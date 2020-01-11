High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2020
Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 12:33 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 79, Central Catholic 67
North Allegheny 73, Seneca Valley 53
Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 77
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 50, Baldwin 48
Mt. Lebanon 72, Peters Township 43
Upper St. Clair 67, Bethel Park 50
Section 3
Fox Chapel 53, Penn-Trafford 38
Hempfield 65, Connellsville 35
Norwin 66, Latrobe 53
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 45, Gateway 44
Laurel Highlands 58, Greensburg Salem 51
Penn Hills 78, McKeesport 64
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 58, Montour 57
South Fayette 71, West Mifflin 53
Thomas Jefferson 59, Moon 50
West Allegheny 76, Trinity 73
Section 3
Hampton 46, Armstrong 36
Mars 82, Kiski Area 60
Plum 78, Indiana 49
Shaler 76, Franklin Regional 69
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 68, Yough 66
Highlands 80, Mt. Pleasant 59
Knoch 91, Derry 59
Section 2
Beaver 48, Hopewell 43
Blackhawk 53, Quaker Valley 51
New Castle 54, Central Valley 52
Section 3
Belle Vernon 77, Ringgold 66
Uniontown 97, Elizabeth Forward 61
Waynesburg 65, South Park 41
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 76, New Brighton 39
Beaver Falls 71, Riverside 56
Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 39
Section 2
Avonworth 76, Freedom 61
North Catholic 83, Keystone Oaks 57
Seton LaSalle 73, Carlynton 58
Section 3
Deer Lakes 57, Valley 42
Shady Side Academy 56, East Allegheny 47
Steel Valley 81, Burrell 62
Section 4
Charleroi 57, McGuffey 51
Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 29
Washington 65, Beth-Center 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 66, Winchester Thurston 58
Northgate 60, Propel Braddock Hills 44
Springdale 72, Summit Academy 59
Sto-Rox 60, Riverview 58
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 69, Bentworth 22
Jeannette 62, California 41
Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 52
Section 3
OLSH 75, Mohawk 19
Sewickley Academy 53, Laurel 46
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 86, Quigley Catholic 35
Union 73, Nazareth Prep 53
Vincentian Academy 82, Eden Christian 62
Western Beaver 86, Rochester 48
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 60, Geibel 53
Jefferson-Morgan 65, Avella 63
Monessen 54, West Greene 32
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 80, Propel Montour 49
Clairton 84, Leechburg 78
Imani Christian 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 68
St. Joseph 50, Propel Andrew Street 47
Nonsection
Carmichaels 59, Mapletown 54
District 8
City League
Allderdice 77, Carrick 41
Obama Academy 48, Brashear 36
Westinghouse 58, Perry 54
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Hollidaysburg, 2:30 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 2 p.m.
Summit Academy at Johnstown, 1:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.
Yough at Frazier, 2 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Neshannock vs. West Middlesex, 2 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
McDowell vs. Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Mars vs. New Castle, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 50, Seneca Valley 46
North Hills 36, Pine-Richland 34
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum 65, Kiski Area 34
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 57, Penn Hills 37
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 55, Ringgold 19
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 45
Nonsection
Avella 52, Northgate 25
Trinity Christian (W. Va.) 53, Jefferson-Morgan 12
West Greene 44, Ellis School 40
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 65, Ligonier Valley 36
United 56, Penns Manor 47
West Shamokin 49, Blairsville 46
District 8
City League
Allderdice 68, Carrick 17
Obama Academy 49, Brashear 33
Westinghouse 54, Perry 25
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Townshipo at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Farrell, noon
Highlands at New Castle, 12:30 p.m.
Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 2:30 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 1:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Neshannock vs. West Middlesex, 12:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIBL
St. Joseph 5, Freeport 2
Shaler 5, Seneca Valley 2
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIBL
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
Hockey
Saturday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep at Holy Name (Ohio), 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area at Central Catholic, noon
