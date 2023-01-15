TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Saturday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

New Town (MD) 59, Aliquippa 41

Imani Christian 91, Theodore Roosevelt (DC) 54

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills 58, Burrell 49

Kiski Area 58, Linsly (WV) 49

Northgate 105, Westinghouse 78

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Neshannock 41, Armstrong 30

Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43

Mars 64, New Castle 63

Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Park 49

Nonsection

Neighborhood Academy 50, Winchester Thurston 11

Penn-Trafford 62, York Suburban 54

South Park 67, Carrick 57

West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49

Sunday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

Aliquippa vs. Harrisburg, 11:30 a.m.

Imani Christian vs. Chester, 1 p.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Clairton vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Geibel vs. Sto-Rox, 1 p.m.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Laurel vs. Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango vs. Farrell, 3 p.m.

Union vs. Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

North Allegheny 45, Imhotep Charter 35

Dallastown 46, Woodland Hills 44

MVI Shootout Classic

At California

Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32

Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39

Monessen 53, Clairton 33

South Allegheny 62, California 46

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17

Rose Classic Super Jam

At New York

Blackhawk 70, Nazareth Regional (NY) 47

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 62, Uniontown 26

Burrell 35, Yough 32

Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35

Mt Lebanon 54, Pine-Richland 50

River Valley 70, Aquinas Academy 27

Sunday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

North Allegheny vs. St. Frances (MD), 10 a.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Beaver Falls at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Shenango vs. Farrell, 1:30 p.m.

Union vs. Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Burgettstown Tournament

First place

107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley p. Ben Fuller, Meadville, 2:00

114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston, 2:54

121: Hudson Hohman, Grove City d. Caleb Anderson, Meadville, 7-3

127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Huntter Gould, Conneaut, 3-1

133: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Don Lindsey, Central Valley, 5:08

139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth, 2:52

145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 2:33

152: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 9-5

160: Hunter Hohman, Grove City d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut, 7-2

172: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Josh Divens, Sharpsville, 3-0

189: Jake Conroy, Ringgold p. Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair, 1:11

215: Brenan Morgan, Central Valley p. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 4:19

285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Joe Wilson, Washington, 1-0

Third place

107: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Kyle Lantz, Cochranton, 15-4

114: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills d. Auston Kosanovic, Avonworth, 7-1

121: Seth Burns, West Greene d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 2-0 (SV)

127: Alex Rueberger, Sharpsville m.d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 10-0

133: Jonathan Bissell, Sharpsville d. Blake Foulk, Cochranton, 6-2

139: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Cash Morrell, Cochranton, 5-2

145: Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon p. Landon Delara, Southmoreland, 7:30

152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 3-2

160: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan, 9-8

172: Alex Hackwelder, Grove City d. Jake Noyes, Burgettstown, 4-3

189: Evan Letky, North Hills d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 3-2

215: Colin Whyte, West Greene d. Rhoan Woodrow, Meadville, 3-2

285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Alex Rusilko, Bentworth, 3:45

Fifth place

107: Javeon Chambers, Highlands d. Daylee Watson, Conneaut, 9-5

114: Ronin Kramer, Jefferson-Morgan, m.d. Connor Pinchok, Jefferson-Morgan, 9-1

121: Ethan Springer, Sharpsville p. Logan Poslusny, Hampton, 3:1

127: Chase Blake, Maplewood p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 0:26

133: Will Schell, Grove City d. Ryder Goe, South Side, 5-2

139: Jacoby Thompson, Meadville d. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 6-4 (SV)

145: Nick Thompson, Beaver inj. def. Parker Smith, West Greene

152: Brighton Anderson, Meadville p. Shawn Hollis, Southmoreland, 1:16

160: Dawan Lockett, Hopewell p. Michael Ulery, Shaler, 3:28

172: Sebastain Lopez, North Hills fmc. Angelo Markey, Highlands

189: Ty Tidball, Meadville d. Ethan Gross, Shaler, 4-1

215: Braiden Sudor, Carlynton d. Drew Dygert, Conneaut, 7-6

285: Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Ben Lloyd, Mt. Lebanon, 1:40

Team scores: 1. Burgettstown 238; 2. Meadville 167; 3. Grove City 160; 4. Sharpsville 139; 5. Bentworth 118.5; 6. North Hills 117; 7. Ringgold 111.5; 8. Central Valley 106.5; 9. West Greene 91; 10. Mt. Lebanon 90

Connellsville Duals

First round

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 72, James Madison (VA) 0

Canon-McMillan 52, Frazier 24

Connellsville 49, Erie Cathedral Prep 16

Second round

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 75, Canon-McMillan 0

Connellsville 60, James Madison (VA) 12

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Frazier 30

Third round

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 63, Frazier 10

Canon-McMillan 40, Connellsville 31

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, James Madison (VA) 3

Fourth round

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 64, Erie Cathedral Prep 3

Canon-McMillan 60, James Madison (VA) 18

Connellsville 47, Frazier 24

Fifth round

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 58, Connellsville 3

Canon-McMillan 45, Erie Cathedral Prep 25

Frazier 40, James Madison (VA) 36

Mid-Winter Mayhem

At IUP

Boys

First place

107: Dalton Wenner, Cranberry d. Mason Beatty, Mount Union, 7-4

114: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway m.d. Tyson Cook, West Scranton, 12-0

