High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 12:30 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 69, North Allegheny 59

North Hills 70, Pine-Richland 57

Section 2

Baldwin 71, Peters Township 59

Upper St. Clair 70, Canon-McMillan 58

Mt. Lebanon 47, Bethel Park 28

Section 3

Central Catholic 86, Greensburg Salem 43

Hempfield 50, Penn-Trafford 42

Fox Chapel 71, Norwin 34

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 33

Laurel Highlands 83, West Mifflin 59

Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 46

Section 2

Moon 62, Chartiers Valley 58 (OT)

New Castle 65, South Fayette 49

West Allegheny 72, Trinity 50

Section 3

McKeesport 60, Franklin Regional 58

Gateway 64, Latrobe 52

Penn Hills 58, Kiski Area 39

Section 4

Shaler 60, Armstrong 48

Hampton 71, Indiana 43

Mars 75, Highlands 68

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 74, Keystone Oaks 57

Burrell 79, Derry 62

North Catholic 70, Freeport 54

Section 2

Blackhawk 80, Ambridge 46

Quaker Valley 86, Beaver 60

Central Valley 52, Hopewell 45

Montour 69, Lincoln Park 67

Section 3

Belle Vernon 74, South Park 24

Southmoreland 53, Mt. Pleasant 45

Uniontown 54, Elizabeth Forward 48

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 65, Beaver Falls 52

Neshannock 48, Laurel 19

Riverside 56, Mohawk 47

Section 2

Avonworth 88, Freedom 41

Aliquippa 59, Seton LaSalle 46

Summit Academy 65, New Brighton 52

Section 3

East Allegheny 68, Apollo-Ridge 65

Shady Side Academy 73, Ligonier Valley 33

Steel Valley 61, Valley 52

Section 4

Brentwood 74, Beth-Center 24

Brownsville 58, Charleroi 50

Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 29

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 70, Riverview 30

Shenango 36, Sewickley Academy 29

Springdale 56, South Side 53

Section 2

Carlynton 60, Burgettstown 36

Sto-Rox 66, Chartiers-Houston 36

Fort Cherry 75, Northgate 57

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Clairton 27

Winchester Thurston 83, Jeannette 46

Section 4

Bentworth 57, Frazier 41

Jefferson-Morgan 52, California 47

Monessen 60, Carmichaels 47

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 52, Cornell 35

Union 59, Rochester 47

Nazareth Prep 38, Western Beaver 34

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 71, Avella 44

Geibel 67, West Greene 45

Propel Montour 63, Mapletown 54

Section 3

Imani Christian 63, Neighborhood Academy 29

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 54

Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 41

City League

Allderdice 70, Perry 34

Obama Academy 59, Brashear 45

Carrick 52, Westinghouse 49

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Clairton at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 50, North Hills 16

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 68, Peters Township 54

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 70, Lincoln Park 23

Section 2

Armstrong 58, Fox Chapel 21

Mars 57, Plum 47

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 62, Laurel Highlands 42

Section 4

McKeesport 71, Franklin Regional 45

Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 35

Latrobe 64, Gateway 33

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 80, Valley 31

Section 2

Beaver 50, Ambridge 8

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 60, Ligonier Valley 36

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 64, Beaver Falls 31

Freedom 59, Riverside 22

Mohawk 43, Laurel 33

Section 2

Waynesburg 51, Washington 18

Section 3

Brentwood 55, Steel Valley 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Shenango 44

Section 2

Serra Catholic 54, Frazier 8

Seton LaSalle 54, Carmichaels 22

Section 3

Burgettstown 48, Carlynton 22

Fort Cherry 39, Chartiers-Houston 27

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 56, Jeannette 17

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Ellis School 10

Winchester Thurston 72, Springdale 19

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 54, Bishop Canevin 34

Eden Christian 60, Cornell 35

Section 2

West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 9

Section 3

Clairton 72, Leechburg 15

Nonsection

Mapletown 67, Propel Montour 43

Oakland Catholic 56, Trinity 34

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Clairton at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 5, Peters Township 1

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 5, Indiana 1

Class A

North Hills 5, Wheeling Park 0

McDowell 9, Beaver 2

Class B

Central Valley at Connellsville, (n)

Carrick 16, Trinity 1

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL team championships

At Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club

1. Hempfield, 800-64x; 2. Butler, 800-59x; 3. Trinity, 797-53x; 4. Bethel Park, 796-57x; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 706-52x; 6. Upper St. Clair, 796-48x; 7. Waynesburg Central, 795-46x; 8. Armstrong, 793-53x; 9. McGuffey, 793-47x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 88

Girls

Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 90

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.