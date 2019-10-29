High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 28, 2019
By:
Monday, October 28, 2019 | 11:56 PM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s result
Pine-Richland 2, Peters Township 0
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Football
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.
Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)
Quarterfinals
Nov. 8 schedule
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
First round
Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) at Cornell (8-1), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.
Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8 schedule
Site, time TBA
Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.
Bye: Richland (10-0)
Semifinals
Nov 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time, TBA
Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)
Districts 5,8,9
Class 3A
Semfinals
Friday’s schedule
Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s scheudle
Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time TBA
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler 2, North Allegheny 1 (SO)
Pine-Richland 7, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class AA
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Hampton (n)
Class B
North
Wilmington 6, Central Valley 5
South
Ringgold 6, Elizabeth Forward 5
Nonconference
Latrobe 6, Plum 2
Montour 6, Moon 2
Norwin 7, Wheeling Park 0
South Park 7, Sewickley Academy 0
West Allegheny 9, Meadville 1
Indiana vs. Chartiers Valley (n)
South Fayette vs. Mars (n)
Westmont Hilltop vs. Thomas Jefferson (n)
3 goals or more: Cole Ferri, Latrobe (4); Logan Connelly, Norwin (4); Nick Cartwright, Wilmington; Shane Nolan, West Allegheny; Tayte Donovan, Elizabeth Forward
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan vs. Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class B
South
Trinity vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Blackhawk vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; McDowell vs. Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 8:20 p.m.; North Hills vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, Cranberry, 9:10 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Blackhawk (12-4-4) vs. Hampton (15-4-2)
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) vs. South Park (15-5-1)
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Carlynton (17-3) vs. Springdale (15-4)
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s result
Hollidaysburg 3, Tyrone 2
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Huntingdon 4, Penn Cambria 0
Juniata 4, Westmont Hilltop 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
North Allegheny 2, Peters Township 1 (SO)
Norwin 1, Seneca Valley 0
Championship
Date, site, time TBA
Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Mars 2, Belle Vernon 0
Plum 1, West Allegheny 0
Championship
Date, time TBA
Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh
Consolation
Date, site, time TBA
Belle Vernon (16-4-0) vs. West Allegheny (15-3-0)
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
North Catholic 4, South Park 0
Yough 3, Freeport 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Consolation
Date, site, time TBA
Freeport (16-5-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1)
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Freedom 3 (OT)
Shady Side Academy 5, Bentworth 1
Championship
Date, time TBA
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh
Consolation
Date, site, time TBA
Freedom (20-1-0) vs. Bentworth (18-2-0)
3 goals or more: Callie Davis, Shady Side Academy
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s result
Hollidaysburg 5, Bellefonte 3
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Bald Eagle Area 2, Juniata 0
Bedford 2, Somerset 1
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Canon-McMillan 3, Shaler 0
Moon 3, Baldwin 2
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Sites, times TBA
North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Moon (12-3); Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-2)
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Franklin Regional 3, Armstrong 0
Knoch 3, West Allegheny 1
South Fayette 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Knoch (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0); Thomas Jefferson (16-0) vs. South Fayette (16-0)
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Williamsport at State College, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinal
Wednesday’s schedule
Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Championship
Date, site, time TBA
Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset/Johnstown-winner
Class AA
First round
Monday’s result
Bellwood-Antis 3, Penns Valley 1
Forest Hills 3, Huntingdon 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Tyrone 3, Penn Cambria 0
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Forest Hills at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Tyrone at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.; Bellwood Antis at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Glendale 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 3, Bishop McCort 0
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph’s at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at West Branch, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.