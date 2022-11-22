High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 21, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 12:17 AM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (11-1) at State College (12-0), 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West (9-4) at Garnet Valley (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-2) at Pine-Richland (10-3), 7 p.m.; Cocalico (9-4) at Exeter Township (12-0), 7 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (11-1) at Upper Dublin (13-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Meadville (12-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (8-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (10-1) at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Wyomissing (12-0) at Danville (13-0), 7 p.m.; Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (9-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) vs. Southern Columbia (10-3) at Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Executive Education (8-3) at District 3 Trinity (9-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0), Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m.; Port Allegany (11-1) vs. Reynolds (11-1) at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic 4, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (SO)

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 6, Mars 0

Latrobe 5, Butler 3

Hempfield 7, Thomas Jefferson 4

Class A

Norwin 10, Wheeling Catholic 2

Quaker Valley 7, McDowell 1

North Hills 5, Blackhawk 4

Greensburg Salem 10, Hampton 3

Plum 5, Westmont Hilltop 4

Fox Chapel 4, Indiana 2

West Allegheny 6, Chartiers Valley 4

Varsity D2

Carrick 9, Trinity 3

Neshannock at Wilmington, (n)

Bishop Canevin 4, Deer Lakes 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Class A

Avonworth at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

