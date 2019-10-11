High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 10, 2019
Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 11:51 PM
Football
Thursday’s results
District 8
City League
Allderdice 14, Brashear 12
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Plum at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Northern
Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; South Park at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Side at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Blackhawk at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Union, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Massillon (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Independent
Hampshire, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Midwestern
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Fort Cherry at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
United at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Thursday’s results
Finals
Par 72
Fox Chapel, 386*
Amani D’Ambrosio, 69; Matt Mattioli, 75; Scott Bitar, 76; Aidan Oehrle, 82; Brevin Urso, 84; Will Livingston, 87
Upper St. Clair, 398
Scott Jordan, 75; Nathan Piatt, 76; Jack Urban, 78; Alex Jones, 82; Chand Vadalia, 87; Keith Kerber, 88
Shady Side Academy 400
Adam Lauer, 75; Brice Delaney, 76; Charles Troutman, 76; Garrett Fuhrer, 86; Patrick Walsh, 87; Wes Warden, 87
Seneca Valley, 412
Nolan Nicklas, 76; Todd Hangliter, 80; Ryan Bartos, 82; Jimmy Stotenberg, 87; Trevor Botta, 87; Cameron Martin, 88
Central Catholic, 415
Palmer Cuny, 77; Rocco Salvitti, 82; Anthony Nuzzo, 84; Carter Pitcairn, 84; Joe Farrell, 88; Connor Walker, 91
Peters Township, 419
Andrew Poon, 81; Christian Schreiber, 81; Ellian Ascencio, 84; Nick Luniewski, 84; Logan Shaw, 89; Mason Takacs, 97
Class AA
Thursday’s results
Finals
At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Par 72
Sewickley Academy, 406*
J.F. Aber, 71; Tim Fitzgerald, 80; Will Duggan, 84; Navin Rana, 85; Joey Mucci, 86; Zoe Luther, 90
North Catholic, 428
Maddie Smithco, 77; Brendan Haggerty, 81; Andrew Parker, 87; Ryan Feczko, 91; Gavin Krebs, 92; Joey Primyon, 93
Neshannock, 432
Sam Ball, 83; Preston Turk, 83; Nick Viggiano, 87; Liam Kosior, 89; Liam McGann, 90; Justin Lockley, 98
Quaker Valley, 437
Kyle Rice, 83; Aidan Bulger, 86; Luke Melisko, 88; Adam Tanabe, 89; Eva Bulger, 91; Marcus Lubert, 100
Derry, 465
Ryan Bushey, 84; Aidan Bushey, 87; Hunter Jurica, 91; Antonio Hauser, 98; Devin Sheffler, 105; Nick Thomas, 117
Riverside, 473
Skyler Fox, 80; Justin Hand, 86; Logan Greer, 97; Ethan Pilarski, 103; Liam Grinnen, 107; Reese Pilarski, 112
*Advances to PIAA championship
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Thursday’s results
Finals
At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Par 72
Upper St. Clair, 340*
Sarah Steve, 78; Sarah Eccher, 85; Mary Groninger, 85; Tori Slagle, 92; Caroline Wright, 99
North Allegheny, 344
Isabella Walter, 74; Esha Vaidya, 87; Sissi Hai, 89; Christina Chou, 94; Katie Rose Rankin, 98
Peters Township, 352
Delaney Kern, 78; Ella McRoberts, 85; Allison Poon, 92; Morgan Byers, 97; Maddie Weaver, 108
Fox Chapel, 356
Erin Drahnak, 81; Nina Busch, 88; Grace Rygelski, 93; Emily Scheffler, 94; Kyrie Nestel, 120
Class AA
Thursday’s results
Finals
At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Par 72
Greensburg Central Catholic, 353*
Ella Zambruno, 77; Meghan Zambruno, 78; Angelika Dewicki, 91; Olivia Kana, 107; Haley Morgan, 120
Central Valley, 404
Christiane Frye, 97; Danika Sudar, 98; Kate Robertson, 102; Kennady Norton, 107; Mya Mrkonja, 109
Ellwood City, 449
Maddy McCommons, 104; Molly McCommons, 109; Emily Borroni, 117; Mackenzie Rogers, 119; Jenny Lin, 130
Elizabeth Forward, 465
Sarah Gossman, 95; Megan Lewonas, 116; Samantha Large, 126; Makayla Madden, 128; Jensen Kuhn, 149
*Advances to PIAA championship
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep vs. Upper St. Clair (n)
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny (n)
Class A
Northeast
Indiana 4, Fox Chapel 2
Class B
North
Burrell vs. Central Valley (n)
Nonconference
Thomas Jefferson 8, Beaver 1
3 goals or more: Colby Bilski, Thomas Jefferson
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice 1, Shaler 0
Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1
Central Catholic 0, Fox Chapel 0 (2OT)
North Allegheny 1, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Connellsville 5, Woodland Hills 2
Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0
Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 1
Plum 8, Penn Hills 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 4, North Hills 2
Highlands 7, Armstrong 0
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0
Mars 3, Knoch 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 2, Beaver 1
Moon 1, Montour 0
West Allegheny 8, Ambridge 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Trinity 12, Uniontown 0
Section 4
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.
