High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2020

By:

Monday, January 20, 2020 | 11:31 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

First Love Christian 62, St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) 61

Imani Christian 62, Westinghouse 59

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 63, Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 62

National Christian Academy (Md.) 66, Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) 53

New Town (Md.) 62, Allderdice 42

Nonsection

Highlands 65, Sewickley Academy 28

Uniontown 65, Washington 45

Hundred (W.Va.) at Mapletown, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 77, Saltsburg 69

Nonconference

West Shamokin 73, Karns City 47

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy 70, Calvary Academy 39

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

United at Homer-Cener, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 66, Obama Academy 41

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 49, Shaler 42

Fox Chapel 53, Pine-Richland 36

North Allegheny 71, Seneca Valley 35

Norwin 52, North Hills 16

Section 2

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 38

Bethel Park 49, Upper St. Clair 38

Connellsville 48, Peters Township 41

Mt. Lebanon 74, Hempfield 55

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 69, Montour 39

Thomas Jefferson 60, West Allegheny 19

Trinity 69, South Fayette 41

Section 2

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 25

Plum 44, Franklin Regional 37

Gateway 57, Mars 50 (OT)

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 60, Latrobe 39

Penn Hills 60, Laurel Highlands 11

Penn-Trafford 51, Albert Gallatin 37

Woodland Hills 62, Uniontown 34

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 50, Burrell 29

Freeport 67, Highlands 26

Knoch 63, Indiana 42

North Catholic 77, Apollo-Ridge 36

Section 2

Blackhawk 63, Quaker Valley 40

Keystone Oaks 57, Ambridge 28

New Castle 50, Hopewell 42

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 51, Ringgold 42

Mt. Pleasant 34, Yough 10

Southmoreland 53, McKeesport 48

West Mifflin 38, Belle Vernon 34

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver 61, Ellwood City 19

Freedom 49, Beaver Falls 38

Mohawk 59, Avonworth 57 (OT)

Neshannock 58, Riverside 35

Section 2

Beth-Center 40, Waynesburg 37

Charleroi 51, McGuffey 38

Seton LaSalle 54, Brownsville 41

South Park 72, Washington 38

Section 3

Carlynton 57, East Allegheny 53

Deer Lakes 56, Valley 21

Derry 50, South Allegheny 44

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 62, Northgate 41

Laurel 60, Sto-Rox 29

OLSH 77, New Brighton 32

South Side 36, Shenango 29

Section 2

Ellis School 51, Brentwood 31

Serra Catholic 64, Riverview 39

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 82, Bentworth 13

Chartiers-Houston 63, Carmichaels 27

Frazier 30, Fort Cherry 28

Class A

Section 1

Vincentian Academy 54, Union 39

Quigley Catholic 58, Cornell 17

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Mapletown 39

Monessen 72, Geibel 21

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Propel Andrew Street 28

St. Joseph at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Central Valley 67, Hampton 36

Eden Christian 65, Avella 59

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 48, United 46

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Springdale, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Blairsville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Bethel Park 2, Seneca Valley 1 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)

Northwest

Moon 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)

Class A

Southeast

Norwin 1, Westmont Hilltop 0

Class B

South

Carrick at Bishop Canevin (n)

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 4 (OT)

Montour 8, Meadville 3

Neshannock 3, Morgantown (W. Va.) 0

North Hills 5, Sewickley Academy 3

Elizabeth Forward 7, Burrell 6

Kiski Area at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Hampton 2, Latrobe 1 (OT)

West Allegheny 4, Shaler 3

3 goals or more: Dusty Geregach, Montour (6)

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Beaver at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.

Mars at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 91, South Fayette 91

Keystone Oaks 79, West Mifflin 57

Shaler 92, Blackhawk 75

Girls

Monday’s result

Keystone Oaks 76, West Mifflin 56

Shaler 91, Blackhawk 74

South Fayette 120, Beaver 50

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Ellwood City 42, Slippery Rock 33

Laurel 54, New Castle 15

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forwad

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.