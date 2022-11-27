TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 1:32 AM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Harrisburg 44, Manheim Township 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 52, Parkland 21

Semifinals

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1); State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s result

Imhotep Charter 55, Whitehall 7

Semifinals

Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0); Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s result

Crestwood 21, Bonner & Prendergast 14

Semifinals

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1); Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s result

Neumann-Goretti 38, Northwestern Lehigh 6

Semifinals

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0); Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s result

Westinghouse 34, Farrell 6

Semifinals

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. District 3 Trinity (10-4); Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Canton 42, Northern Cambria 13

Steelton-Highspire 42, Northern Lehigh 35

Semifinals

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1); Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

