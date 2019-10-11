High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 10, 2019

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 11:51 PM

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

Allderdice 14, Brashear 12

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Plum at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Northern

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; South Park at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Blackhawk at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Union, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Massillon (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Independent

Hampshire, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Midwestern

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Fort Cherry at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

United at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s results

Finals

Par 72

Fox Chapel, 386*

Amani D’Ambrosio, 69; Matt Mattioli, 75; Scott Bitar, 76; Aidan Oehrle, 82; Brevin Urso, 84; Will Livingston, 87

Upper St. Clair, 398

Scott Jordan, 75; Nathan Piatt, 76; Jack Urban, 78; Alex Jones, 82; Chand Vadalia, 87; Keith Kerber, 88

Shady Side Academy 400

Adam Lauer, 75; Brice Delaney, 76; Charles Troutman, 76; Garrett Fuhrer, 86; Patrick Walsh, 87; Wes Warden, 87

Seneca Valley, 412

Nolan Nicklas, 76; Todd Hangliter, 80; Ryan Bartos, 82; Jimmy Stotenberg, 87; Trevor Botta, 87; Cameron Martin, 88

Central Catholic, 415

Palmer Cuny, 77; Rocco Salvitti, 82; Anthony Nuzzo, 84; Carter Pitcairn, 84; Joe Farrell, 88; Connor Walker, 91

Peters Township, 419

Andrew Poon, 81; Christian Schreiber, 81; Ellian Ascencio, 84; Nick Luniewski, 84; Logan Shaw, 89; Mason Takacs, 97

Class AA

Thursday’s results

Finals

At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Par 72

Sewickley Academy, 406*

J.F. Aber, 71; Tim Fitzgerald, 80; Will Duggan, 84; Navin Rana, 85; Joey Mucci, 86; Zoe Luther, 90

North Catholic, 428

Maddie Smithco, 77; Brendan Haggerty, 81; Andrew Parker, 87; Ryan Feczko, 91; Gavin Krebs, 92; Joey Primyon, 93

Neshannock, 432

Sam Ball, 83; Preston Turk, 83; Nick Viggiano, 87; Liam Kosior, 89; Liam McGann, 90; Justin Lockley, 98

Quaker Valley, 437

Kyle Rice, 83; Aidan Bulger, 86; Luke Melisko, 88; Adam Tanabe, 89; Eva Bulger, 91; Marcus Lubert, 100

Derry, 465

Ryan Bushey, 84; Aidan Bushey, 87; Hunter Jurica, 91; Antonio Hauser, 98; Devin Sheffler, 105; Nick Thomas, 117

Riverside, 473

Skyler Fox, 80; Justin Hand, 86; Logan Greer, 97; Ethan Pilarski, 103; Liam Grinnen, 107; Reese Pilarski, 112

*Advances to PIAA championship

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s results

Finals

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Par 72

Upper St. Clair, 340*

Sarah Steve, 78; Sarah Eccher, 85; Mary Groninger, 85; Tori Slagle, 92; Caroline Wright, 99

North Allegheny, 344

Isabella Walter, 74; Esha Vaidya, 87; Sissi Hai, 89; Christina Chou, 94; Katie Rose Rankin, 98

Peters Township, 352

Delaney Kern, 78; Ella McRoberts, 85; Allison Poon, 92; Morgan Byers, 97; Maddie Weaver, 108

Fox Chapel, 356

Erin Drahnak, 81; Nina Busch, 88; Grace Rygelski, 93; Emily Scheffler, 94; Kyrie Nestel, 120

Class AA

Thursday’s results

Finals

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Par 72

Greensburg Central Catholic, 353*

Ella Zambruno, 77; Meghan Zambruno, 78; Angelika Dewicki, 91; Olivia Kana, 107; Haley Morgan, 120

Central Valley, 404

Christiane Frye, 97; Danika Sudar, 98; Kate Robertson, 102; Kennady Norton, 107; Mya Mrkonja, 109

Ellwood City, 449

Maddy McCommons, 104; Molly McCommons, 109; Emily Borroni, 117; Mackenzie Rogers, 119; Jenny Lin, 130

Elizabeth Forward, 465

Sarah Gossman, 95; Megan Lewonas, 116; Samantha Large, 126; Makayla Madden, 128; Jensen Kuhn, 149

*Advances to PIAA championship

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep vs. Upper St. Clair (n)

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny (n)

Class A

Northeast

Indiana 4, Fox Chapel 2

Class B

North

Burrell vs. Central Valley (n)

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson 8, Beaver 1

3 goals or more: Colby Bilski, Thomas Jefferson

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 1, Shaler 0

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1

Central Catholic 0, Fox Chapel 0 (2OT)

North Allegheny 1, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Connellsville 5, Woodland Hills 2

Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0

Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 1

Plum 8, Penn Hills 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 4, North Hills 2

Highlands 7, Armstrong 0

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 2, Beaver 1

Moon 1, Montour 0

West Allegheny 8, Ambridge 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Trinity 12, Uniontown 0

Section 4

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.

