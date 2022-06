High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Championships

At Medlar Field, Penn State

Class 6A

Thursday’s result

Warwick 6, Liberty 4

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Selinsgrove (23-2) vs. Bethel Park (20-3), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Montour 10, Holy Ghost Prep 9

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (23-2) vs. Central (Martinsburg) (26-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s result

Everett 1, Neshannock 0

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Halifax (18-6) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (21-4), 10:30 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Championships

At Beard Field, Penn State

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Spring-Ford (23-2) vs. Seneca Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday’s result

Pittston Area 4, Armstrong 0

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Tunkhannock (20-6) vs. Clearfield (21-3), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday’s result

Avonworth 7, Lewisburg (19-3) 2

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Conwell-Egan (16-5) vs. Neshannock (25-0), 11 a.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery 5, DuBois Central Catholic 1

