High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 5, 2023

By:

Monday, June 5, 2023 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Central Bucks West 3, Wilson 0

Father Judge 6, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 2

North Penn 10, Hazleton 0

Liberty 6, Avon Grove 5

Cedar Cliff 9, Abington 0

North Allegheny 11, McDowell 5

Spring-Ford 3, Central 1

Mt. Lebanon 4, Manheim Township 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Central Bucks West (20-6) vs. Father Judge (15-1); North Penn (20-5) vs. Liberty (20-4); Cedar Cliff (19-6) vs. North Allegheny (17-7); Spring-Ford (22-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-10)

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Strath Haven 10, Lower Dauphin 0

Selinsgrove 6, Warwick 1

Pocono Mt. East 4, Upper Dublin 2

Greencastle-Antrim 7, Franklin Towne Charter 0 (forfeit)

Monsignor Bonner 7, West Chester Rustin 4

Bethel Park 8, Mechanicsburg 2

Shaler 7, Muhlenberg 1

Penn-Trafford 8, Central Mountain 5

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Strath Haven (20-4) vs. Selinsgrove (18-5); Pocono Mt. East (17-6) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (18-5); Monsignor Bonner (11-3) vs. Bethel Park (18-5); Shaler (20-4) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-6)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Archbishop Wood 15, Pope John Paul II 5

Montoursville 7, Blue Mountain 5

Dallas 12, Esperanza 1

Hanover 6, Mifflinburg 2

Indiana 2, East Pennsboro 1

Bellefonte 10, Latrobe 9

Hopewell 3, Northern Lebanon 0

Cathedral Prep 6, Montour 5

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-6) vs. Montoursville (17-7); Dallas (15-7) vs. Hanover (17-7); Indiana (16-10) vs. Bellefonte (17-5); Hopewell (13-11) vs. Cathedral Prep (22-1)

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Camp Hill 6, Masterman 2

Neumann-Goretti 9, Allentown Central Catholic 3

Hughesville 3, Taylor Riverside 1

Saucon Valley 13, Trinity (District 3) 1

Riverside 3, Tyrone 2

Fairview 3, East Allegheny 1

Punxsutawney 9, Neshannock 1

Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Avonworth 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Camp Hill (19-3-1) vs. Neumann-Goretti (9-4); Hughesville (20-3) vs. Saucon Valley (23-3); Riverside (22-0) vs. Fairview (18-2); Punxsutawney (19-2) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (17-5)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Mount Union 7, Wyalusing Valley 3

Calvary Christian 16, Tacony 1

South Williamsport 3, Schuylkill Haven 1

Kutztown 8, Elk Lake 4

Karns City 2, Seton LaSalle 1

Bald Eagle Area 10, McConnellsburg 4

Sharpsville 7, Serra Catholic 4

Burgettstown 6, Redbank Valley 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Mount Union (22-2) vs. Calvary Christian (11-7); South Williamsport (15-5) vs. Kutztown (18-5); Karns City (16-7) vs. Bald Eagle Area (19-4); Sharpsville (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (16-4)

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Dock Mennonite 7, Marian Catholic 2

Northeast Bradford 5, Susquehanna Community 3

Greenwood 8, Meyersdale 0

Dubois Central Catholic 8, Bishop Guilfoyle 5

Saegertown 6, Bishop Canevin 0

Clarion 15, Harmony 0

Southern Fulton 8, California 3

West Middlesex 12, Union 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Dock Mennonite (20-2) vs. Northeast Bradford (10-10); Greenwood (13-11) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (18-5); Saegertown (19-3) vs. Clarion (18-4); Southern Fulton (23-1) vs. West Middlesex (15-9)

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

LaSalle College (15-5) at Garnet Valley (14-9), 6:30 p.m.; Dallastown (17-2) at Radnor (19-3), 7 p.m.; Wissahickon (17-5) at Freedom (17-3), 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (9-12) at Manheim Township (18-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Parkland (17-4) at Central York (16-3), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) (16-5) at Downingtown East (19-3), 4 p.m.; Pennridge (18-3) at Springfield (18-4), 7 p.m.; McDowell (7-9) at Mt. Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Scranton Prep (14-4) at West Chester Rustin (16-6), 7 p.m.; Devon Prep (19-1) at Northwestern Lehigh (14-6), 7 p.m.; Marple Newtown (19-3) at Wyoming Seminary (19-1), 6 p.m.; Cocalico (18-3) at Danville (15-3), 6 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Susquehannock (16-3), 7 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) (17-4) at Mars (19-2), 6 p.m.; Hampton (15-7) at Lampeter Strasburg (18-3), 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (19-2) vs. South Fayette (18-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Great Valley (17-3-1) at Easton (16-6), noon; Central (13-0) vs. Radnor (14-7-1 at Germantown Supersite, 3:30 p.m.; Southwestern (16-5) at Springfield (18-3), 5 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) at Penncrest (18-4), 4 p.m.; McDowell (11-6) at Pine-Richland (18-3), 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Downingtown East (16-5-1) at Owen J. Roberts (21-1), 7 p.m.; Conestoga (17-5) at Wilson (15-5), 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at Manheim Township (15-1), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

