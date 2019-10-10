High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 9, 2019

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 11:50 PM

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Westmoreland County Meet

Individual results

Jacob Tarosky, Norwin, 16:18.5; Noah Calisti, Greensburg Salem, 16:45.1; Dominic Spatolisano, Norwin, 16:47.2; Justin Carlson, Latrobe, 16:47.3; Joseph Hill, Latrobe, 16:52.5; Jake Folaron, Kiski Area, 17:01.7; Matt Dongiavanni, Kiski Area, 17:02.2; Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 17:10.7; Patrick Driscoll, Penn-Trafford, 17:16.4; Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 17:21.1; John Godaro, Norwin, 17:22.3; Luke Weyandt, Norwin, 17:30.3; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 17:31.2; Dante Frescura, Latrobe, 17:35.0

Team results

Norwin, 43; Kiski Area, 71; Latrobe, 73; Greensburg Salem, 85; Hempfield, 128; Franklin Regional, 130

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Westmoreland County Meet

Individual results

Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 18:54.1; Rachel Harter, Latrobe, 20:00.3; Lily Schmadel, Hempfield, 20:12.2; Jamie Tanto, Greensburg Salem, 20:14.7; Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 20:15.3; Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 20:18.3; Kendra Winkleblech, Hempfield, 20:34.7; Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 20:39.8; Katelyn Plassio, Norwin; 20:42.3; Chloe Bonson, Penn-Trafford, 29:43.5; Marie Scarpa, Greensburg Salem, 20:46.0; Mia Tarantini, Franklin Regional, 20:53.9; Gia DeRiso, Hempfield, 20:59.3; Lily Murphy, Hempfield, 20:59.6; Josette Plazio, Kiski Area, 21:01.3

Team results

Hempfield, 54; Greensburg Salem, 76; Kiski Area, 85; Latrobe, 101; Norwin, 123; Franklin Regional, 154

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Pine-Richland 1, Peters Township 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 9:15 a.m.

Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Upper St. Clair

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 9:15 a.m.

Derry, Neshannock, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Sewickley Academy

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 9:30 a.m.

Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 9:30 a.m.

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep vs. Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel vs. Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.

Class B

North

Burrell vs. Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson vs. Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Jeannette 1

Trinity Christian 6, Geibel Catholic 0

Nonsection

Altoona 4, Thomas Jefferson 3

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at Shaler, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.; Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at North Catholic, 4 p.m.; South Side at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 8 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; California at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Shaler 1, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 10, Brashear 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Moon 1, Upper St. Clair 0 (OT)

Peters Township 13, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Connellsville 7, Hempfield 1

Norwin 8, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 9, Knoch 0

Hampton 2, Gateway 1

Indiana 6, Armstrong 0

Mars 2, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Elizabeth Forward 0

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 12, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 6, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Trinity 3 (OT)

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 5, Central Valley 4

Montour 2, Ambridge 1

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver 0, Quaker Valley 0 (2OT)

North Catholic 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Steel Valley 1, Avonworth 0

Section 2

Burrell 7, Freeport 1

Deer Lakes 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

East Allegheny 2, Valley 1

Section 3

Brownsville 6, Southmoreland 3

South Park 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, ppd.

Derry at Yough, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 4, Jeannette 0

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)

Beth-Center 1, Geibel 0

McGuffey 5, Charleroi 1

Section 3

Freedom 4, Mohawk 1

OLSH 3, Riverside 2

South Side 5, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 1, Eden Christian 0

Seton LaSalle 4, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Yough 9, Serra Catholic 0

3 goals or more: Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic (5); Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon (4); Jill Butchki, Belle Vernon (4); Katelyn Kauffman, Norwin (4); Rachel Black, South Fayette (4); Tessa Dellarose, Brownsville (4); Dalaney Ranallo, Thomas Jefferson; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Hannah Stuck, Peters Township; Jill Marvin, Peters Township; Mia Lowry, Oakland Catholic

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 2

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Carrick at Neshannock, TBA; Central Valley at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Thursday’s schedule

First round

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Franklin Regional at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Hempfield; Norwin at North Allegheny; Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Moon at Shady Side Academy; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon; Mars at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Monday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant at Knoch

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1

Section 3

Connellsville at Frazier (n)

Class A

Section 1

Shenango at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

Avella 2, Mapletown 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Latrobe 0

Freeport 3, Sharpsville 0

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, United 1

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; McKeesport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Trinity, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; Knoch at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

OLSH at Freedom, 7 p.m.; South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Union at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Northgate, 5 p.m.; Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.