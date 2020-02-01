High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 12:34 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 65, Central Catholic 54

Pine-Richland 60, North Hills 52

Seneca Valley 49, North Allegheny 46

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 42, Baldwin 41

Mt. Lebanon 66, Peters Township 45

Upper St. Clair 71, Bethel Park 57

Section 3

Fox Chapel 71, Penn-Trafford 57

Hempfield 61, Connellsville 36

Latrobe 64, Norwin 55

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 61, Greensburg Salem 50

McKeesport 56, Woodland Hills 55

Penn Hills 73, Albert Gallatin 41

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 65, Moon 28

South Fayette 53, Montour 52

Trinity 76, Thomas Jefferson 56

West Allegheny 75, West Mifflin 52

Section 3

Franklin Regional 68, Indiana 53

Kiski Area 49, Hampton 46

Mars 75, Plum 53

Shaler 56, Armstrong 51

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 70, Mt. Pleasant 43

Knoch 92, Derry 52

Yough 52, Freeport 44

Section 2

Blackhawk 55, Ambridge 47

Central Valley 73, Bishop Canevin 52

Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 44

New Castle 67, Beaver 58

Section 3

Belle Vernon 80, Ringgold 71

Uniontown 60, Elizabeth Forward 58

Waynesburg 53, South Park 50

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 89, Ellwood City 54

Neshannock 69, Beaver Falls 63

Riverside 62, New Brighton 48

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 75, Freedom 70

North Catholic 72, Carlynton 54

Seton LaSalle 84, Fort Cherry 51

Section 3

East Allegheny 54, Valley 43

South Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 38

Steel Valley 55, Deer Lakes 47

Section 4

Charleroi 73, Beth-Center 43

Frazier 60, Brownsville 44

Southmoreland at Washington ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate 70, Summit Academy 69

Springdale 49, Apollo-Ridge 47

Sto-Rox 87, Propel Braddock Hills 40

Winchester Thurston 52, Riverview 50

Section 2

Brentwood 58, California 56

Carmichaels 68, Bentworth 49

Jeannette 64, Chartiers-Houston 58 (OT)

Section 3

Laurel 74, Mohawk 28

Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 56

Shenango 64, South Side 40

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 67, Union 44

Eden Christian 51, Western Beaver 44

Nazareth Prep 101, Rochester 36

Vincentian Academy 69, Quigley Catholic 49

Section 2

Geibel 80, Jefferson-Morgan 56

Monessen 92, Avella 50

West Greene 42, Mapletown 41

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Propel Andrew Street 49

Imani Christian 72, Clairton 58

St. Joseph 82, Aquinas Academy 72

Leechburg 85, Propel Montour 57

Nonsection

Avonworth 58, Burrell 47

Central Valley 73, Bishop Canevin 52

OLSH 85, Serra Catholic 59

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 77, United 69

Purchase Line at Penns Manor (n)

Saltsburg at Blairsville (n)

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria (n)

District 8

City League

Allderdice 70, Brashear 64

Obama Academy 78, Perry 15

Westinghouse 60, Carrick 44

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mercer at Laurel, 1 p.m.

North Catholic at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.

Shootout at Sewickley Academy

Quaker Valley vs. Cornell, 4 p.m.

Beaver vs. Sewickley Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway 48, Kiski Area 25

Section 3

Penn Hills 51, Albert Gallatin 17

Penn-Trafford 54, Laurel Highlands 12

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 24

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 39, Geibel 19

Class A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, St. Joseph 31

Nonsection

Burrell at Saltsburg ppd.

Frazier 53, Brownsville 49

Hopewell 57, Freedom 29

Latrobe 46, Franklin Regional 38

Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 58

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Saltsburg (n)

Nonconference

Blairsville at Bishop Carroll (n)

West Shamokin at Punxsutawney (n)

District 8

City League

Allderdice 79, Brashear 12

Obama Academy 84, Perry 24

Carrick at Westinghouse (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 3 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.

Butler at McDowell, 2:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.

Farrell at New Castle, 12:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.

Shooutout at Sewickley Academy

Laurel vs. Vincentian Academy, 1 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

Friday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep 7, Dayton 1

Saturday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep vs. Culver Academy (Ind.) at Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, Ind., 5:30 p.m.

Glenbrook South (Ill.) vs. Cathedral Prep at Compton Family Ice Arena, 8 a.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 60, Carrick 15

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Norwin

(Championship match to follow at 6 p.m.)

Waynesburg vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

(Championship match to follow at 2 p.m.)

Burrell vs. Quaker Valley, noon

McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, noon

PIAA District 6 team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)

At Tyrone

Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at noon)

At Tyrone

Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.

Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.