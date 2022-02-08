High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 12:10 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area 49, Woodland Hills 47
Section 4
Mars 78, Plum 47
Hampton 53, Shaler 48
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown 73, South Park 37
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 57, Mohawk 31
Section 2
Avonworth 75, New Brighton 38
Summit Academy 82, Freedom 56
Section 4
McGuffey 70, Charleroi 54
Washington 56, Waynesburg Central 50
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 66, Riverview 49
Section 3
Serra Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 32
Section 4
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Frazier 41
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 62, Avella 58
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 61, St. Joseph 59
Nonsection
Yough 52, Indiana 27
Derry 68, Apollo-Ridge 35
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 44
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 58, Butler 41
North Allegheny 61, Seneca Valley 56
Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 29
Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 32
Section 2
Baldwin 67, Hempfield 53
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 38
Upper St. Clair 63, Peters Township 56
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 59, Moon 40
South Fayette 67, Lincoln Park 27
Oakland Catholic 61, West Allegheny 12
Section 2
Indiana 60, Hampton 43
Mars 54, Kiski Area 36
Section 3
Trinity 90, Albert Gallatin 62
Connellsville 56, Uniontown 41
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 47, Penn Hills 21
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 51, Derry 43
Deer Lakes 75, Valley 30
Highlands 77, Freeport 59
Section 2
Blackhawk 79, Ambridge 21
Beaver 41, Quaker Valley 25
Central Valley 49, Hopewell 47
Montour 75, New Castle 34
Section 3
West Mifflin 62, Belle Vernon 54
Southmoreland 51, Mt. Pleasant 25
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 47, Ellwood City 37
Laurel 58, Riverside 32
Section 2
South Park 73, Bentworth 11
Charleroi 64, Brownsville 30
Waynesburg 57, McGuffey 27
Section 3
Avonworth 48, Steel Valley 25
Shady Side Academy 42, Brentwood 28
Keystone Oaks 59, East Allegheny 23
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 55, Aliquippa 21
Shenango 58, New Brighton 24
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 44, South Side 27
Section 2
Serra Catholic 72, California 35
Frazier 49, Carmichaels 40
Seton LaSalle 48, Beth-Center 16
Section 3
Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 36
Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 32
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Apollo-Ridge 22
Springdale 34, Ellis School 21
Winchester Thurston 70, Jeannette 20
Class A
Section 1
Union 59, Cornell 25
Bishop Canevin 50, Eden Christian 38
Section 2
Avella 57, Geibel 24
Monessen 52, Mapletown 30
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 51, Clairton 38
Riverview 39, Leechburg 7
Nonsection
Knoch 55, Mohawk 13
Rochester 60, Plum 58
Elizabeth Forward 72, Woodland Hills 66
Marion Center 52, Ligonier Valley 30
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Lincoln Park, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Waynesburg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Mapletown at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 2, Cathedral Prep 1
Mt Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 1
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 7, Butler 4
Hempfield 5, Latrobe 4
Montour 7, Mars 5
South Fayette 3, Meadville 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, West Allegheny 1
Class A
Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 4
Greensburg Salem 5, Wheeling Catholic 1
Plum 3, Hampton 2
North Catholic 3, Kiski Area 1
Westmont Hilltop 2, Norwin 1
Class B
Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3
Ringgold 15, Central Valley 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Peters Township, Printscape Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Indiana at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Beaver at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.
Carrick at Trinity, Printscape Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Rifle
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 798-64x, Penn-Trafford 798-56x
Swimming
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Latrobe 92, Penn-Trafford 85
Girls
Latrobe 91, Penn-Trafford 84
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Latrobe 68, Carrick 6
Canon-McMillan 44, Cumberland Valley 14
Dallastown 30, Spring-Ford 27
Nazareth 69, West Chester Henderson 0
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Burgettstown 34, Fort LeBoeuf 28
Corry 36, Tyrone 29
Saucon Valley 50, Canton 14
West Perry 36, Montgomery 28
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
