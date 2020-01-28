High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2020
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth 65, Neighborhood Academy 44
Brashear 76, Northgate 47
Brownsville 58, West Greene 52
Deer Lakes 67, Springdale 65
Steel Valley at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 a.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
District 6
Class 2A
Nonconference
Harmony at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 34, North Hills 24
Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 32
Seneca Valley 51, Pine-Richland 30
Section 2
Bethel Park 48, Peters Township 29
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 42
Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 48
Upper St. Clair 53, Hempfield 40
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 67, Trinity 50
Montour 52, West Allegheny 14
Moon 64, South Fayette 34
Thomas Jefferson 64, Lincoln Park 46
Section 2
Gateway 32, Hampton 19
Mars 69, Franklin Regional 47
Plum at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
Latrobe 62, Laurel Highlands 10
Uniontown 48, Penn Hills 42
Woodland Hills 55, Albert Gallatin 38
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 37
Indiana 70, Burrell 22
Knoch 59, Apollo-Ridge 39
North Catholic 52, Freeport 41
Section 2
Blackhawk 84, Keystone Oaks 31
Central Valley 67, New Castle 55
Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 43
Section 3
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 15
McKeesport 72, Mt. Pleasant 37
Southmoreland 65, Ringgold 24
West Mifflin 52, Elizabeth Forward 29
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 27, Beaver 24
Freedom 80, Mohawk 76 (OT)
Neshannock 52, Ellwood City 35
Riverside 47, Beaver Falls 38
Section 2
Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 46
Charleroi 58, Washington 38
Seton LaSalle 73, McGuffey 40
South Park 66, Waynesburg 29
Section 3
Carlynton 66, South Allegheny 30
Deer Lakes 49, Steel Valley 32
Derry 64, Shady Side Academy 34
East Allegheny 53, Valley 32
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 48, Sto-Rox 47
Laurel 34, OLSH 30
Shenango 49, Northgate 31
South Side 64, New Brighton 38
Section 2
Brentwood 51, Jeannette 35
Serra Catholic 81, Springdale 22
Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 40
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 69, Carmichaels 27
Burgettstown 59, Fraizer 38
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 23
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 58, Eden Christian 50
Sewickley Academy 48, Cornell 13
Union 41, Quigley Catholic 26
Section 2
Avella 54, California 35
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Geibel 26
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 44, St. Joseph 40
Clairton 52, Propel Andrew Street 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Leechburg 22
Nonsection
Vincentian Academy 61, Obama Academy 54
District 6
Nonconference
United 49, St. Joseph Academy 27
Windber 61, Ligonier Valley 37
Independent
Imani Christian 65, Nazareth Prep 39
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Rockwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Hundred (W. Va.), 5 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Marion Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 5, Butler 1
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)
Class AA
Northwest
Mars 5, Meadville 0
Southeast
Latrobe 6, Franklin Regional 1
Class A
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson 5, South Park 2
Class B
North
Burrell 9, Avonworth 7
Wilmington 7, McDowell 0
South
Morgantown (W. Va.) 6, Elizabeth Forward 1
Nonconference
Hempfield 7, Quaker Valley 1
North Catholic 3, Norwin 2 (OT)
North Hills 5, Freeport 0
West Allegheny 5, Hampton 3
Baldwin 9, Armstrong 4
Montour 9, Plum 5
3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (6); Geoffrey Bokor, Wilmington (4); Matt Traczynski, Hempfield
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Moon at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Norwin 99, Blackhawk 45
Girls
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Norwin 85, Blackhawk 70
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
At Canon-McMillan
Chartiers Valley 48, Hampton 27
Franklin Regional 38, Trinity 36
Norwin 51, West Mifflin 18
Pine-Richland 42, Peters Township 39
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Chartiers Valley 48, Hampton 27
106: Brady Joling (CV) p. Cameron Rakar, 3:07
113: Ashton Sadowski (CV) wbf.
120: Gavin Novak (CV) wbf.
126: Dylan Evans (CV) p. Ryan Olszewski, 3:10
132: Zach Wright (H) wbf.
138: Cody Trout (CV) p. Jon McGuire, 3:10
145: Chris Beatty (CV) p. Alan Wolfe, 1:34
152: Khojiakbar Sultanov (CV)p. Benjamin Haselrig, 1:29
160: Gabe Galuska (H) d. Shabur Karimov, 12-6
170: Tyler Kocek (H) p. R.J. Slizik, 0:13
182: Murat Zaynullaev (CV) d. Jayden Resch, 6-4
195: Donovan O’Malley (CV) d. Conrad Harold, 2-1
220: Justin Hart (H) wbf.
285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Josh Sarasnick, 1:39
*Match started at 160 pounds
Franklin Regional 38, Trinity 36
106: Justin Bass (FR) p. Lane Whitmer, 2:33
113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) won by forfeit
120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Santiago Cardenas, 0:43
126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) won by forfeit
132: Finn Solomon (FR) p. SteveStewart, 2:31
138: Micah Finley (T) d. Nate Stone, 7-4
145: Andrew Gonzales (T) d. Travis Hall, 6-1
152: Mason Spears (FR) t.f. Evan Bell, 16-0 (2:16)
160: Gavyn Beck (FR) d. James Porter, 2-0
170: Drew Cain (T) p. Christo Marion, 1:45
182: Hunter Frantz (T) p. Dylan Singleton, 1:17
195: Cole Whitmer (T) p. Anthony Alesi, 0:19
220: Ty Banco (T) wbf.
285: Tyson Brophy (T) wbf.
*Match started at 160 pounds
Norwin 51, West Mifflin 18
106: Carson Handra (N) p. Keith Holt, 1:44
113: Connor Henning (N) p. Luke Fagan, 0:20
120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Ryan Fisher, 1:13
126: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Diego Holyfield, 0:53
132: Jesse Galioto (WM) d. Gabe Conboy, 8-3
138: Nyzair Burt (WM) d. Luke Weyandt, 10-6
145: John Altieri (N) d. Tony Salopek, 7-2
152: Chase Kranitz (N) wbf.
160: Frankie Gill (N) d. Gavin Russo, 9-6
170: Frank Guzzi (WM) p. Anthony Barle, 1:51
182: Josh Page (N) wbf.
195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf.
220: Clayton Morris (N) d. Howard Congdon, 8-3
285: Andre Rhone (WM) p. Evan Kline, 1:07
*Match started at 132 pounds
Pine-Richland 42, Peters Township 39
106: Anthony Ferraro (PR) p. Richard Myers, 4:45
113: Jackson Spiteri (PT) p. Shane Simpson, 3:49
120: Luca Attanucci (PT) wbf.
126: Bryce Wilkes (PT) p. Robert Palmieri, 2:19
132: Keilin Laffey (PR) p. Noah Schratz, 1:03
138: William Kail (PT) p. Zachary Esswein, 1:50
145: Nathan Lukez (PR) p. Aaron Slizik, 1:12.
152: Cole Spencer (PR) p. Alec Kaier, 0:22
160: Jacob Lukez (PR) p. Christopher McCann, 2:48
170: Phillip Nave (PT) d. Luke Levendusky, 3-0
182: Donovan McMillon (PT) wbf.
195: Ethan Spangenberg (PT) p. Dallas Casciani, 1:23
220: Zachary Shaver (PR) p. Zach Bublak, 0:51
285: Joseph Schneck (PR) p. Issac Cappelli, 0:29
*Match started at 132 pounds
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Indiana, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Burrell
Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
At Quaker Valley
Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