Class AA
Section 1
East Allegheny 3, South Allegheny 2
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (2OT)
Section 2
Burrell 5, Valley 1
Deer Lakes 1, Shady Side Academy 0
Freeport 4, Leechburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 7, Derry 0
Section 3
Charleroi 8, Washington 0
Southmoreland 4, Yough 0
Waynesburg 9, Brownsville 2
Section 4
Central Valley 9, South Side 0
North Catholic 16, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 9, Freedom 2
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 1, OLSH 0
Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 2
Section 2
Serra Catholic 12, Geibel 0
Winchester Thurston 11, Trinity Christian 1
Section 3
Carlynton 5, Eden Christian 2
Springdale 4, Riverview 0
Vincentian Academy 10, Aquinas Academy 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 2, Bishop Canevin 0
Monessen 8, California 4
Seton LaSalle 4, Brentwood 3
Nonsection
Avonworth 5, Bentworth 2
Franklin Regional 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Obama Academy 4, Brashear 3
McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.
3 goals or more: Carnell Kerr, Carlynton; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Logan Errett, Trinity
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Seneca Valley 5, Fox Chapel 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Brashear 0
Section 3
Allderdice 0, Hempfield 0 (2OT)
Class AAA
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 1
Class AA
Section 2
Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0
Section 3
Waynesburg 6, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 4, Riverview 1
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic (n)
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 6, Beth-Center 0
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 3, Quigley Catholic 1
Section 4
Carlynton 1, Ellis School 1 (2OT)
Nonsection
Ambridge 3, Shaler 0
East Allegheny 2, Jeannette 0
Hampton 3, Central Valley 1
Norwin 3, North Allegheny 1
Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 0
Carrick at Neshannock (n)
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, ppd.
3 goals or more: Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Thursday’s results
First round
Fox Chapel 5, Mars 0
Latrobe 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Mt. Lebanon 5, Oakland Catholic 0
Peters Township 4, Franklin Regional 1
Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0
Shady Side Academy 3, Moon 2
Norwin at North Allegheny (n)
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)
Class AA
Monday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
(All matches start at 3 p.m.)
Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
First round
Fox Chapel 5, Mars 0
Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Isbella Gaydush, 6-0, 6-0; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Emily Ivory, 6-2, 6-1; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Lauren Miko, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Julia McCarthy/Emma Nelson, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4); Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy (FC) d. Riya Cherlakola/Alexandra Knotts, 6-4, 6-3
Latrobe 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Christine Rossi, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Shannon Day, 6-0, 6-1; Reese Petrosky (L) d. Cathryn Rossi, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Maya Jain/Emily Mondock (L) d. Katie Sonnett/Cassidy Como, 6-1, 6-3; Avery Massaro/Bailey Noel (L) d. Sidney O’Connell/Abby Dominick, 6-1, 6-0
Peters Township 4, Franklin Regional 1
Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Marra Bruce, 7-5, 6-3; Kat Wang (Peters) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-0, 6-0; Adisyn Moorhead (Peters) d. Nandini Rastogi, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Grace Salus/Baylee Sorrell (Peters) d. Manali Badwe/Ava Kruck, 6-0, 6-0; Bella Englesberg/Emma Scarton (Peters) d. Sarah Gardner/Abigail Krieger, 6-1, 6-0
Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0
Singles: Ellie Stokes (P-R) d. Alexis Smith, 6-2, 6-0; Meghan Wilson (P-R) d. Maura Harbaugh, 6-2, 6-1; Katelyn Terchik (P-R) d. Olivia Schafer, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Catherine Lee/Gabriella Pasqualucci (P-R) d. Claire Bryan/Anna Maselli, 6-2, 6-2; Rebecca Peng/Lilly Stokes (P-R) d. Corinne Bringe/Kaylee Urban, 6-2, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)
Pine-Richland at Shaler (n)
Seneca Valley at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Oakland Catholic 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Moon at Baldwin (n)
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 2
Connellsville at Norwin (n)
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2
Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, Gateway 0
McKeesport at Armstrong (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
South Fayette 3, Obama Academy 0
West Allegheny 3, Trinity 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Yough at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Section 4
Hampton 3, Central Valley 0
Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0
Knoch at Ambridge (n)
New Castle at Blackhawk (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Ellwood City at Neshannock (n)
Mohawk at Beaver Falls (n)
New Brighton at Laurel (n)
Section 2
OLSH 3, Freedom 0
South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey (n)
Charleroi at Frazier (n)
Southmoreland at Waynesburg (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0
Washington at Keystone Oaks (n)
Section 5
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0
Freeport 3, Burrell 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Quigley Catholic (n)
Union at Beaver County Christian (n)
Western Beaver at Rochester (n)
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Geibel 3, California 0
West Greene 3, Bentworth 0
Avella at Mapletown (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0
Beth-Center at Brentwood (n)
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox (n)
Cornell at Fort Cherry (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0
Leechburg at Riverview (n)
Nonsection
Hempfield 3, Butler 2
Beaver at Carlynton (n)
