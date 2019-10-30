High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 29, 2019
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Shady Side Academy 1, Ellis School 0
Football
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.
Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)
Quarterfinals
Nov. 8 schedule
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
First round
Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) at Cornell (8-1), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.
Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8 schedule
Site, time TBA
Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.
Bye: Richland (10-0)
Semifinals
Nov 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time, TBA
Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)
Districts 5,8,9
Class 3A
Semfinals
Friday’s schedule
Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s scheudle
Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time TBA
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 7, Central Catholic 6
Upper St. Clair 5, Peters Township 4
Cathedral Prep 2, Bethel Park 1
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 4, Blackhawk 1
Franklin Regional 4, Quaker Valley 1
Hempfield 4, Shaler 3
North Catholic 6, North Hills 2
3 goals or more: Colton Shiry, Upper St. Clair; Joshua Hrip, Canon-McMillan
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (12-4-4) vs. Hampton (15-4-2) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) vs. South Park (15-5-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Carlynton (17-3) vs. Springdale (15-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Altoona 4, State College 2
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (16-4-0) vs. West Allegheny (15-3-0) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Freeport (16-5-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Freedom (20-1-0) vs. Bentworth (18-2-0) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Altoona 2, State College 1
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Sites, times TBA
North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Moon (12-3) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-2) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Knoch (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-0) vs. South Fayette (16-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Avonworth 3, Frazier 2
Beaver 3, Serra Catholic 1
Freeport 3, Hopewell 0
North Catholic 3, Ellwood City 0
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
North Catholic (14-0) vs. Beaver (14-0); Freeport (14-0) vs. Avonworth (11-3)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Canevin 3, Brentwood 0
Fort Cherry 3, Vincentian Academy 0
Geibel 3, Carmichaels 1
Shenango 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Bishop Canevin (14-0) vs. Geibel (15-1); Fort Cherry (12-2) vs. Shenango (16-0)
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Williamsport at State College, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinal
Wednesday’s schedule
Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Championship
Date, site, time TBA
Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset/Johnstown-winner
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Bald Eagle Area 3, Forest Hills 0
Central Cambria 3, Bellwood-Antis 0
Tyrone 3, Cambria Heights 1
West Shamokin 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Bald Eagle Area vs. West Shamokin; Tyrone vs. Central Cambria
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Carroll 3, St. Joseph’s Academy 0
Juniata Valley 3, Homer-Center 2
Northern Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
West Branch 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 1
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
Northern Cambria vs. Juniata Valley; Bishop Carroll vs. West Branch
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.