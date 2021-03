High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 23, 2021

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | 11:38 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 72, Lower Merion 68

Reading 68, Upper St. Clair 46

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Hickory (23-3) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Loyalsock Township 83, Math, Civics & Science 70

Brookville 46, Bishop Guilfoyle 44

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Constitution 62, Old Forge 60

OLSH 74, Portage 50

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (23-4) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Cardinal O’Hara 40, Springfield-Delco 28

Chartiers Valley 50, Spring Grove 33

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 56, Scranton Prep 39

Villa Maria Academy 47, Delone Catholic 39

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

West Catholic (10-4) vs. Mohawk (19-4) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (18-5) vs. Neshannock (19-2) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Jenkintown 48, Northumberland Christian 26

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Rochester 50

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 11, Butler 0

Class AA

Montour 6, Meadville 0

Plum 7, Moon 5

Class A

Wheeling Central Catholic 6, McDowell 5 (OT)

North Hills 5, South Park 4

Class B

Wilmington 1, Avonworth 0

Ringgold 14, Burrell 2

Morgantown 14, Central Valley 5

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Section 1-AAA

Franklin Regional 5, Norwin 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0

Tuesday’s summaries

Franklin Regional 5, Norwin 0

Singles: 1. Anup Nadesan (FR) d. Luke Snyder, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Shrey Ramesh (FR) d. Brady Johnson, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Adavait Kulkarni (FR) d. Cole Kubistek, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni (FR) d. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Atharva Mayekar/Urvish Jain (FR) d. David Emro/Nicholas Cormas, 6-1, 6-4.

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0

Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Holden Swink, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Matt Metrosky (GCC) d. Kyle Varga, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Michael Mulloney (GCC) d. Ryan Pribulsky, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Daniel McMaster/MJ Mulloney (GCC) d. Christian Heckman/Justin Walls, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Daniel Morgan/Owen Crybilsky (GCC) wbf.

Wrestling

PIAA Team Championships

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Delaware Valley at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Williamsport at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lackawanna Trail at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Green Pond at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.