High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 5, 2019
By:
Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 11:56 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Saturday’s results
Grove City Invitational
Team results: 1. Grove City, 43; 2. South Fayette, 92; 3. Fairview, 117; 4. Knoch, 136; 5. Eden Christian, 148.
Individual results: 1. Tobias Jones, Grove City, 15:46; 2. Zach Buckner, Fairview, 15:51; 3. Patrick Stevens, Meadville, 15:56; 4. Dalton Kalbaugh, Shaler, 16:00; 5. Gabriel Nichols, Grove City, 16:02; 6. Troy Hart, Reynolds, 16:17; 7. Joseph Somora, Grove City, 16:24; 8. Josh Holmes, Hampton, 16:26; 9. Ethan Weber, Fairview, 16:33; 10. Zach Conner, South Fayette, 16:38.
Tri County Championship
at Neshannock
Team results: 1. Laurel, 45; 2. Shenango, 50; 3. Mohawk, 63; 4. Ellwood City, 86; 5. Neshannock, 106.
Individual results: 1. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:38; 2. Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 18:10; 3. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 18:24; 4. Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 18:33; 5. Nolan Curran, Ellwood City, 18:52; 6. Bryce Patterson, Laurel, 18:52; 7. Andrew Daugherty, Laurel, 18:57; 8. Kaleb Lloyd, Mohawk, 18:58; 9. Brandon Nonnemacher, Mohawk, 19:11; 10. Ayden Leslie, Mohawk, 19:17.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Grove City Invitational
Team results: 1. South Fayette, 43; 2. Knoch, 91; 3. Plum, 130; 4. Vincentian, 131; 5. Altoona, 169.
Individual results: 1. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 18:33; 2. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 18:50; 3. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 18:55; 4. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:03; 5. Sammy Jo Barnes, Knoch, 19:03; 6. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 19:18; 7. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 19:23; 8. Tara Lucot, Vincentian, 19:27; 9. Hailey Poe, South Fayette, 19:28; 10. Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, 19:40.
Tri County Championship
at Neshannock
Team results: 1. Shenango, 27; 2. Mohawk, 42; 3. Neshannock, 80; 4. Laurel, 81.
Individual results: 1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 21:00; 2. Emily Olcott, Shenango, 21:58; 3. Riley Bruce, Shenango, 22:44; 4. Tess Hardin, Riverside, 23:02; 5. Nadia Lape, Mohawk, 23:09; 6. Sydney Andrews, Mohawk, 23:19; 7. Jenna Kohnen, Laurel, 23:50; 8. Autumn Hendry, Neshannock, 23:55; 9. Alyssa Young, Mohawk, 24:06; 10. Shannon Sauders, Laurel, 24:13.
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Northwest 8
Beaver 20, Ambridge 7
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 55, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonconference
Jeannette 42, OLSH 13
McKeesport 50, Indiana 0
Western Beaver 7, Steel Valley 6
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Linsly School (W. Va.) 49, Allderdice 20
Saturday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Nonconference
McKeesport 50, Indiana 0
Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0
McKeesport 15 22 7 6 —50
M: Asaad Robinson 5 run (Anthony Beitko kick)
M: Devari Robinson 1 run (Deamontae Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)
M: Devari Robinson 60 punt return (Beitko kick)
M: Tyron Adams-Wagner interception return (Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)
M: Devari Robinson 29 run (Beitko kick)
M: Asaad Robinson 42 run (Beitko kick)
M: Caleb Reist 1 run (run failed)
Class 4A
Northwest 8
Beaver 20, Ambridge 7
Ambridge 0 7 0 0 —7
Beaver 7 6 0 7 —20
B: Wyatt Ringer 55 run (Mack Boyd kick)
B: Ringer 3 run (kick failed)
A: Deyvon Gill-Martin 2 run (David Stuebgen kick)
B: Zach Harris 3 run (Boyd kick)
Class 2A
Nonconference
Western Beaver 7, Steel Valley 6
Steel Valley 0 6 0 0 —6
Western Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7
SV: Ronnell Lawrence 4 run (kick failed)
WB: Dakari Bradford 2 run (Zack Shank kick)
Class A
Nonconference
Jeannette 42, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13
Jeannette 7 28 7 0 —42
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 0 6 —13
J: Imani Sanders 4 run (Kellen Wensell kick)
J: Imani Sanders 1 run (Wensell kick)
J: Toby Cline 4 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)
OLSH: Bobby Brazell 34 pass from Jay Pearson (Ryan Gehring kick)
J: Jackson Pruitt 8 run (Wensell kick)
J: Jimmy Sanders 1 run (Wensell kick)
J: Cline 42 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)
OLSH: Stephen Greer 7 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: J, Imani Sanders 15-102, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: J, Jimmy Sanders 18-26-279-2TD-1INT. OLSH, Jay Pearson 9-16-114-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: J, Toby Cline 7-105, 2 TDs.
Golf
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance)
At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella
Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.
At Links at Spring Church, Apollo
Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, 9 a.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance)
At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights
Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side, 9 a.m.
At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport
Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown, 9 a.m.
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 4 teams advance)
At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville
Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.
Class AA
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 4, OLSH 3
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Bethel Park 2, North Allegheny 1
Burrell at Kiski Area, ppd.
Butler 4, Freeport 1
Charleroi 2, Seton LaSalle 1
Chartiers-Houston 9, Washington 0
Derry 6, Geibel 2
Hampton 2, Obama Academy 0
Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Moon 8, Hempfield 1
Quaker Valley 2, South Fayette 1
Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 1
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 3, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1
Mars 15, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 1, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Obama Academy 2, West Mifflin 0
Section 4
Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2
West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 1
Class AA
Section 1
Avonworth 2, Keystone Oaks 0
Hopewell 7, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 5, East Allegheny 2
Freeport 4, Valley 0
Section 3
Yough 7, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Serra Catholic 3
Section 2
Charleroi 1, Geibel Catholic 0
Section 3
Riverside 9, Neshannock 0
South Side 2, Quigley Catholic 0
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 7, Winchester Thurston 1
Nonsection
Norwin 6, North Hills 0
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
First round
Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Derry at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 3 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.
Ringgold at Knoch, 3 p.m.
