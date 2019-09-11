High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 10, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 11:41 PM
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 5
Montour 28, Blackhawk 40
Montour 28, Moon 29
Moon 29, Blackhawk 40
Section 6
Peters Township 24, Bethel Park 31
South Fayette 22, Bethel Park 39
South Fayette 22, Peters Township 35
Division II
Section 4
Freeport 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50
Knoch 22, Freeport 37
Knoch 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Section 5
Montour 34, Blackhawk 45
Moon 24, Blackhawk 45
Moon 24, Montour 34
Section 6
Peters Township 19, Bethel Park 41
South Fayette 15, Bethel Park 50
South Fayette 21, Peters Township 48
Division II
Section 4
Freeport 22, Ellis School 35
Knoch 15, Ellis School 49
Knoch 20, Freeport 41
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Division I
Mt. Lebanon 13, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 5, Upper St. Clair 0
Division II
Shady Side Academy 2, Winchester Thurston 0
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 215, Latrobe 217
Medalists: Mario Battaglia (L), 38; Nic Suchko (H), 40
Penn-Trafford 214, Indiana 222
Medalist: Josh Kapcin (P-T), 38
Section 3
Butler 209, Pine-Richland 225
Medalist: Donnie Professori (P-R), 39; Brayden Setnar (B), 40
Section 4
Central Catholic 197, Penn Hills 247
Medalist: Palmer Cooney (CC), 35
Fox Chapel 195, Gateway 251
Medalists: Arnold Vento (FC), 38; Brevin Urso (FC), 39; Jack Flanagan (FC), 39; Will Livingston (FC), 39; Owen Delaney (FC), 40
Fox Chapel 195, Plum 233
Medalists: Arnold Vento (FC), 38; Brevin Urso (FC), 39; Jack Flanagan (FC), 39; Will Livingston (FC), 39; Owen Delaney (FC), 40
Section 5
Montour 210, West Allegheny 217
Class AA
Section 1
Riverview 217, Burrell 242
Medalists: Marcus Pinchok (B), 36; Chase Conroy (R), 39
Section 4
Bentworth 271, Bishop Canevin 0 (Bishop Canevin forfeit)
Medalist: Austin Marshalek (Bent), 42
Section 7
Eden 226, Summit Academy 278
Nonsection Hampton 210, North Hills 237
Medalist: Tyler Manfred (NH), 41
Mars 205, Freeport 236
Medalists: Cody Killian (M), 36; Blake Bartolo (M), 37
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 169, South Fayette 194
Medalists: Caroline McConnell (SF), 38; Sara Steve (USC), 39
Class AA
Section 1
Derry 230, Mt. Pleasant 250
Medalist: Gianna Copelli (D), 54
Elizabeth Forward 200, Southmoreland 232
Medalist: Sarah Grossman (EF), 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 165, Geibel 199
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 36; Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 38; Ella Zambruno (GCC), 39; Claire Konieczny (Geibel), 40
Nonsection
Indiana 199, Punxsutawney 218
Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 43
Kiski Area 221, Gateway 234
Medalist: Bella Mercurio (KA), 44
North Allegheny 178, Penn-Trafford 184
Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 36
Tuesday’s summaries
Class AA
Section 1
Derry 230, Mt. Pleasant 250
Derry: Gianna Copelli, 54; Keely McKlveen, 55; Bethany Dixon, 58; Kylie Silva, 63
Mt. Pleasant: Sarah Anthony, 56; Natale Miller, 59; Micaela Gallagher, 67; Nicole Shinsky, 68
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel 7, Allderdice 0
North Alleghney 2, Central Catholic 1
Seneca Valley 2, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Brashear 1 Section 3
Connellsville 6, Penn-Trafford 3
Norwin 5, Latrobe 1
Penn Hills 5, Hempfield 2
Plum 2, Woodland Hills 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Mars 4, Indiana 2
Hampton 8, Armstrong 0
Highlands 3, Knoch 2
Kiski Area 1, North Hills 0
Section 2
Ambridge 3, Obama Academy 1
Blackhawk 1, Montour 1 (2OT)
Moon 1, West Allegheny 0 Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 0
Greensburg Salem 5, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 1, Thomas Jefferson 1 (2OT)
South Fayette 2, Gateway 1
West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 1
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1 (OT)
Keystone Oaks 6, McGuffey 0
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd. Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 2
Leechburg 2, Valley 1
Mt. Pleasant 3, Burrell 1
Shady Side Academy 7, Derry 1
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Yough 0 Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 8, Washington 0
Section 4
Hopewell 7, Freedom 2
North Catholic 12, South Side Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 3, Mohawk 0
Quigley Catholic 1, Beaver Country Christian 0
Riverside 2, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 2
Trinity Christian 4, St. Joseph 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, ppd. Section 3
Eden Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 1
Riverview 4, Vincentian Academy 1
Springdale 2, Avonworth 0 Section 4
Bentworth 5, Brentwood 1
Bishop Canevin 7, California 1
Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 2 Nonsection
Carlynton 14, New Brighton 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Southmoreland 0
Sharon 3, Neshannock 0
3 or more goals: Jack Staley, Bishop Canevin (4)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AA
Section 1
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Laurel Highlands at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
McKeesport 3, Carrick 0
Norwin 1, Altoona 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Alleghey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Trinity at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Hopewell at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Eden Christian, 3:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0
McKeesport 5, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Tuesday’s summaries
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0
Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Gabby Miller, 6-1, 6-1; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Megan Kang, 6-1, 6-0; Anna Ferris (FC) d. Karissa Miller, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Ella Hilton/Lindsay Schwartzbach, 6-1, 6-1; Diya Reddy/Mia Cody (FC) d. Leah Cummins/Allie Krist, 6-4, 6-1
Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Ruby Chen, 6-4, 6-3; Sarah Yamrick (P-T) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Carrera (P-T) d. Haylie Brunson, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Butter (MP) d. Holly Monroe/Marissa Setzenfand, 7-5, 6-1; Lena Yuhas/Haley Aiken (P-T) d. Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 1
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Hills at Butler (n)
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 1 Moon 3, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan (n)
Oakland Catholic at Peters Township (n)
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Plum 0 Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe (n)
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana 3, McKeesport 0
Woodland Hills at Gateway (n) Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 0
Montour 3, Obama Academy 0
South Fayette 3, Quaker Valley 0
West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Hampton at Blackhawk (n)
Knoch at Central Valley (n)
Mars at Ambridge (n)
New Castle at Lincoln Park (n) Class AA
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver (n)
Neshannock at Mohawk (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Hopewell 1 South Park 3, Freedom 0
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0
McGuffey at Beth-Center (n)
Waynesburg at Charleroi (n) Section 4
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Serra Catholic at Carlynton (n)
South Allegheny at Washington (n) Section 5
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Union 2 Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian (n)
Shenango at South Side Beaver (n)
Section 2
Geibel 3, Bentworth 0
West Greene 3, Mapletown 2 Avella at Carmichaels (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Burgettstown 0
Brentwood 3, Northgate 1
Cornell 3, Sto-Rox 1
Section 4
Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview (n)
St. Joseph at Springdale (n) Nonsection
Frazier 3, Fort Cherry 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AA
Section 1
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
