 32

Section 2

South Park 73, Bentworth 11

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30

Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 27

Section 3

Avonworth 48, Steel Valley 25

Shady Side Academy 42, Brentwood 28

Keystone Oaks 59, East Allegheny 23

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 55, Aliquippa 21

Shenango 58, New Brighton 24

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 44, South Side 27

Section 2

Serra Catholic 72, California 35

Frazier 49, Carmichaels 40

Seton LaSalle 48, Beth-Center 16

Section 3

Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 36

Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 32

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Apollo-Ridge 22

Springdale 34, Ellis School 21

Winchester Thurston 70, Jeannette 20

Class A

Section 1

Union 59, Cornell 25

Bishop Canevin 50, Eden Christian 38

Section 2

Avella 57, Geibel 24

Monessen 52, Mapletown 30

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 51, Clairton 38

Riverview 39, Leechburg 7

Nonsection

Knoch 55, Mohawk 13

Rochester 60, Plum 58

Elizabeth Forward 72, Woodland Hills 66

Marion Center 52, Ligonier Valley 30

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Lincoln Park, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Waynesburg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Mapletown at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 2, Cathedral Prep 1

Mt Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 1

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 7, Butler 4

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 4

Montour 7, Mars 5

South Fayette 3, Meadville 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, West Allegheny 1

Class A

Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 4

Greensburg Salem 5, Wheeling Catholic 1

Plum 3, Hampton 2

North Catholic 3, Kiski Area 1

Westmont Hilltop 2, Norwin 1

Class B

Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3

Ringgold 15, Central Valley 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Peters Township, Printscape Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Indiana at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Beaver at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.

Carrick at Trinity, Printscape Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Rifle

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 798-64x, Penn-Trafford 798-56x

Swimming

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Latrobe 92, Penn-Trafford 85

Girls

Latrobe 91, Penn-Trafford 84

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Latrobe 68, Carrick 6

Canon-McMillan 44, Cumberland Valley 14

Dallastown 30, Spring-Ford 27

Nazareth 69, West Chester Henderson 0

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Burgettstown 34, Fort LeBoeuf 28

Corry 36, Tyrone 29

Saucon Valley 50, Canton 14

West Perry 36, Montgomery 28

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.