121: Brandt Harer, Montgomery m.d. Matthew Almedina, Mid Valley, 10-1

127: Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort t.f. Cole Householder, Brookville, 20-4, 4:40

133: Scott Johnson, Muncy m.d. Jojo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 11-1

139: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Devon Magro, Bishop McCort, 4-1

145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Chase Burke, Benton, 5-0

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Conner Harer, Montgomery, 3-2

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Grant Mackay, Laurel, 2-1

172: Conner Mcchesney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia, 3-1 sv

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional m.d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 11-1

215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-5

285: Joseph Enick, Penn-Trafford d. Gavin Thompson, Brockway, 1-0

Third place

107: Gage Swank, Muncy d. Seth Kolb, Benton, 1-0

114: Logan Sallott, McDowell d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 3-1

121: Cooper Smith, West Allegheny p. Aaron Ciampittiello, Parkland, 4:15

127: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area m.d. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 15-5

133: Michael Turi, West Scranton d. Keegan Demarest, Pocono Mountain East, 10-5

139: Brady Collins, Clearfield d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 5-2

145: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center d. Hudson Ward, Canton, 7-0

152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Artis Simmons, McDowell, 4:54

160: Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 7-1

172: Waylon Wehler, St. Marys d. Caden Finck, Montgomery, 3-1

189: Adrian Gacek, Parkland d. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, 5-1

215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Grant Mathias, Berlin Brothersvalley, 1-0

285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Gunner Treibley, Danville, 2:51

Fifth place

107: Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford, 4-2 tb2

114: Jared Popson, Brookville d. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys, 7-2

121: Jake Bennett, Fort LeBoeuf d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 4-2

127: Zachary Fluck, Radnor p. Phoenix Delvecchio, Parkland, 0:33

133: Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville d. Dylan Granahan, Benton, 4-3

139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 2-1

145: Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria m.d. MJ Turi, West Scranton, 9-1

152: Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 5-2

160: AJ Rohan, North Allegheny d. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 4-3

172: Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford d. Jesse Stempka, General McLane, 13-12

189: Cooper Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Seth Stewart, Brockway, 3-1

215: Michael Davis, Canton d. Mason Raymond, Penn-Cambria, 5-0

285: Jack Crider, Kiski Area p. Josh Nittenger, Athens, 0:21

Seventh place

107: Brody Bishop, Hickory p. Manny Stoltzfus, Montgomery, 4:11

114: Chase Shaner, Hughesville p. Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 2:44

121: Dylan O’Brien, Hickory d. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry, 5-1

127: Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain m.d. Noah Cuic, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-1

133: Parker Pisarchick, Brockway medical forfeit Brendan Orr, Dubois

139: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Dane Wenner, Cranberry, 4-3

145: Hudson Spires, General McLane m.d. Avery Bitter, Johnsonburg, 12-2

152: Juan Moya, Parkland medical forfeit Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg

160: Coyha Brown, Brookville d. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 5-3

172: Rayce Millard, Johnsonburg p. Danick Hinkson, Commodore Perry, 2:23

189: Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield d. Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia, 1-0

215: Troy Peterson, McDowell p. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 1:26

285: Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys d. Zack Gallagher, Dubois, 7-4

Team scores: 1. West Allegheny 161; 2. Fort LeBoeuf 145.5; 3. Penn-Trafford 119.5; 4. Brookville 119; 4. Parkland 119; 6. Franklin Regional 115; 6. Montgomery 115; 8. Kiski Area 106; 9. Benton 105; 10. McDowell 104.5

Girls

First place

107: Valarie Solorio, Canon-McMillan m.d. Madi Mansmann, Canon-McMillan, 11-1

114: Elizabeth Elliott, Canon-McMillan p. Saphia Davis, Plum, 2:33

120: Emily Murphy, Montgomery p. Leah Sample, Cochranton, 2:38

126: Zoe Furman, Montgomery d. Bella Devito, Kiski Area, 2-0 SV

132: Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort t.f. Chloe Ault, Canon-McMillan, 17-2 1:36

138: Nadia McGee, Canon-McMillan p. Lydia Knarr, Central Cambria, 2:12

145: Audrey Morrison, North Allegheny d. Grace O’Korn, Canon-McMillan, 3-1 sv

152: Raegan Snider, Bishop McCort d. Leyna Rumpler, North Allegheny, 5-1

Third place

107: Eden Eveleth, Bald Eagle Area d. Emma Spencer, Saegertown, 3-0

114: Alexis Brua, Laurel m.d. Aubree Donahue, Dubois, 11-1

120: Lane Fordyce, Bishop McCort p. Faryn Dewitt, Southmoreland, 1:30

126: Leilani Ramos, Canon-McMillan d. Savannah Carfley, Curwensville, 5-0

132: Sophia Folks, North Allegheny d. Hope Carmona, Canon-McMillan, 2-0

138: Kacie Mook, Saegertown p. Brenna Collery, North Allegheny, 1:32

145: Yana Noronha, Bishop McCort d. Callie Rautenbach, North Allegheny, 3-1

152: Angie Grieb, Bald Eagle Area d. Alaya Henderson, Canon-McMillan, 8-1

Team scores: 1. Canon-McMillan 216.5; 2. North Allegheny 105.5; 3. Bishop McCort 78; 4. Montgomery 52; 5. Bald Eagle Area 40; 6. Laurel 35; 7. Plum 31; 8. Central Mountain 29; 9. Curwensville 27; 10. Saegertown 26

