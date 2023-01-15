High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 10:09 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
New Town (MD) 59, Aliquippa 41
Imani Christian 91, Theodore Roosevelt (DC) 54
MLK Weekend Showcase
Woodland Hills 58, Burrell 49
Kiski Area 58, Linsly (WV) 49
Northgate 105, Westinghouse 78
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Neshannock 41, Armstrong 30
Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43
Mars 64, New Castle 63
Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Park 49
Nonsection
Neighborhood Academy 50, Winchester Thurston 11
Penn-Trafford 62, York Suburban 54
South Park 67, Carrick 57
West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49
Sunday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
Aliquippa vs. Harrisburg, 11:30 a.m.
Imani Christian vs. Chester, 1 p.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Clairton vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Laurel vs. Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango vs. Farrell, 3 p.m.
Union vs. Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
North Allegheny 45, Imhotep Charter 35
Dallastown 46, Woodland Hills 44
MVI Shootout Classic
At California
Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32
Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39
South Allegheny 62, California 46
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17
Rose Classic Super Jam
At New York
Blackhawk 70, Nazareth Regional (NY) 47
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 62, Uniontown 26
Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35
Mt Lebanon 54, Pine-Richland 50
River Valley 70, Aquinas Academy 27
Sunday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
North Allegheny vs. St. Frances (MD), 10 a.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Beaver Falls at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Shenango vs. Farrell, 1:30 p.m.
Union vs. Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Burgettstown Tournament
First place
107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley p. Ben Fuller, Meadville, 2:00
114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston, 2:54
121: Hudson Hohman, Grove City d. Caleb Anderson, Meadville, 7-3
127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Huntter Gould, Conneaut, 3-1
133: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Don Lindsey, Central Valley, 5:08
139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth, 2:52
145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 2:33
152: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 9-5
160: Hunter Hohman, Grove City d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut, 7-2
172: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Josh Divens, Sharpsville, 3-0
189: Jake Conroy, Ringgold p. Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair, 1:11
215: Brenan Morgan, Central Valley p. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 4:19
285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Joe Wilson, Washington, 1-0
Third place
107: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Kyle Lantz, Cochranton, 15-4
114: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills d. Auston Kosanovic, Avonworth, 7-1
121: Seth Burns, West Greene d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 2-0 (SV)
127: Alex Rueberger, Sharpsville m.d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 10-0
133: Jonathan Bissell, Sharpsville d. Blake Foulk, Cochranton, 6-2
139: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Cash Morrell, Cochranton, 5-2
145: Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon p. Landon Delara, Southmoreland, 7:30
152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 3-2
160: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan, 9-8
172: Alex Hackwelder, Grove City d. Jake Noyes, Burgettstown, 4-3
189: Evan Letky, North Hills d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 3-2
215: Colin Whyte, West Greene d. Rhoan Woodrow, Meadville, 3-2
285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Alex Rusilko, Bentworth, 3:45
Fifth place
107: Javeon Chambers, Highlands d. Daylee Watson, Conneaut, 9-5
114: Ronin Kramer, Jefferson-Morgan, m.d. Connor Pinchok, Jefferson-Morgan, 9-1
121: Ethan Springer, Sharpsville p. Logan Poslusny, Hampton, 3:1
127: Chase Blake, Maplewood p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 0:26
133: Will Schell, Grove City d. Ryder Goe, South Side, 5-2
139: Jacoby Thompson, Meadville d. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 6-4 (SV)
145: Nick Thompson, Beaver inj. def. Parker Smith, West Greene
152: Brighton Anderson, Meadville p. Shawn Hollis, Southmoreland, 1:16
160: Dawan Lockett, Hopewell p. Michael Ulery, Shaler, 3:28
172: Sebastain Lopez, North Hills fmc. Angelo Markey, Highlands
189: Ty Tidball, Meadville d. Ethan Gross, Shaler, 4-1
215: Braiden Sudor, Carlynton d. Drew Dygert, Conneaut, 7-6
285: Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Ben Lloyd, Mt. Lebanon, 1:40
Team scores: 1. Burgettstown 238; 2. Meadville 167; 3. Grove City 160; 4. Sharpsville 139; 5. Bentworth 118.5; 6. North Hills 117; 7. Ringgold 111.5; 8. Central Valley 106.5; 9. West Greene 91; 10. Mt. Lebanon 90
Connellsville Duals
First round
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 72, James Madison (VA) 0
Canon-McMillan 52, Frazier 24
Connellsville 49, Erie Cathedral Prep 16
Second round
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 75, Canon-McMillan 0
Connellsville 60, James Madison (VA) 12
Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Frazier 30
Third round
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 63, Frazier 10
Canon-McMillan 40, Connellsville 31
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, James Madison (VA) 3
Fourth round
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 64, Erie Cathedral Prep 3
Canon-McMillan 60, James Madison (VA) 18
Connellsville 47, Frazier 24
Fifth round
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 58, Connellsville 3
