High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 5, 2019

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 11:56 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Grove City Invitational

Team results: 1. Grove City, 43; 2. South Fayette, 92; 3. Fairview, 117; 4. Knoch, 136; 5. Eden Christian, 148.

Individual results: 1. Tobias Jones, Grove City, 15:46; 2. Zach Buckner, Fairview, 15:51; 3. Patrick Stevens, Meadville, 15:56; 4. Dalton Kalbaugh, Shaler, 16:00; 5. Gabriel Nichols, Grove City, 16:02; 6. Troy Hart, Reynolds, 16:17; 7. Joseph Somora, Grove City, 16:24; 8. Josh Holmes, Hampton, 16:26; 9. Ethan Weber, Fairview, 16:33; 10. Zach Conner, South Fayette, 16:38.

Tri County Championship

at Neshannock

Team results: 1. Laurel, 45; 2. Shenango, 50; 3. Mohawk, 63; 4. Ellwood City, 86; 5. Neshannock, 106.

Individual results: 1. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:38; 2. Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 18:10; 3. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 18:24; 4. Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 18:33; 5. Nolan Curran, Ellwood City, 18:52; 6. Bryce Patterson, Laurel, 18:52; 7. Andrew Daugherty, Laurel, 18:57; 8. Kaleb Lloyd, Mohawk, 18:58; 9. Brandon Nonnemacher, Mohawk, 19:11; 10. Ayden Leslie, Mohawk, 19:17.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Grove City Invitational

Team results: 1. South Fayette, 43; 2. Knoch, 91; 3. Plum, 130; 4. Vincentian, 131; 5. Altoona, 169.

Individual results: 1. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 18:33; 2. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 18:50; 3. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 18:55; 4. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:03; 5. Sammy Jo Barnes, Knoch, 19:03; 6. Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 19:18; 7. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 19:23; 8. Tara Lucot, Vincentian, 19:27; 9. Hailey Poe, South Fayette, 19:28; 10. Hannah Wagner, Reynolds, 19:40.

Tri County Championship

at Neshannock

Team results: 1. Shenango, 27; 2. Mohawk, 42; 3. Neshannock, 80; 4. Laurel, 81.

Individual results: 1. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 21:00; 2. Emily Olcott, Shenango, 21:58; 3. Riley Bruce, Shenango, 22:44; 4. Tess Hardin, Riverside, 23:02; 5. Nadia Lape, Mohawk, 23:09; 6. Sydney Andrews, Mohawk, 23:19; 7. Jenna Kohnen, Laurel, 23:50; 8. Autumn Hendry, Neshannock, 23:55; 9. Alyssa Young, Mohawk, 24:06; 10. Shannon Sauders, Laurel, 24:13.

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Northwest 8

Beaver 20, Ambridge 7

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 55, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonconference

Jeannette 42, OLSH 13

McKeesport 50, Indiana 0

Western Beaver 7, Steel Valley 6

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Linsly School (W. Va.) 49, Allderdice 20

Saturday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Nonconference

McKeesport 50, Indiana 0

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

McKeesport 15 22 7 6 —50

M: Asaad Robinson 5 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 1 run (Deamontae Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)

M: Devari Robinson 60 punt return (Beitko kick)

M: Tyron Adams-Wagner interception return (Diggs pass from Devari Robinson)

M: Devari Robinson 29 run (Beitko kick)

M: Asaad Robinson 42 run (Beitko kick)

M: Caleb Reist 1 run (run failed)

Class 4A

Northwest 8

Beaver 20, Ambridge 7

Ambridge 0 7 0 0 —7

Beaver 7 6 0 7 —20

B: Wyatt Ringer 55 run (Mack Boyd kick)

B: Ringer 3 run (kick failed)

A: Deyvon Gill-Martin 2 run (David Stuebgen kick)

B: Zach Harris 3 run (Boyd kick)

Class 2A

Nonconference

Western Beaver 7, Steel Valley 6

Steel Valley 0 6 0 0 —6

Western Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

SV: Ronnell Lawrence 4 run (kick failed)

WB: Dakari Bradford 2 run (Zack Shank kick)

Class A

Nonconference

Jeannette 42, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13

Jeannette 7 28 7 0 —42

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 0 6 —13

J: Imani Sanders 4 run (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: Imani Sanders 1 run (Wensell kick)

J: Toby Cline 4 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

OLSH: Bobby Brazell 34 pass from Jay Pearson (Ryan Gehring kick)

J: Jackson Pruitt 8 run (Wensell kick)

J: Jimmy Sanders 1 run (Wensell kick)

J: Cline 42 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 7 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: J, Imani Sanders 15-102, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: J, Jimmy Sanders 18-26-279-2TD-1INT. OLSH, Jay Pearson 9-16-114-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: J, Toby Cline 7-105, 2 TDs.

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella

Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

At Links at Spring Church, Apollo

Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights

Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side, 9 a.m.

At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown, 9 a.m.

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 4 teams advance)

At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville

Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 4, OLSH 3

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Bethel Park 2, North Allegheny 1

Burrell at Kiski Area, ppd.

Butler 4, Freeport 1

Charleroi 2, Seton LaSalle 1

Chartiers-Houston 9, Washington 0

Derry 6, Geibel 2

Hampton 2, Obama Academy 0

Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Moon 8, Hempfield 1

Quaker Valley 2, South Fayette 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 1

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 3, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1

Mars 15, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 1, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Obama Academy 2, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 1

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth 2, Keystone Oaks 0

Hopewell 7, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 5, East Allegheny 2

Freeport 4, Valley 0

Section 3

Yough 7, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Serra Catholic 3

Section 2

Charleroi 1, Geibel Catholic 0

Section 3

Riverside 9, Neshannock 0

South Side 2, Quigley Catholic 0

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 7, Winchester Thurston 1

Nonsection

Norwin 6, North Hills 0

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Derry at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 3 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Ringgold at Knoch, 3 p.m.

