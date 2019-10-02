High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 1, 2019

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 11:31 PM

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Blackahwk 15, Central Valley 50

New Castle 20, Blackhawk 39

New Castle 15, Central Valley 50

Section 6

Baldwin 15, Chartiers Valley 40

Baldwin 26, Peters Township 29

Peters Township 18, Chartiers Valley 49

South Fayette 24, Canon-McMillan 32

South Fayette 25, Upper St. Clair 32

Upper St. Clair 27, Canon-McMillan 28

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 25, Burgettstown 30

Belle Vernon 24, Waynesburg 31

Section 4

Highlands 22, Freeport 36

Riverview 15, Freeport 50

Riverview 18, Highlands 45

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 15, Neighborhood Academy 50

Bishop Canevin 23, South Park 35

Keystone Oaks 15, Brentwood 50

Keystone Oaks 23, Seton LaSalle 33

Seton LaSalle 15, Brentwood 50

South Park 15, Neighborhood Academy 50

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Blackhawk 20, Central Valley 43

New Castle 19, Blackhawk 40

New Castle 20, Central Valley 43

Section 6

Baldwin 28, Chartiers Valley 28*

Peters Township 21, Baldwin 25

Peters Township 24, Chartiers Valley 34

South Fayette 18, Canon-McMillan 45

South Fayette 26, Upper St. Clair 31

Upper St. Clair 17, Canon-McMillan 43

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 27, Waynesburg 29

Burgettstown 24, Belle Vernon 29

Section 4

Freeport 15, Highlands 50

Riverview 21, Freeprt 37

Riveview 15, Highlands 50

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 15, Neighborhood Academy 50

Bishop Canevin 19, South Park 41

Brentwood 15, Keystone Oaks 50

Seton LaSalle 22, Brentwood 35

Seton LaSalle 15, Keystone Oaks 50

South Park 15, Neighborhood Academy 50

*Won tiebreaker with sixth runner’s finish

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 4, Norwin 2

Penn-Trafford 9, Allderdice 0

Peters Township 6, Hempfield 1

Pine-Richland 2, Fox Chapel 0

3 goals or more: Allyson Doran, Penn-Trafford; Nica Schrat, Peters Township

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Class AAA

At Fox Chapel Golf Club, Fox Chapel

Par 70

(Top 14 qualify for PIAA Western Regional)

Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 66

Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 72

Scott Jordan Upper St. Clair, 73

Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 73

Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 73

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 73

Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 73

Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 74

Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 74

Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 75

Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 75

Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 76

Mario Battaglia, Latrobe, 76

*Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 77

Alternate

Jeff Mankins, Greensburg Salem, 77

Failed to qualify

Amani D’Ambrosio, Fox Chapel, 77

Justin Scally, Moon, 77

Matt Ruzomberka, Hampton, 77

Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 78

Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 78

Brice Delaney, Shady Side Academy, 78

Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 79

Nick Piper, Pine-Richland, 79

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 79

Noah Pierce, Thomas Jefferson, 81

Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 82

Cody Killian, Mars, 82

Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon, 82

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 83

Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 83

Connor Woods, Baldwin, 85

Colten McCutcheon, Latrobe, 85

Mason Takacs, Peters Township, 86

Nate Schachner, Moon, 86

Dustin Geregach, Montour, 91

Josh Kapcin, Penn Trafford, 95

* — won five-way playoff

Match results

Seneca Valley 205, Quaker Valley 222

Medalist: Ryan Bartos (SV), 38

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon McMillan 4, Butler 0

Central Catholic 4, Cathedral Prep 3 (SO)

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Plum at Shaler (n)

Class A

Northwest Sewickley Academy at North Catholic (n)

Southeast

Westmont Hilltop 5, Greensburg Salem 4 (SO)

Class B

North

Central Valley 8, McDowell 3

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 3

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 3, Central Catholic 1

Butler 3, North Allegheny 0

Fox Chapel 3, Seneca Valley 3 (2OT)

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Peters Township 2 (2OT)

Mt. Lebanon 7, Brashear 2

Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 2

Section 3

Connellsville 8, Latrobe 2

Norwin 2, Hempfield 0

Plum 8, Penn-Trafford 1

Woodland Hills 5, Penn Hills 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 4, Kiski Area 0

Highlands 4, Indiana 1

Knoch 5, Armstrong 0

Mars 3, North Hills 1

Section 2

Montour 4, Ambridge 0

Moon 5, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 8, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 2

Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Trinity 7, Greensburg Salem 2 Section 4

Chartiers Valley 5, McKeesport 0

Franklin Regional 5, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Gateway 1

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 4, East Allegheny 0

South Park 4, South Allegheny 0

Steel Valley 4, McGuffey 0 Section 2

Burrell 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Deer Lakes 7, Leechburg 0

Freeport 13, Derry 0

Mt. Pleasant 9, Valley 1

Section 3

Beth-Center 7, Washington 0

Charleroi 9, Brownsville 3

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 2

Section 4

Central Valley 15, New Brighton 1

North Catholic 7, Freedom 1

Quaker Valley 13, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 3, Quigley Catholic 2