Canon-McMillan 45, Erie Cathedral Prep 25
Frazier 40, James Madison (VA) 36
Mid-Winter Mayhem
At IUP
Boys
First place
107: Dalton Wenner, Cranberry d. Mason Beatty, Mount Union, 7-4
114: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway m.d. Tyson Cook, West Scranton, 12-0
121: Brandt Harer, Montgomery m.d. Matthew Almedina, Mid Valley, 10-1
127: Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort t.f. Cole Householder, Brookville, 20-4, 4:40
133: Scott Johnson, Muncy m.d. Jojo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 11-1
139: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Devon Magro, Bishop McCort, 4-1
145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Chase Burke, Benton, 5-0
152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Conner Harer, Montgomery, 3-2
160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Grant Mackay, Laurel, 2-1
172: Conner Mcchesney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia, 3-1 sv
189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional m.d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 11-1
215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-5
285: Joseph Enick, Penn-Trafford d. Gavin Thompson, Brockway, 1-0
Third place
107: Gage Swank, Muncy d. Seth Kolb, Benton, 1-0
114: Logan Sallott, McDowell d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 3-1
121: Cooper Smith, West Allegheny p. Aaron Ciampittiello, Parkland, 4:15
127: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area m.d. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 15-5
133: Michael Turi, West Scranton d. Keegan Demarest, Pocono Mountain East, 10-5
139: Brady Collins, Clearfield d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 5-2
145: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center d. Hudson Ward, Canton, 7-0
152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Artis Simmons, McDowell, 4:54
160: Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 7-1
172: Waylon Wehler, St. Marys d. Caden Finck, Montgomery, 3-1
189: Adrian Gacek, Parkland d. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, 5-1
215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Grant Mathias, Berlin Brothersvalley, 1-0
285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Gunner Treibley, Danville, 2:51
Fifth place
107: Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford, 4-2 tb2
114: Jared Popson, Brookville d. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys, 7-2
121: Jake Bennett, Fort LeBoeuf d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 4-2
127: Zachary Fluck, Radnor p. Phoenix Delvecchio, Parkland, 0:33
133: Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville d. Dylan Granahan, Benton, 4-3
139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 2-1
145: Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria m.d. MJ Turi, West Scranton, 9-1
152: Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 5-2
160: AJ Rohan, North Allegheny d. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 4-3
172: Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford d. Jesse Stempka, General McLane, 13-12
189: Cooper Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Seth Stewart, Brockway, 3-1
215: Michael Davis, Canton d. Mason Raymond, Penn-Cambria, 5-0
285: Jack Crider, Kiski Area p. Josh Nittenger, Athens, 0:21
Seventh place
107: Brody Bishop, Hickory p. Manny Stoltzfus, Montgomery, 4:11
114: Chase Shaner, Hughesville p. Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 2:44
121: Dylan O’Brien, Hickory d. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry, 5-1
127: Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain m.d. Noah Cuic, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-1
133: Parker Pisarchick, Brockway medical forfeit Brendan Orr, Dubois
139: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Dane Wenner, Cranberry, 4-3
145: Hudson Spires, General McLane m.d. Avery Bitter, Johnsonburg, 12-2
152: Juan Moya, Parkland medical forfeit Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg
160: Coyha Brown, Brookville d. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 5-3
172: Rayce Millard, Johnsonburg p. Danick Hinkson, Commodore Perry, 2:23
189: Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield d. Jude Bremigen, Southern Columbia, 1-0
215: Troy Peterson, McDowell p. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 1:26
285: Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys d. Zack Gallagher, Dubois, 7-4
Team scores: 1. West Allegheny 161; 2. Fort LeBoeuf 145.5; 3. Penn-Trafford 119.5; 4. Brookville 119; 4. Parkland 119; 6. Franklin Regional 115; 6. Montgomery 115; 8. Kiski Area 106; 9. Benton 105; 10. McDowell 104.5
Girls
First place
107: Valarie Solorio, Canon-McMillan m.d. Madi Mansmann, Canon-McMillan, 11-1
114: Elizabeth Elliott, Canon-McMillan p. Saphia Davis, Plum, 2:33
120: Emily Murphy, Montgomery p. Leah Sample, Cochranton, 2:38
126: Zoe Furman, Montgomery d. Bella Devito, Kiski Area, 2-0 SV
132: Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort t.f. Chloe Ault, Canon-McMillan, 17-2 1:36
138: Nadia McGee, Canon-McMillan p. Lydia Knarr, Central Cambria, 2:12
145: Audrey Morrison, North Allegheny d. Grace O’Korn, Canon-McMillan, 3-1 sv
152: Raegan Snider, Bishop McCort d. Leyna Rumpler, North Allegheny, 5-1
Third place
107: Eden Eveleth, Bald Eagle Area d. Emma Spencer, Saegertown, 3-0
114: Alexis Brua, Laurel m.d. Aubree Donahue, Dubois, 11-1
120: Lane Fordyce, Bishop McCort p. Faryn Dewitt, Southmoreland, 1:30
126: Leilani Ramos, Canon-McMillan d. Savannah Carfley, Curwensville, 5-0
132: Sophia Folks, North Allegheny d. Hope Carmona, Canon-McMillan, 2-0
138: Kacie Mook, Saegertown p. Brenna Collery, North Allegheny, 1:32
145: Yana Noronha, Bishop McCort d. Callie Rautenbach, North Allegheny, 3-1
152: Angie Grieb, Bald Eagle Area d. Alaya Henderson, Canon-McMillan, 8-1
Team scores: 1. Canon-McMillan 216.5; 2. North Allegheny 105.5; 3. Bishop McCort 78; 4. Montgomery 52; 5. Bald Eagle Area 40; 6. Laurel 35; 7. Plum 31; 8. Central Mountain 29; 9. Curwensville 27; 10. Saegertown 26
