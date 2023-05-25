High school, scores, summaries and schedules for May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

May 31 schedule

Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.

Third place

May 31 schedule

Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.

Third place

May 31 schedule

Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

May 31 schedule

Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

May 31 schedule

California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Mars 16, South Fayette 7

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Hampton 14, Penn-Trafford 8

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Mars 10, Blackhawk 9 (OT)

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 2

Hempfield 8, Norwin 5

Championship

Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3), TBA

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Armstrong 12, South Fayette 2

Trinity 5, Shaler 4

Championship

Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2), TBA

Third place

South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1), TBA

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Belle Vernon 10, Elizabeth Forward 1

Montour 10, Chartiers Valley 0

Championship

Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3), TBA

Third place

Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3), TBA

Class 3A

Championship

Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2), TBA

Third place

Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4), TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Neshannock 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Laurel 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Championship

Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) TBA

Third place

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4), TBA

Class A

Championship

Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0), TBA

Third place

Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2), TBA

Note: Championship games scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic vs. Ambridge at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Mars at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.