High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:34 PM

High schools

Basketball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

South Fayette 67, Moon 51

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 50, Freeport 47

Section 2

Lincoln Park 88, Central Valley 46

Montour 71, Beaver 58

Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 53

Class 4A

Section 3

Yough 67, South Park 37

Class 3A

Section 2

Summit Academy 87, New Brighton 54

Section 3

East Allegheny 80, Shady Side Academy 48

Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 59

Section 4

Brownsville 53, Brentwood 52

Washington 70, Charleroi 30

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 83, Springdale 42

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 38

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 38

Sto-Rox 82, Northgate 73

Section 4

Carmichaels 66, California 54

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 45, Cornell 35

Union 61, Nazareth Prep 41

Section 3

Leechburg 79, Aquinas Academy 68

Nonsection

South Allegheny 49, Clairton 29

City League

Allderdice 86, Carrick 43

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 65, Pine-Richland 58

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 61, Kiski Area 55

Section 3

Trinity 70, Connellsville 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 60, Valley 16

Section 2

Beaver 46, Montour 39

Blackhawk 62, Quaker Valley 32

Section 3

West Mifflin 49, Ligonier Valley 29

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park 60, Brownsville 31

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 35, East Allegheny 14

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 36

Section 3

Burgettstown 37, Chartiers-Houston 26

Carlynton 54, Northgate 37

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 51, Apollo-Ridge 46

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 54, Avella 38

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel 38

West Greene 56, Mapletown 34

Section 3

St. Joseph 53, Riverview 11

Nonsection

Ellwood City 50, Ambridge 41

South Allegheny 43, Clairton 42

Hempfield 60, Highlands 57

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Shaler 7, Deer Lakes 0

Girls

Deer Lakes 5, Shaler 2

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Indiana at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.

Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class B

Ringgold at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Boys

Plum 62, Woodland Hills 59

Girls

Plum 79, Woodland Hills 52

Nonsection

Boys

Penn-Trafford 73, Greensburg Salem 44

Girls

Penn-Trafford 92, Greensburg Salem 45

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 39, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Allderdice 54, Riverview 24

Bethel Park 39, Thomas Jefferson 30

Chartiers-Houston 34, Bentworth 30

McGuffey 66, Keystone Oaks 12

Norwin 42, Penn-Trafford 25

Pine-Richland 39, Fox Chapel 33

Ringgold 42, Greensburg Salem 27

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center

Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.

