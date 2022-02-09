High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2022
By:
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 12:30 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 69, North Allegheny 59
North Hills 70, Pine-Richland 57
Section 2
Baldwin 71, Peters Township 59
Upper St. Clair 70, Canon-McMillan 58
Mt. Lebanon 47, Bethel Park 28
Section 3
Central Catholic 86, Greensburg Salem 43
Hempfield 50, Penn-Trafford 42
Fox Chapel 71, Norwin 34
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 33
Laurel Highlands 83, West Mifflin 59
Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 46
Section 2
Moon 62, Chartiers Valley 58 (OT)
New Castle 65, South Fayette 49
West Allegheny 72, Trinity 50
Section 3
McKeesport 60, Franklin Regional 58
Gateway 64, Latrobe 52
Penn Hills 58, Kiski Area 39
Section 4
Shaler 60, Armstrong 48
Hampton 71, Indiana 43
Mars 75, Highlands 68
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 74, Keystone Oaks 57
Burrell 79, Derry 62
North Catholic 70, Freeport 54
Section 2
Blackhawk 80, Ambridge 46
Quaker Valley 86, Beaver 60
Central Valley 52, Hopewell 45
Montour 69, Lincoln Park 67
Section 3
Belle Vernon 74, South Park 24
Southmoreland 53, Mt. Pleasant 45
Uniontown 54, Elizabeth Forward 48
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 65, Beaver Falls 52
Neshannock 48, Laurel 19
Riverside 56, Mohawk 47
Section 2
Avonworth 88, Freedom 41
Aliquippa 59, Seton LaSalle 46
Summit Academy 65, New Brighton 52
Section 3
East Allegheny 68, Apollo-Ridge 65
Shady Side Academy 73, Ligonier Valley 33
Steel Valley 61, Valley 52
Section 4
Brentwood 74, Beth-Center 24
Brownsville 58, Charleroi 50
Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 29
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 70, Riverview 30
Shenango 36, Sewickley Academy 29
Springdale 56, South Side 53
Section 2
Carlynton 60, Burgettstown 36
Sto-Rox 66, Chartiers-Houston 36
Fort Cherry 75, Northgate 57
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Clairton 27
Winchester Thurston 83, Jeannette 46
Section 4
Bentworth 57, Frazier 41
Jefferson-Morgan 52, California 47
Monessen 60, Carmichaels 47
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 52, Cornell 35
Union 59, Rochester 47
Nazareth Prep 38, Western Beaver 34
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 71, Avella 44
Geibel 67, West Greene 45
Propel Montour 63, Mapletown 54
Section 3
Imani Christian 63, Neighborhood Academy 29
Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 54
Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 41
City League
Allderdice 70, Perry 34
Obama Academy 59, Brashear 45
Carrick 52, Westinghouse 49
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Clairton at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 50, North Hills 16
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 68, Peters Township 54
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 70, Lincoln Park 23
Section 2
Armstrong 58, Fox Chapel 21
Mars 57, Plum 47
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 62, Laurel Highlands 42
Section 4
McKeesport 71, Franklin Regional 45
Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 35
Latrobe 64, Gateway 33
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 80, Valley 31
Section 2
Beaver 50, Ambridge 8
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 60, Ligonier Valley 36
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 64, Beaver Falls 31
Freedom 59, Riverside 22
Mohawk 43, Laurel 33
Section 2
Waynesburg 51, Washington 18
Section 3
Brentwood 55, Steel Valley 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Shenango 44
Section 2
Serra Catholic 54, Frazier 8
Seton LaSalle 54, Carmichaels 22
Section 3
Burgettstown 48, Carlynton 22
Fort Cherry 39, Chartiers-Houston 27
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 56, Jeannette 17
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Ellis School 10
Winchester Thurston 72, Springdale 19
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 54, Bishop Canevin 34
Eden Christian 60, Cornell 35
Section 2
West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 9
Section 3
Clairton 72, Leechburg 15
Nonsection
Mapletown 67, Propel Montour 43
Oakland Catholic 56, Trinity 34
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Section 4
Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Clairton at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Highlands at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 5, Peters Township 1
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 5, Indiana 1
Class A
North Hills 5, Wheeling Park 0
McDowell 9, Beaver 2
Class B
Central Valley at Connellsville, (n)
Carrick 16, Trinity 1
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL team championships
At Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club
1. Hempfield, 800-64x; 2. Butler, 800-59x; 3. Trinity, 797-53x; 4. Bethel Park, 796-57x; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 706-52x; 6. Upper St. Clair, 796-48x; 7. Waynesburg Central, 795-46x; 8. Armstrong, 793-53x; 9. McGuffey, 793-47x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 88
Girls
Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 90
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
