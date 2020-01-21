High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2020
Monday, January 20, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
First Love Christian 62, St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) 61
Imani Christian 62, Westinghouse 59
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 63, Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 62
National Christian Academy (Md.) 66, Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) 53
New Town (Md.) 62, Allderdice 42
Nonsection
Highlands 65, Sewickley Academy 28
Uniontown 65, Washington 45
Hundred (W.Va.) at Mapletown, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 77, Saltsburg 69
Nonconference
West Shamokin 73, Karns City 47
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy 70, Calvary Academy 39
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
United at Homer-Cener, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 66, Obama Academy 41
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 49, Shaler 42
Fox Chapel 53, Pine-Richland 36
North Allegheny 71, Seneca Valley 35
Norwin 52, North Hills 16
Section 2
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38
Bethel Park 49, Upper St. Clair 38
Connellsville 48, Peters Township 41
Mt. Lebanon 74, Hempfield 55
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 69, Montour 39
Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19
Trinity 69, South Fayette 41
Section 2
Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 25
Plum 44, Franklin Regional 37
Gateway 57, Mars 50 (OT)
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 60, Latrobe 39
Penn Hills 60, Laurel Highlands 11
Penn-Trafford 51, Albert Gallatin 37
Woodland Hills 62, Uniontown 34
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 50, Burrell 29
Freeport 67, Highlands 26
Knoch 63, Indiana 42
North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36
Section 2
Blackhawk 63, Quaker Valley 40
Keystone Oaks 57, Ambridge 28
New Castle 50, Hopewell 42
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 51, Ringgold 42
Mt. Pleasant 34, Yough 10
Southmoreland 53, McKeesport 48
West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver 61, Ellwood City 19
Freedom 49, Beaver Falls 38
Mohawk 59, Avonworth 57 (OT)
Neshannock 58, Riverside 35
Section 2
Beth-Center 40, Waynesburg 37
Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38
Seton LaSalle 54, Brownsville 41
South Park 72, Washington 38
Section 3
Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53
Deer Lakes 56, Valley 21
Derry 50, South Allegheny 44
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 62, Northgate 41
Laurel 60, Sto-Rox 29
OLSH 77, New Brighton 32
South Side 36, Shenango 29
Section 2
Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31
Serra Catholic 64, Riverview 39
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 82, Bentworth 13
Chartiers-Houston 63, Carmichaels 27
Frazier 30, Fort Cherry 28
Class A
Section 1
Vincentian Academy 54, Union 39
Quigley Catholic 58, Cornell 17
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39
Monessen 72, Geibel 21
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Propel Andrew Street 28
St. Joseph at Clairton, ppd.
Nonsection
Central Valley 67, Hampton 36
Eden Christian 65, Avella 59
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 48, United 46
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Springdale, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Blairsville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Bethel Park 2, Seneca Valley 1 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)
Northwest
Moon 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)
Class A
Southeast
Norwin 1, Westmont Hilltop 0
Class B
South
Carrick at Bishop Canevin (n)
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 4 (OT)
Montour 8, Meadville 3
Neshannock 3, Morgantown (W. Va.) 0
North Hills 5, Sewickley Academy 3
Elizabeth Forward 7, Burrell 6
Kiski Area at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Hampton 2, Latrobe 1 (OT)
West Allegheny 4, Shaler 3
3 goals or more: Dusty Geregach, Montour (6)
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class 3A
Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Beaver at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.
Mars at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 91, South Fayette 91
Keystone Oaks 79, West Mifflin 57
Shaler 92, Blackhawk 75
Girls
Monday’s result
Keystone Oaks 76, West Mifflin 56
Shaler 91, Blackhawk 74
South Fayette 120, Beaver 50
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Ellwood City 42, Slippery Rock 33
Laurel 54, New Castle 15
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forwad
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