Riverside 2, Beaver County Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 6, Jeannette 0

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 6, Vincentian Academy 1 Springdale 6, Aquinas Academy 0

Section 4

Brentwood 9, California 1

Chartiers-Houston 9, Monessen 4

Seton LaSalle 4, Bentworth 1

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 5, Carrick 0

Blackhawk 7, Mohawk 2 Westinghouse at Ellwood City (n)

3 goals or more: Hunter Hardin, Freeport (6); Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (5); Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); A.J. Dorman, Deer Lakes; Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon; Isaac Wetzel, Freeport; Marshall Richter, Thomas Jefferson; Michael Mitchell, Springdale

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Yough, 7 p.m.; Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 11, Shaler 0

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Springdale 0

Section 4

Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Seton LaSalle 5, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Indiana at Freeport, ppd.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.; East Allegheny at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Ellwood City at South Park, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Southmoreland 1

Section 3

Indiana 3, Derry 2

Knoch 5, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Baldwin 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 2

Jeannette 3, Washington 2

West Allegheny 4, Central Valley 1

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Singles: Charlotte James (Fox) d. Elle Santora, 6-1, 6-1; Carissa Shepard (Fox) d. Renee Long, 6-2, 6-3; Catherine Petrovich (Fox) d. Nicole Poltinnikar, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Avery Benko/Maya Leyzarovich (SSA) d. Katie Voigt/Pagie Theoret, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Elizabeth Curley/Jasminder Sarkana (SSA) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Southmoreland 1

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Amelia Echard, 2-7, 6-4, 10-6; Ally Derr (SM) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 6-4, 6-3; Ashley Marne (MP) d. Elle Pawlikosky, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Tessa Yutzy/Scarlett Davidovich, 6-0, 6-0; Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Madisyn Galley/Makenzie Galley, 6-1, 6-4

Nonsection

Hampton 3, Franklin Regional 2

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Gabby Miller, 6-0, 6-1; Megan Kang (H) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-2, 6-1; Lindsey Schwarzbach (H) d. Nandini Rastogi, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Ana Boyle/Manali Badwe (FR) d. Karissa Miller/Ella Hilton, 6-4, 6-1; Allie Crist/Leach Cummins (H) d. Sarah Gardner/Abbey Krieger, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

WPIAL doubles championship

Class AAA

Wednesday’s schedule

(All first round matches start at noon)

At North Allegheny

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township vs. Jenna Chernicky/Madison Conroy, Bethel Park. Kira Ley/Ella Patton, Moon vs. Reese Petrosky/Maya Jain, Latrobe. Alexandra Renton/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon vs. Ellie Stokes/Meghan Wilson, Pine-Richland. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel vs. Amanda Koren/Maria Lounder, Moon. Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe vs. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic. Nora Catanzarite/Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny vs. Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair. Hannah Yan/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional vs. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair. Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy vs. Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield.

Thursday’s schedule

At North Allegheny

Championship, consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Wednesday’s schedule

At Shady Side Academy

Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy vs. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant. Julianna Begley/Chloe Stein, Blackhawk vs. Madyson Radvansky/Isabella Lane, Burrell. Isabel Rubino/Fiona Rubino, Beaver vs. Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem vs. Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley. Anna Blum/Olivia Rabak, Beaver vs. Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park vs. Casey Gatto/Madison Gatto, Valley. Elim Chen/Roshini Thakkar, Sewickley Academy vs. Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, Neshannock. Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch vs. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks.

Thursday’s schedule

At North Allegheny

Championship, consolation matches, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland (n)

Shaler at Butler (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Moon at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Peters Township at Bethel Park (n)

Upper St. Clair at Canon McMillan (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Penn Hills at Norwin (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1

Indiana 3, Gateway 2

Woodland Hills at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Montour 3, Trinity 1

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Quaker Valley at Obama Academy (n)

Section 3

Elizabeth 3, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0

Yough at Uniontown (n)

Section 4

Ambridge 3, New Castle 0

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0

Knoch 3, Hampton 0

Mars 3, Blackhawk 1

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk (n)

Laurel at Beaver Falls (n)

Neshannock at Beaver (n)

Section 2

Hopewell 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

South Park 3, OLSH 2

Freedom at Avonworth (n)

Section 3

McGuffey at Frazier (n)

Southmoreland at Charleroi (n)

Waynesburg at Beth-Center (n)

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Washington 0

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks (n)

South Allegheny at Carlynton (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Derry 0

Deer Lakes at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa 3, Union 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0

Shenango at Quigley Catholic (n)

Western Beaver at South Side Beaver (n)

Section 2

Avella 3, California 2

Carmichaels 3, Bentworth 0

Jefferson Morgan 3, Mapletown 0

Geibel at West Greene (n)

Section 3

Fort Cherry 3, Northgate 0

Burgettstown at Cornell (n)

Sto-Rox at Brentwood (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Vincentian Academy 2

Leechburg 3, Springdale 1 Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Riverview 1

North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 2

Lincoln Park at Central Valley (n)

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Geibel at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Northgate, 7 p.m.