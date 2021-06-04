High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 4, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, June 4, 2021 | 10:18 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Neshaminy vs. Parkland at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Hazleton vs. North Penn at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Governor Mifflin at DeSales University, 7 p.m.; District 12 champion vs. Hatboro-Horsham at Archbishop Wood, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Spring-Ford at Muhlenberg, 4:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Hempfield at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.; Boyertown vs. District 12 runner-up at Villanova, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven vs. Manheim Central at Villanova, 4 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Cocalico at Schautz Field, 4:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Oxford at LaSalle College HS, 4 p.m.; District 3 champion vs. Marple Newtown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Muhlenberg at DeSales University, 4 p.m.; District 3 runner-up vs. Bethel Park at Red Lion, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Peters Township at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Class 4A

ELCO vs. Science Leadership at Wenger Field, 5:30 p.m.; Midd-West vs. Wyoming Area at Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Wyomissing at Archbishop Wood, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Perkiomen Valley, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Eastern York at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle vs. Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Montour at Showers Field, 5 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk at Mercyhurst, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Oley Valley vs. String Theory at Muhlenberg, 2 p.m.; Palisades vs. Scranton Prep at Saucon Valley, 3 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity at LaSalle College HS, 1 p.m.; Lake-Lehman vs. Loyalsock Township at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.; Bedford vs. Tyrone at Everett Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; Central vs. South Park at PNG Field, 6:30 p.m.; Hickory vs. McGuffey at Slippery Rock, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Camp Hill vs. Dock Mennonite at Northern, 4 p.m.; Masterman vs. Schuylkill Haven at Mt. Airy, 3 p.m.; Sayre vs. Riverside at Bowman Field, 4 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Newport at Southern Fulton, 2 p.m.; Shenango vs. Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg vs. Carmichaels at Kuntz Field, 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon vs. Serra Catholic at Mt. Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Seton LaSalle at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.

Class A

Delco Christian vs. Halifax at Coatesville, 4 p.m.; Tri-Valley vs. St. John Neumann at Walter Stump Stadium, 6 p.m.; Greenwood vs. MMI Prep at Wenger Field, 3 p.m.; Juniata Valley vs. Northern Bedford at PNG Field, 3:30 p.m.; Union vs. Elk County Christian at Neshannock, 3 p.m.; Southern Fulton vs. Moshannon Valley at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Riverview at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Eden Christian at Showers Field, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Wissahickon vs. Kennett at Marple Newtown, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 11 a.m.; Wilson vs. Radnor at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. North Allegheny at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Penncrest vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Marple Newtown, 11 a.m.; Crestwood vs. Susquehannock at Schuylkill Valley, noon; Bishop Shanahan vs. Chartiers Valley at Manheim Township, noon; Trinity (District 3) vs. Mars at State College, noon

Girls

Class 3A

Unionville vs. Conestoga at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Radnor vs. Owen J. Roberts at Coatesville, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Shady Side Academy at State College, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Carroll at Perkiomen Valley, 10 a.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. York Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 2 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Mars at State College, 2 p.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Spring-Ford vs. District 11 runner-up at Boyertown, TBA; Hazleton vs. Haverford at Freedom Park, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s vs. Quakertown at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; District 3 champ vs. Pennsbury, TBA; Neshaminy vs. District 3 runner-up at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Mifflin County vs. Canon-McMillan at St. Francis, 11 a.m.; District 11 champ vs. North Penn at Patriots Park, TBA; Bethel Park vs. District 3 third-place at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

West Chester East vs. Daniel Boone at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; West Scranton vs. Elizabethtown at Marywood, 1 p.m.; Franklintowne Charter vs. Springfield at Archbishop Ryan, 11 a.m.; District 3 champ vs. Marple-Newtown, TBA; Pocono Mountain East vs. Exeter Township at Patriots Park, TBA; District 3 runner-up vs. Armstrong, TBA; North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Chartiers Valley at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood at Patriots Park, TBA; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Carroll at Boyertown, TBA; Archibishop Ryan vs. District 3 runner-up, TBA; Tunkhannock vs. District 4 champ at Marywood, 3:30 p.m.; District 3 champ vs. District 2 runner-up, TBA; Clearfield vs. Highlands at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.; Beaver vs. District 3 third-place at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Franklin vs. Elizabeth Forward at Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Pequea Valley vs. Swenson at Millersville, TBA; Palmerton vs. District 4 runner-up at Pine Grove, noon; District 4 champ vs. Mid Valley, TBA; PACS vs. North Schuylkill at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. Bermudian Springs at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Punxsutawney vs. Ellwood City at Heindl Field, noon; Mt. Pleasant vs. Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Avonworth at PSU-Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Elk Lake vs. District 4 champ at Tunkhannock, 4:30 p.m.; Brandywine Heights vs. Penns Valley, TBA; Mount Union vs. District 3 runner-up at Mount Aloysius, noon; District 1 champ vs. Conwell Egan, TBA; Moniteau vs. District 4 runner-up at Clarion Limestone, 4 p.m.; Laurel vs. Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. Shenango at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Ligonier Valley at Slippery Rock, 3 p.m.

Class A

District 4 champ vs. Old Forge, TBA; Tri Valley vs. Faith Christian Academy at Pine Grove, 2:30 p.m.; Halifax vs. District 4 runner-up at Lebanon Valley, TBA; Meyersdale vs. Williamsburg at Windber, 3 p.m.; West Greene vs. Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.; Cambridge Springs vs. Clarion Limestone at PSU-Behrend, 3 p.m.; Glendale vs. Union at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Leechburg at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. Central Dauphin at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Upper Dublin at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Northeastern at Altoona, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Meadville 3, North Catholic 0

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Archbishop Wood at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, 4 p.m.

