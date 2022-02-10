High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:34 PM
High schools
Basketball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
South Fayette 67, Moon 51
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 50, Freeport 47
Section 2
Lincoln Park 88, Central Valley 46
Montour 71, Beaver 58
Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 53
Class 4A
Section 3
Yough 67, South Park 37
Class 3A
Section 2
Summit Academy 87, New Brighton 54
Section 3
East Allegheny 80, Shady Side Academy 48
Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 59
Section 4
Brownsville 53, Brentwood 52
Washington 70, Charleroi 30
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 83, Springdale 42
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 38
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 38
Sto-Rox 82, Northgate 73
Section 4
Carmichaels 66, California 54
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 45, Cornell 35
Union 61, Nazareth Prep 41
Section 3
Leechburg 79, Aquinas Academy 68
Nonsection
South Allegheny 49, Clairton 29
City League
Allderdice 86, Carrick 43
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 65, Pine-Richland 58
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 61, Kiski Area 55
Section 3
Trinity 70, Connellsville 37
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 60, Valley 16
Section 2
Beaver 46, Montour 39
Blackhawk 62, Quaker Valley 32
Section 3
West Mifflin 49, Ligonier Valley 29
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park 60, Brownsville 31
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 35, East Allegheny 14
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 36
Section 3
Burgettstown 37, Chartiers-Houston 26
Carlynton 54, Northgate 37
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 51, Apollo-Ridge 46
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 54, Avella 38
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel 38
West Greene 56, Mapletown 34
Section 3
St. Joseph 53, Riverview 11
Nonsection
Ellwood City 50, Ambridge 41
South Allegheny 43, Clairton 42
Hempfield 60, Highlands 57
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Shaler 7, Deer Lakes 0
Girls
Deer Lakes 5, Shaler 2
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Indiana at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.
Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class B
Ringgold at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Boys
Plum 62, Woodland Hills 59
Girls
Plum 79, Woodland Hills 52
Nonsection
Boys
Penn-Trafford 73, Greensburg Salem 44
Girls
Penn-Trafford 92, Greensburg Salem 45
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 39, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Allderdice 54, Riverview 24
Bethel Park 39, Thomas Jefferson 30
Chartiers-Houston 34, Bentworth 30
McGuffey 66, Keystone Oaks 12
Norwin 42, Penn-Trafford 25
Pine-Richland 39, Fox Chapel 33
Ringgold 42, Greensburg Salem 27
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Council Rock South (11-1) vs. Latrobe (13-1), 6 p.m.; General McLane (9-9) vs. Central Dauphin (15-2), 6 p.m.; La Salle College (9-3) vs. Connellsville (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (13-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-5), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-0) vs. Dallastown (19-3), 8 p.m.; Mifflin County (11-0) vs. Quakertown (15-1), 8 p.m.; Abington Heights (13-1) vs. Nazareth (15-2), 8 p.m.; Gettysburg (21-0) vs. Williamsport (11-1), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center
Benton (18-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (14-0), 2 p.m.; Brookville (19-2) vs. Burgettstown (15-1), 2 p.m.; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-3) vs. Corry (14-3), 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-0) vs. Burrell (11-5), 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Saucon Valley (20-2), 4 p.m.; Forest Hills (14-3) vs. Boiling Springs (17-2), 4 p.m.; Lackawanna Trail (10-0) vs. Chestnut Ridge (16-0), 4 p.m.; Hickory (12-2) vs. West Perry (19-5), 4 p.m.
