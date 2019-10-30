High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 29, 2019

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Shady Side Academy 1, Ellis School 0

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.

Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

First round

Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) at Cornell (8-1), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.

Bye: Richland (10-0)

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time, TBA

Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Semfinals

Friday’s schedule

Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s scheudle

Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 7, Central Catholic 6

Upper St. Clair 5, Peters Township 4

Cathedral Prep 2, Bethel Park 1

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 4, Blackhawk 1

Franklin Regional 4, Quaker Valley 1

Hempfield 4, Shaler 3

North Catholic 6, North Hills 2

3 goals or more: Colton Shiry, Upper St. Clair; Joshua Hrip, Canon-McMillan

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (12-4-4) vs. Hampton (15-4-2) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (14-3-1) vs. South Park (15-5-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Carlynton (17-3) vs. Springdale (15-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Altoona 4, State College 2

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (16-4-0) vs. West Allegheny (15-3-0) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Freeport (16-5-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Freedom (20-1-0) vs. Bentworth (18-2-0) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Altoona 2, State College 1

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Moon (12-3) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-2) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-0) vs. South Fayette (16-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Avonworth 3, Frazier 2

Beaver 3, Serra Catholic 1

Freeport 3, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 3, Ellwood City 0

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

North Catholic (14-0) vs. Beaver (14-0); Freeport (14-0) vs. Avonworth (11-3)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Canevin 3, Brentwood 0

Fort Cherry 3, Vincentian Academy 0

Geibel 3, Carmichaels 1

Shenango 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Bishop Canevin (14-0) vs. Geibel (15-1); Fort Cherry (12-2) vs. Shenango (16-0)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Williamsport at State College, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset/Johnstown-winner

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 3, Forest Hills 0

Central Cambria 3, Bellwood-Antis 0

Tyrone 3, Cambria Heights 1

West Shamokin 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Bald Eagle Area vs. West Shamokin; Tyrone vs. Central Cambria

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Carroll 3, St. Joseph’s Academy 0

Juniata Valley 3, Homer-Center 2

Northern Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 1

West Branch 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 1

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

Northern Cambria vs. Juniata Valley; Bishop Carroll vs. West Branch

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.