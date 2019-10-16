High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2019

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Division II

Shady Side Academy 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Football

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

PIAA Western Regional Championships

At Tom’s Run Golf Course, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Blairsville

Par 72

Class AAA

Evan Rowane, Cathedral Prep, 68; Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 70; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 71; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71; Donnie Professori, Pine Richland, 72; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 72; Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 73; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 73; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 74; Ryan Ferry, Meadville, 75*

Did not qualify

Spencer Cornelius, Bradford, 75; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 76; Eric Davis, Hollidaysburg, 76; Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 76; Aiden Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 78; Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 79; John Olsen, State College, 80; Mario Battaglia, Greater Latrobe, 82; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 82; Kaleb Hand, Dubois, 94

Class AA

Isaiah Swan, North East, 71; Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 72; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 73; Cam Colbert, Hickory, 74; Skyler Fox, Riverside, 74; Trey Heffelfinger, Mount Union, 75; Hayden Siegel , Clarion-Limestone, 75; J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 76; Chad Frank, Philipsburg-Osceola, 76; Liam McGann, Neshannock, 76; Jared Turner, Bedford, 77; Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 77; Connor Alfieri , Smethport, 78; Curt Barner, Kane, 78; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 78; Tommy George, Shenango, 78; Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 78; Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola, 78; Carter Hassenplug, North East, 79*; Spencer Kane, Chartiers Houston, 79*; Micah Knapp, Corry, 79*; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 79*

Did not qualify

Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 79; Dylan Flinchbaugh, Saegertown, 80; Ryan Roberts, Punxsutawney, 80; Tim Linhart, Fairview, 81; Tim Pisula, Mt. Pleasant, 81; Justin Hand, Riverside, 82; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82; Keegan Soltis, Philipsburg-Osceola, 82; Zack Vanleer, Punxsutawney, 82; Ky Bender, Philipsburg-Osceola, 83; Aiden Bushey, Derry Area, 83; Will Meyer, Deer Lakes, 83; Matt Tokarczyk, Bedford, 83; Kamden Clapper, Chestnut Ridge, 84; Stone Ellis, South Park, 84; Jacob Vemer, Seton LaSalle, 86; Jason Zipfel, Hopewell, 86; Braxton Judy, Rockwood, 87; Jared Franc, Fairview, 89; Eric Spencer, West Shamokin, 89; Jake Taylor, Tyrone, 89; Will Uberti, Elk County Catholic, 92

*won tiebreaker

Girls

Tuesday’s results

PIAA Western Regional Championships

At Tom’s Run Golf Course, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Blairsville

Par 72

Class AAA

Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 77; Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 77; Elyse Godding, Bradford, 79; Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 79; Natalie Brosig, McDowell, 80

Did not qualify

Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82; Riley Kracaw, State College, 83; Paige Scott, Butler, 83; Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 83; Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 84

Class AA

Lydia Swan, North East, 74; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 79; Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 80; Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 80; Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 80; Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 82; McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, 83; Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 84; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85; Kyra Woods, Hickory, 85; Liz Zajdel, Forest Hills, 88*

Did not qualify

Jaylee Sikora, Central Cambria, 88; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 88; Kayla Ringler, Penn Cambria, 89; Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 90; Grace Thomas, Conemaugh Township, 92; Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 94; Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone, 94; Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 95; Christina McGinnis, Clearfield, 100; Brianna Hoover, Punxsutawney, 102; McKayla Kerle, Clarion, 114

*won tiebreaker

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park 4, Canon-McMillan 2

Class AA

Southeast

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward vs. Trinity (n)

Nonconference

Fox Chapel 17, Wheeling Catholic 2

3 goals or more: Mason Heininger, Fox Chapel

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 2, Obama Academy 1

Bentworth 4, Waynesburg 3

Brentwood 7, South Side 0

California 4, Yough 2

Hampton 1, Deer Lakes 0

Hempfield 3, Indiana 2

Keystone Oaks 2, Serra Catholic 0

Leechburg 3, Ellwood City 1

Mars 2, Ambridge 1 (OT)

McGuffey 6, Washington 1

Monessen 4, Jeannette 3

Montour 3, Central Valley 2

Peters Township 1, Ringgold 0

Quigley Catholic 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Quaker Valley 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 0

Shady Side Academy 2, North Hills 0

South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Trinity Christian 3, Eden Christian 1

West Mifflin 6, South Allegheny 0

Penn-Trafford at Gateway (n)

Derry at Latrobe, ppd.

Penn Hills at OLSH, ppd.

Riverside at Beaver, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Riverview, ppd.

3 goals or more: Brian Hustava, Bentworth; Derek Keyes, California; Luke Rupert, Seneca Valley

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Freedom at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem. 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Mars 3, Hampton 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0

Class AA

Section 2

Burrell 5, Highlands 1

Section 3

Brownsville 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Riverview 0

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 2, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Montour 5, Baldwin 0

Belle Vernon 1, Seton LaSalle 0

Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 2

Blackhawk 1, Quaker Valley 0

Connellsville 7, Gateway 1

Freeport 10, Armstrong 0

Monessen 4, Jeannette 2

Peters Township 4, Thomas Jefferson 0

Serra Catholic 9, East Allegheny 2

South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 0

Woodland Hills 4, Carrick 3 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

3 goals or more: Sydney Caterino, Monessen (4); Jessica Molitoris, Montour

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Plum. 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 5:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; South Side at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL Semifinals

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1

Class AA

Knoch 4, Beaver 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Neshannock 0

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL Semifinals

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Singles: Charlotte James (Fox) d. Maggie Stief, 6-0, 6-2; Carissa Shepard (Fox) d. Anna Rush, 6-4, 6-2; Catherin Petrovich (Fox) d. Shanning Zhou, 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons (USC) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 6-1, 6-1; Leah Lund/Hope Krawczyk (USC) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-4, 6-3

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Upper St. Clair at Oakland Catholic (n)

Section 3

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Hempfield at Connellsville (n)

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford (n)

Class AAAA

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1

Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 1

McKeesport at Gateway (n)

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Montour 0

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

Chartiers Valley at Obama Academy (n)

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny (n)

Section 3

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2

Yough 3, Ringgold 0

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands (n)

Section 4

Mars 3, New Castle 0

Blackhawk 3, Central Valley 0

Ambridge at Hampton (n)

Knoch at Lincoln Park (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Mohawk (n)

Beaver Falls at New Brighton (n)

Laurel at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, South Park 1

Hopewell 3, OLSH 0

North Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi (n)

Frazier at Brownsville (n)

McGuffey at Southmoreland (n)

Section 4

Carlynton 3, Washington 0

Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Steel Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Section 5

Derry 3, Burrell 1

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Valley at East Allegheny (n)

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic (n)

Rochester at Union (n)

Shenango at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Geibel 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0

West Greene 3, California 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 0

Brentwood 3, Cornell 0

Northgate at Burgettstown (n)

Section 4

Eden Christian 3, Springdale 2

Vincentian Academy 3, St. Joseph 1

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Trinity Christian at Riverview (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Cornell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

