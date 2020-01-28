High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2020

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 12:22 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth 65, Neighborhood Academy 44

Brashear 76, Northgate 47

Brownsville 58, West Greene 52

Deer Lakes 67, Springdale 65

Steel Valley at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 a.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

District 6

Class 2A

Nonconference

Harmony at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 34, North Hills 24

Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 32

Seneca Valley 51, Pine-Richland 30

Section 2

Bethel Park 48, Peters Township 29

Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 42

Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 48

Upper St. Clair 53, Hempfield 40

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 67, Trinity 50

Montour 52, West Allegheny 14

Moon 64, South Fayette 34

Thomas Jefferson 64, Lincoln Park 46

Section 2

Gateway 32, Hampton 19

Mars 69, Franklin Regional 47

Plum at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe 62, Laurel Highlands 10

Uniontown 48, Penn Hills 42

Woodland Hills 55, Albert Gallatin 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 37

Indiana 70, Burrell 22

Knoch 59, Apollo-Ridge 39

North Catholic 52, Freeport 41

Section 2

Blackhawk 84, Keystone Oaks 31

Central Valley 67, New Castle 55

Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 43

Section 3

Belle Vernon 58, Yough 15

McKeesport 72, Mt. Pleasant 37

Southmoreland 65, Ringgold 24

West Mifflin 52, Elizabeth Forward 29

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 27, Beaver 24

Freedom 80, Mohawk 76 (OT)

Neshannock 52, Ellwood City 35

Riverside 47, Beaver Falls 38

Section 2

Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 46

Charleroi 58, Washington 38

Seton LaSalle 73, McGuffey 40

South Park 66, Waynesburg 29

Section 3

Carlynton 66, South Allegheny 30

Deer Lakes 49, Steel Valley 32

Derry 64, Shady Side Academy 34

East Allegheny 53, Valley 32

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 48, Sto-Rox 47

Laurel 34, OLSH 30

Shenango 49, Northgate 31

South Side 64, New Brighton 38

Section 2

Brentwood 51, Jeannette 35

Serra Catholic 81, Springdale 22

Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 40

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 69, Carmichaels 27

Burgettstown 59, Fraizer 38

Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 23

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 58, Eden Christian 50

Sewickley Academy 48, Cornell 13

Union 41, Quigley Catholic 26

Section 2

Avella 54, California 35

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Geibel 26

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 44, St. Joseph 40

Clairton 52, Propel Andrew Street 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Leechburg 22

Nonsection

Vincentian Academy 61, Obama Academy 54

District 6

Nonconference

United 49, St. Joseph Academy 27

Windber 61, Ligonier Valley 37

Independent

Imani Christian 65, Nazareth Prep 39

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Rockwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Hundred (W. Va.), 5 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Marion Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 5, Butler 1

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)

Class AA

Northwest

Mars 5, Meadville 0

Southeast

Latrobe 6, Franklin Regional 1

Class A

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Park 2

Class B

North

Burrell 9, Avonworth 7

Wilmington 7, McDowell 0

South

Morgantown (W. Va.) 6, Elizabeth Forward 1

Nonconference

Hempfield 7, Quaker Valley 1

North Catholic 3, Norwin 2 (OT)

North Hills 5, Freeport 0

West Allegheny 5, Hampton 3

Baldwin 9, Armstrong 4

Montour 9, Plum 5

3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (6); Geoffrey Bokor, Wilmington (4); Matt Traczynski, Hempfield

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Norwin 99, Blackhawk 45

Girls

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Norwin 85, Blackhawk 70

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

At Canon-McMillan

Chartiers Valley 48, Hampton 27

Franklin Regional 38, Trinity 36

Norwin 51, West Mifflin 18

Pine-Richland 42, Peters Township 39

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Chartiers Valley 48, Hampton 27

106: Brady Joling (CV) p. Cameron Rakar, 3:07

113: Ashton Sadowski (CV) wbf.

120: Gavin Novak (CV) wbf.

126: Dylan Evans (CV) p. Ryan Olszewski, 3:10

132: Zach Wright (H) wbf.

138: Cody Trout (CV) p. Jon McGuire, 3:10

145: Chris Beatty (CV) p. Alan Wolfe, 1:34

152: Khojiakbar Sultanov (CV)p. Benjamin Haselrig, 1:29

160: Gabe Galuska (H) d. Shabur Karimov, 12-6

170: Tyler Kocek (H) p. R.J. Slizik, 0:13

182: Murat Zaynullaev (CV) d. Jayden Resch, 6-4

195: Donovan O’Malley (CV) d. Conrad Harold, 2-1

220: Justin Hart (H) wbf.

285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Josh Sarasnick, 1:39

*Match started at 160 pounds

Franklin Regional 38, Trinity 36

106: Justin Bass (FR) p. Lane Whitmer, 2:33

113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) won by forfeit

120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Santiago Cardenas, 0:43

126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) won by forfeit

132: Finn Solomon (FR) p. SteveStewart, 2:31

138: Micah Finley (T) d. Nate Stone, 7-4

145: Andrew Gonzales (T) d. Travis Hall, 6-1

152: Mason Spears (FR) t.f. Evan Bell, 16-0 (2:16)

160: Gavyn Beck (FR) d. James Porter, 2-0

170: Drew Cain (T) p. Christo Marion, 1:45

182: Hunter Frantz (T) p. Dylan Singleton, 1:17

195: Cole Whitmer (T) p. Anthony Alesi, 0:19

220: Ty Banco (T) wbf.

285: Tyson Brophy (T) wbf.

*Match started at 160 pounds

Norwin 51, West Mifflin 18

106: Carson Handra (N) p. Keith Holt, 1:44

113: Connor Henning (N) p. Luke Fagan, 0:20

120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Ryan Fisher, 1:13

126: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Diego Holyfield, 0:53

132: Jesse Galioto (WM) d. Gabe Conboy, 8-3

138: Nyzair Burt (WM) d. Luke Weyandt, 10-6

145: John Altieri (N) d. Tony Salopek, 7-2

152: Chase Kranitz (N) wbf.

160: Frankie Gill (N) d. Gavin Russo, 9-6

170: Frank Guzzi (WM) p. Anthony Barle, 1:51

182: Josh Page (N) wbf.

195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf.

220: Clayton Morris (N) d. Howard Congdon, 8-3

285: Andre Rhone (WM) p. Evan Kline, 1:07

*Match started at 132 pounds

Pine-Richland 42, Peters Township 39

106: Anthony Ferraro (PR) p. Richard Myers, 4:45

113: Jackson Spiteri (PT) p. Shane Simpson, 3:49

120: Luca Attanucci (PT) wbf.

126: Bryce Wilkes (PT) p. Robert Palmieri, 2:19

132: Keilin Laffey (PR) p. Noah Schratz, 1:03

138: William Kail (PT) p. Zachary Esswein, 1:50

145: Nathan Lukez (PR) p. Aaron Slizik, 1:12.

152: Cole Spencer (PR) p. Alec Kaier, 0:22

160: Jacob Lukez (PR) p. Christopher McCann, 2:48

170: Phillip Nave (PT) d. Luke Levendusky, 3-0

182: Donovan McMillon (PT) wbf.

195: Ethan Spangenberg (PT) p. Dallas Casciani, 1:23

220: Zachary Shaver (PR) p. Zach Bublak, 0:51

285: Joseph Schneck (PR) p. Issac Cappelli, 0:29

*Match started at 132 pounds

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Indiana, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

At Hempfield

Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Burrell

Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

At Quaker Valley

Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

