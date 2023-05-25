High school, scores, summaries and schedules for May 24, 2023
By:
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
May 31 schedule
Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Third place
May 31 schedule
Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
May 31 schedule
Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
May 31 schedule
Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
May 31 schedule
California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Mars 16, South Fayette 7
Third place
Wednesday’s result
Hampton 14, Penn-Trafford 8
Girls
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Seneca Valley 7, Pine-Richland 2
Championship
Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3), TBA
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Armstrong 12, South Fayette 2
Championship
Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2), TBA
Third place
South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1), TBA
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Belle Vernon 10, Elizabeth Forward 1
Montour 10, Chartiers Valley 0
Championship
Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3), TBA
Third place
Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3), TBA
Class 3A
Championship
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2), TBA
Third place
Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4), TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Neshannock 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Laurel 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Championship
Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) TBA
Third place
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4), TBA
Class A
Championship
Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0), TBA
Third place
Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2), TBA
Note: Championship games scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic vs. Ambridge at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. Mars at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
