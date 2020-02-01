High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2020
Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 65, Central Catholic 54
Pine-Richland 60, North Hills 52
Seneca Valley 49, North Allegheny 46
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 42, Baldwin 41
Mt. Lebanon 66, Peters Township 45
Upper St. Clair 71, Bethel Park 57
Section 3
Fox Chapel 71, Penn-Trafford 57
Hempfield 61, Connellsville 36
Latrobe 64, Norwin 55
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 61, Greensburg Salem 50
McKeesport 56, Woodland Hills 55
Penn Hills 73, Albert Gallatin 41
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 65, Moon 28
South Fayette 53, Montour 52
Trinity 76, Thomas Jefferson 56
West Allegheny 75, West Mifflin 52
Section 3
Franklin Regional 68, Indiana 53
Kiski Area 49, Hampton 46
Mars 75, Plum 53
Shaler 56, Armstrong 51
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 70, Mt. Pleasant 43
Knoch 92, Derry 52
Yough 52, Freeport 44
Section 2
Blackhawk 55, Ambridge 47
Central Valley 73, Bishop Canevin 52
Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 44
New Castle 67, Beaver 58
Section 3
Belle Vernon 80, Ringgold 71
Uniontown 60, Elizabeth Forward 58
Waynesburg 53, South Park 50
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 89, Ellwood City 54
Neshannock 69, Beaver Falls 63
Riverside 62, New Brighton 48
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 75, Freedom 70
North Catholic 72, Carlynton 54
Seton LaSalle 84, Fort Cherry 51
Section 3
East Allegheny 54, Valley 43
South Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 38
Steel Valley 55, Deer Lakes 47
Section 4
Charleroi 73, Beth-Center 43
Frazier 60, Brownsville 44
Southmoreland at Washington ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate 70, Summit Academy 69
Springdale 49, Apollo-Ridge 47
Sto-Rox 87, Propel Braddock Hills 40
Winchester Thurston 52, Riverview 50
Section 2
Brentwood 58, California 56
Carmichaels 68, Bentworth 49
Jeannette 64, Chartiers-Houston 58 (OT)
Section 3
Laurel 74, Mohawk 28
Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 56
Shenango 64, South Side 40
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 67, Union 44
Eden Christian 51, Western Beaver 44
Nazareth Prep 101, Rochester 36
Vincentian Academy 69, Quigley Catholic 49
Section 2
Geibel 80, Jefferson-Morgan 56
Monessen 92, Avella 50
West Greene 42, Mapletown 41
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Propel Andrew Street 49
Imani Christian 72, Clairton 58
St. Joseph 82, Aquinas Academy 72
Leechburg 85, Propel Montour 57
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Burrell 47
Central Valley 73, Bishop Canevin 52
OLSH 85, Serra Catholic 59
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 77, United 69
Purchase Line at Penns Manor (n)
Saltsburg at Blairsville (n)
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria (n)
District 8
City League
Allderdice 70, Brashear 64
Obama Academy 78, Perry 15
Westinghouse 60, Carrick 44
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mercer at Laurel, 1 p.m.
North Catholic at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.
Shootout at Sewickley Academy
Quaker Valley vs. Cornell, 4 p.m.
Beaver vs. Sewickley Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway 48, Kiski Area 25
Section 3
Penn Hills 51, Albert Gallatin 17
Penn-Trafford 54, Laurel Highlands 12
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 24
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 39, Geibel 19
Class A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, St. Joseph 31
Nonsection
Burrell at Saltsburg ppd.
Frazier 53, Brownsville 49
Hopewell 57, Freedom 29
Latrobe 46, Franklin Regional 38
Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 58
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Saltsburg (n)
Nonconference
Blairsville at Bishop Carroll (n)
West Shamokin at Punxsutawney (n)
District 8
City League
Allderdice 79, Brashear 12
Obama Academy 84, Perry 24
Carrick at Westinghouse (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Portersville Christian, 3 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.
Butler at McDowell, 2:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.
Farrell at New Castle, 12:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Shooutout at Sewickley Academy
Laurel vs. Vincentian Academy, 1 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Hockey
Friday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep 7, Dayton 1
Saturday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep vs. Culver Academy (Ind.) at Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, Ind., 5:30 p.m.
Glenbrook South (Ill.) vs. Cathedral Prep at Compton Family Ice Arena, 8 a.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 60, Carrick 15
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Norwin
(Championship match to follow at 6 p.m.)
Waynesburg vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
(Championship match to follow at 2 p.m.)
Burrell vs. Quaker Valley, noon
McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, noon
PIAA District 6 team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)
At Tyrone
Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at noon)
At Tyrone
Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.
Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.