York Catholic (16-3) at Mount St. Joseph (16-6), 4:30 p.m.; Hershey (19-1) at Danville (15-4, 4 p.m.); Archbishop Carroll (19-1) vs. Upper Moreland (19-3) at Gwynedd Mercy, noon; Gwynedd Mercy (14-8) at Crestwood (19-2), 5:30 p.m.; Conneaut (11-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-2) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley (15-5) at Twin Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (15-4) vs. Bishop Shanahan (14-7-1) at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (16-4) at Mars (20-1), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

North Penn 3, Governor Mifflin 1

Hazleton 5, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 4

Chambersburg 16, Central 0

Nazareth 12, Pennridge 3

Garnet Valley 6, Cumberland Valley 3

Haverford 2, Easton 1

Downingtown East 6, Central Dauphin 0

Hempfield 5, Mifflin County 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Penn (25-0) vs. Hazleton (11-5); Chambersburg (21-3) vs. Pennridge (13-8)/Nazareth (20-6); Garnet Valley (22-3) vs. Haverford (21-5); Downingtown East (22-3) vs. Hempfield (19-3)

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Oxford 6, Greencastle-Antrim 3

Abington Heights 7, Franklin Towne Charter 0 (forfeit)

Upper Dublin 13, Cardinal O’Hara 1

Northern York 13, Hatboro-Horsham 0

West Chester Rustin 14, Pocono Mt. East 7

Armstrong 15, Mechanicsburg 4

Shaler 2, Central Mountain 1

Trinity 8, Solanco 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Oxford (21-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-6); Upper Dublin (17-7) vs. Northern York (21-4); West Chester Rustin (17-8) vs. Armstrong (20-2); Shaler (20-1) vs. Trinity (20-2)

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Blue Mountain 15, Swenson 0

Jersey Shore 7, East Pennsboro 6

Archbishop Ryan 10, Villa Maria Academy 9

Northwestern Lehigh 3, Valley View 2

Archbishop Wood 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 4

Montour 5, Bellefonte 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Cathedral Prep 2

Belle Vernon 6, Trinity (District 3) 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Blue Mountain (22-3) vs. Jersey Shore (14-9); Archbishop Ryan (15-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (21-4); Archbishop Wood (13-8) vs. Montour (16-4); Elizabeth Forward (19-1) vs. Belle Vernon (19-4)

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

North Penn-Liberty 3, Susquenita 2

Palisades 9, Conwell-Egan 5

Mid Valley 7, Warrior Run 1

Forest Hills 3, Upper Dauphin 1

Avonworth 12, Fort LeBoeuf 2

Juniata 1, Burrell 0

Chestnut Ridge 4, Southmoreland 1

Jamestown 6, Waynesburg 4

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Penn-Liberty (22-0-1) vs. Palisades (23-2); Warrior Run (12-11)/Mid Valley (20-2); Avonworth (22-1) vs. Juniata (23-3); Chestnut Ridge (17-3) vs. Jamestown (21-2)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

South Williamsport 19, Newport 0

Bristol 14, Mast II 1

Minersville 14, Elk Lake 3

Bald Eagle Area 1, Muncy 0

Neshannock 9, Penns Valley 0

Sharpsville 15, Moniteau 4

Everett 15, Laurel 12

Cranberry 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Williamsport (20-2) vs. Bristol (18-3); Minersville (16-8) vs. Bald Eagle Area (21-2); Neshannock (21-0) vs. Sharpsville (19-3); Everett (23-0) vs.Cranberry (14-7)

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Tri Valley 15, Dock Mennonite 0

Old Forge 8, Bucktail 2

Glendale 4, Meyersdale 2

Carmichaels 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Union 18, Berlin Brothersvalley 3

West Branch 8, Elk County Catholic 6

Chartiers-Houston 13, Cambridge Springs 3

Claysburg-Kimmel 8, Frazier 6

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Tri Valley (21-2) vs. Old Forge (18-5); Glendale (20-4) vs. Carmichaels (19-1); Union (18-3) vs. West Branch (20-4); Chartiers-Houston (15-6) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3)

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus (18-3) at Delaware Valley (15-1), 6 p.m.; William Tennent (14-5) at Cumberland Valley (18-0), 4 p.m.; Northeast (12-2) at Upper Dublin (17-4), 5 p.m.; Cedar Crest (17-4) at Parkland (19-0), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-4) at Central York (15-2), 6 p.m.; Pennridge (15-4) at La Salle College (14-2), 11 a.m.; Canon-McMillan (18-1) at McDowell (13-4), 6 p.m.; Warwick (13-2) at Shaler (16-1), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Masterman (7-4) at Lower Dauphin (19-0), 6 p.m.; Academy of Palumbo (9-6) at Blue Ridge (21-0), 5 p.m.; Exeter (18-1) at Lansdale Catholic (11-8), 5:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (13-5) at Dock Mennonite (22-0), 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (14-1) at Obama Academy (15-2), 4 p.m.; Ambridge (13-5) at Mercyhurst Prep (14-5), 6 p.m.; Cochranton (15-5) at North Catholic (16-4), 6 p.m.; Mars (16-4) at West Shamokin (12-2), 7 p.m.

