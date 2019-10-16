High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2019
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Field hockey
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Division II
Shady Side Academy 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Football
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
PIAA Western Regional Championships
At Tom’s Run Golf Course, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Blairsville
Par 72
Class AAA
Evan Rowane, Cathedral Prep, 68; Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 70; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 71; Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 71; Donnie Professori, Pine Richland, 72; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 72; Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 73; Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 73; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 74; Ryan Ferry, Meadville, 75*
Did not qualify
Spencer Cornelius, Bradford, 75; Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 76; Eric Davis, Hollidaysburg, 76; Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 76; Aiden Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 78; Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 79; John Olsen, State College, 80; Mario Battaglia, Greater Latrobe, 82; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 82; Kaleb Hand, Dubois, 94
Class AA
Isaiah Swan, North East, 71; Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 72; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 73; Cam Colbert, Hickory, 74; Skyler Fox, Riverside, 74; Trey Heffelfinger, Mount Union, 75; Hayden Siegel , Clarion-Limestone, 75; J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 76; Chad Frank, Philipsburg-Osceola, 76; Liam McGann, Neshannock, 76; Jared Turner, Bedford, 77; Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 77; Connor Alfieri , Smethport, 78; Curt Barner, Kane, 78; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 78; Tommy George, Shenango, 78; Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 78; Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola, 78; Carter Hassenplug, North East, 79*; Spencer Kane, Chartiers Houston, 79*; Micah Knapp, Corry, 79*; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 79*
Did not qualify
Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 79; Dylan Flinchbaugh, Saegertown, 80; Ryan Roberts, Punxsutawney, 80; Tim Linhart, Fairview, 81; Tim Pisula, Mt. Pleasant, 81; Justin Hand, Riverside, 82; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82; Keegan Soltis, Philipsburg-Osceola, 82; Zack Vanleer, Punxsutawney, 82; Ky Bender, Philipsburg-Osceola, 83; Aiden Bushey, Derry Area, 83; Will Meyer, Deer Lakes, 83; Matt Tokarczyk, Bedford, 83; Kamden Clapper, Chestnut Ridge, 84; Stone Ellis, South Park, 84; Jacob Vemer, Seton LaSalle, 86; Jason Zipfel, Hopewell, 86; Braxton Judy, Rockwood, 87; Jared Franc, Fairview, 89; Eric Spencer, West Shamokin, 89; Jake Taylor, Tyrone, 89; Will Uberti, Elk County Catholic, 92
*won tiebreaker
Girls
Tuesday’s results
PIAA Western Regional Championships
At Tom’s Run Golf Course, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort, Blairsville
Par 72
Class AAA
Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 77; Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 77; Elyse Godding, Bradford, 79; Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 79; Natalie Brosig, McDowell, 80
Did not qualify
Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82; Riley Kracaw, State College, 83; Paige Scott, Butler, 83; Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 83; Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 84
Class AA
Lydia Swan, North East, 74; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 79; Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 80; Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 80; Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 80; Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 82; McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, 83; Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 84; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85; Kyra Woods, Hickory, 85; Liz Zajdel, Forest Hills, 88*
Did not qualify
Jaylee Sikora, Central Cambria, 88; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 88; Kayla Ringler, Penn Cambria, 89; Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 90; Grace Thomas, Conemaugh Township, 92; Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 94; Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone, 94; Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 95; Christina McGinnis, Clearfield, 100; Brianna Hoover, Punxsutawney, 102; McKayla Kerle, Clarion, 114
*won tiebreaker
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park 4, Canon-McMillan 2
Class AA
Southeast
Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Class B
South
Elizabeth Forward vs. Trinity (n)
Nonconference
Fox Chapel 17, Wheeling Catholic 2
3 goals or more: Mason Heininger, Fox Chapel
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 2, Obama Academy 1
Bentworth 4, Waynesburg 3
Brentwood 7, South Side 0
California 4, Yough 2
Hampton 1, Deer Lakes 0
Hempfield 3, Indiana 2
Keystone Oaks 2, Serra Catholic 0
Leechburg 3, Ellwood City 1
Mars 2, Ambridge 1 (OT)
McGuffey 6, Washington 1
Monessen 4, Jeannette 3
Montour 3, Central Valley 2
Peters Township 1, Ringgold 0
Quigley Catholic 2, Aquinas Academy 0
Quaker Valley 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 0
Shady Side Academy 2, North Hills 0
South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Trinity Christian 3, Eden Christian 1
West Mifflin 6, South Allegheny 0
Penn-Trafford at Gateway (n)
Derry at Latrobe, ppd.
Penn Hills at OLSH, ppd.
Riverside at Beaver, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Riverview, ppd.
3 goals or more: Brian Hustava, Bentworth; Derek Keyes, California; Luke Rupert, Seneca Valley
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Freedom at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem. 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Mars 3, Hampton 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 0
Class AA
Section 2
Burrell 5, Highlands 1
Section 3
Brownsville 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Riverview 0
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 2, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Montour 5, Baldwin 0
Belle Vernon 1, Seton LaSalle 0
Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 2
Blackhawk 1, Quaker Valley 0
Connellsville 7, Gateway 1
Freeport 10, Armstrong 0
Monessen 4, Jeannette 2
Peters Township 4, Thomas Jefferson 0
Serra Catholic 9, East Allegheny 2
South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 0
Woodland Hills 4, Carrick 3 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
3 goals or more: Sydney Caterino, Monessen (4); Jessica Molitoris, Montour
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Plum. 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 5:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; South Side at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL Semifinals
Class AAA
Fox Chapel 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1
Class AA
Knoch 4, Beaver 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Neshannock 0
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL Semifinals
Class AAA
Fox Chapel 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Singles: Charlotte James (Fox) d. Maggie Stief, 6-0, 6-2; Carissa Shepard (Fox) d. Anna Rush, 6-4, 6-2; Catherin Petrovich (Fox) d. Shanning Zhou, 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons (USC) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 6-1, 6-1; Leah Lund/Hope Krawczyk (USC) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-4, 6-3
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Upper St. Clair at Oakland Catholic (n)
Section 3
Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Hempfield at Connellsville (n)
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford (n)
Class AAAA
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1
Kiski Area 3, Woodland Hills 1
McKeesport at Gateway (n)
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Montour 0
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0
Chartiers Valley at Obama Academy (n)
Quaker Valley at West Allegheny (n)
Section 3
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2
Yough 3, Ringgold 0
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands (n)
Section 4
Mars 3, New Castle 0
Blackhawk 3, Central Valley 0
Ambridge at Hampton (n)
Knoch at Lincoln Park (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Mohawk (n)
Beaver Falls at New Brighton (n)
Laurel at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, South Park 1
Hopewell 3, OLSH 0
North Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi (n)
Frazier at Brownsville (n)
McGuffey at Southmoreland (n)
Section 4
Carlynton 3, Washington 0
Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Steel Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Section 5
Derry 3, Burrell 1
Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Valley at East Allegheny (n)
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic (n)
Rochester at Union (n)
Shenango at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Geibel 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0
West Greene 3, California 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 0
Brentwood 3, Cornell 0
Northgate at Burgettstown (n)
Section 4
Eden Christian 3, Springdale 2
Vincentian Academy 3, St. Joseph 1
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Trinity Christian at Riverview (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Cornell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
