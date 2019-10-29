High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 28, 2019

Monday, October 28, 2019 | 11:56 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s result

Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 0

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.

Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

First round

Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) at Cornell (8-1), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.

Bye: Richland (10-0)

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time, TBA

Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Semfinals

Friday’s schedule

Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s scheudle

Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler 2, North Allegheny 1 (SO)

Pine-Richland 7, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Hampton (n)

Class B

North

Wilmington 6, Central Valley 5

South

Ringgold 6, Elizabeth Forward 5

Nonconference

Latrobe 6, Plum 2

Montour 6, Moon 2

Norwin 7, Wheeling Park 0

South Park 7, Sewickley Academy 0

West Allegheny 9, Meadville 1

Indiana vs. Chartiers Valley (n)

South Fayette vs. Mars (n)

Westmont Hilltop vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)

3 goals or more: Cole Ferri, Latrobe (4); Logan Connelly, Norwin (4); Nick Cartwright, Wilmington; Shane Nolan, West Allegheny; Tayte Donovan, Elizabeth Forward

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class B

South

Trinity vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Blackhawk vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; McDowell vs. Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 8:20 p.m.; North Hills vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, Cranberry, 9:10 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Blackhawk (12-4-4) vs. Hampton (15-4-2)

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) vs. South Park (15-5-1)

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Carlynton (17-3) vs. Springdale (15-4)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s result

Hollidaysburg 3, Tyrone 2

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Huntingdon 4, Penn Cambria 0

Juniata 4, Westmont Hilltop 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 2, Peters Township 1 (SO)

Norwin 1, Seneca Valley 0

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mars 2, Belle Vernon 0

Plum 1, West Allegheny 0

Championship

Date, time TBA

Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh

Consolation

Date, site, time TBA

Belle Vernon (16-4-0) vs. West Allegheny (15-3-0)

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Catholic 4, South Park 0

Yough 3, Freeport 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Consolation

Date, site, time TBA

Freeport (16-5-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Freedom 3 (OT)

Shady Side Academy 5, Bentworth 1

Championship

Date, time TBA

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh

Consolation

Date, site, time TBA

Freedom (20-1-0) vs. Bentworth (18-2-0)

3 goals or more: Callie Davis, Shady Side Academy

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s result

Hollidaysburg 5, Bellefonte 3

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 2, Juniata 0

Bedford 2, Somerset 1

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Canon-McMillan 3, Shaler 0

Moon 3, Baldwin 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Moon (12-3); Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-2)

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Franklin Regional 3, Armstrong 0

Knoch 3, West Allegheny 1

South Fayette 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Knoch (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0); Thomas Jefferson (16-0) vs. South Fayette (16-0)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Williamsport at State College, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset/Johnstown-winner

Class AA

First round

Monday’s result

Bellwood-Antis 3, Penns Valley 1

Forest Hills 3, Huntingdon 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Tyrone 3, Penn Cambria 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Forest Hills at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Tyrone at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.; Bellwood Antis at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Glendale 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 3, Bishop McCort 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph’s at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at West Branch, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.