Class AA

Section 1

East Allegheny 3, South Allegheny 2

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (2OT)

Section 2

Burrell 5, Valley 1

Deer Lakes 1, Shady Side Academy 0

Freeport 4, Leechburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Derry 0

Section 3

Charleroi 8, Washington 0

Southmoreland 4, Yough 0

Waynesburg 9, Brownsville 2

Section 4

Central Valley 9, South Side 0

North Catholic 16, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 2

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 1, OLSH 0

Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 2

Section 2

Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 11, Trinity Christian 1

Section 3

Carlynton 5, Eden Christian 2

Springdale 4, Riverview 0

Vincentian Academy 10, Aquinas Academy 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Monessen 8, California 4

Seton LaSalle 4, Brentwood 3

Nonsection

Avonworth 5, Bentworth 2

Franklin Regional 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Obama Academy 4, Brashear 3

McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.

3 goals or more: Carnell Kerr, Carlynton; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Logan Errett, Trinity

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Seneca Valley 5, Fox Chapel 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Brashear 0

Section 3

Allderdice 0, Hempfield 0 (2OT)

Class AAA

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 1

Class AA

Section 2

Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 3

Waynesburg 6, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 4, Riverview 1

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic (n)

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 3, Quigley Catholic 1

Section 4

Carlynton 1, Ellis School 1 (2OT)

Nonsection

Ambridge 3, Shaler 0

East Allegheny 2, Jeannette 0

Hampton 3, Central Valley 1

Norwin 3, North Allegheny 1

Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 0

Carrick at Neshannock (n)

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, ppd.

3 goals or more: Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s results

First round

Fox Chapel 5, Mars 0

Latrobe 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Oakland Catholic 0

Peters Township 4, Franklin Regional 1

Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Moon 2

Norwin at North Allegheny (n)

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)

Class AA

Monday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

First round

Fox Chapel 5, Mars 0

Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Isbella Gaydush, 6-0, 6-0; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Emily Ivory, 6-2, 6-1; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Lauren Miko, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Julia McCarthy/Emma Nelson, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4); Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy (FC) d. Riya Cherlakola/Alexandra Knotts, 6-4, 6-3

Latrobe 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Christine Rossi, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Shannon Day, 6-0, 6-1; Reese Petrosky (L) d. Cathryn Rossi, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Maya Jain/Emily Mondock (L) d. Katie Sonnett/Cassidy Como, 6-1, 6-3; Avery Massaro/Bailey Noel (L) d. Sidney O’Connell/Abby Dominick, 6-1, 6-0

Peters Township 4, Franklin Regional 1

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Marra Bruce, 7-5, 6-3; Kat Wang (Peters) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-0, 6-0; Adisyn Moorhead (Peters) d. Nandini Rastogi, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Grace Salus/Baylee Sorrell (Peters) d. Manali Badwe/Ava Kruck, 6-0, 6-0; Bella Englesberg/Emma Scarton (Peters) d. Sarah Gardner/Abigail Krieger, 6-1, 6-0

Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0

Singles: Ellie Stokes (P-R) d. Alexis Smith, 6-2, 6-0; Meghan Wilson (P-R) d. Maura Harbaugh, 6-2, 6-1; Katelyn Terchik (P-R) d. Olivia Schafer, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Catherine Lee/Gabriella Pasqualucci (P-R) d. Claire Bryan/Anna Maselli, 6-2, 6-2; Rebecca Peng/Lilly Stokes (P-R) d. Corinne Bringe/Kaylee Urban, 6-2, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)

Pine-Richland at Shaler (n)

Seneca Valley at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Moon at Baldwin (n)

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 2

Connellsville at Norwin (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 0

McKeesport at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

South Fayette 3, Obama Academy 0

West Allegheny 3, Trinity 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Yough at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Section 4

Hampton 3, Central Valley 0

Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0

Knoch at Ambridge (n)

New Castle at Blackhawk (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Neshannock (n)

Mohawk at Beaver Falls (n)

New Brighton at Laurel (n)

Section 2

OLSH 3, Freedom 0

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey (n)

Charleroi at Frazier (n)

Southmoreland at Waynesburg (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

Washington at Keystone Oaks (n)

Section 5

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Quigley Catholic (n)

Union at Beaver County Christian (n)

Western Beaver at Rochester (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Geibel 3, California 0

West Greene 3, Bentworth 0

Avella at Mapletown (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Beth-Center at Brentwood (n)

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox (n)

Cornell at Fort Cherry (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0

Leechburg at Riverview (n)

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Butler 2

Beaver at Carlynton (n)

