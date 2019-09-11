High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 10, 2019

By:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 11:41 PM

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 5

Montour 28, Blackhawk 40

Montour 28, Moon 29

Moon 29, Blackhawk 40

Section 6

Peters Township 24, Bethel Park 31

South Fayette 22, Bethel Park 39

South Fayette 22, Peters Township 35

Division II

Section 4

Freeport 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50

Knoch 22, Freeport 37

Knoch 15, Redeemer Lutheran 50

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Section 5

Montour 34, Blackhawk 45

Moon 24, Blackhawk 45

Moon 24, Montour 34

Section 6

Peters Township 19, Bethel Park 41

South Fayette 15, Bethel Park 50

South Fayette 21, Peters Township 48

Division II

Section 4

Freeport 22, Ellis School 35

Knoch 15, Ellis School 49

Knoch 20, Freeport 41

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 13, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 5, Upper St. Clair 0

Division II

Shady Side Academy 2, Winchester Thurston 0

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 215, Latrobe 217

Medalists: Mario Battaglia (L), 38; Nic Suchko (H), 40

Penn-Trafford 214, Indiana 222

Medalist: Josh Kapcin (P-T), 38

Section 3

Butler 209, Pine-Richland 225

Medalist: Donnie Professori (P-R), 39; Brayden Setnar (B), 40

Section 4

Central Catholic 197, Penn Hills 247

Medalist: Palmer Cooney (CC), 35

Fox Chapel 195, Gateway 251

Medalists: Arnold Vento (FC), 38; Brevin Urso (FC), 39; Jack Flanagan (FC), 39; Will Livingston (FC), 39; Owen Delaney (FC), 40

Fox Chapel 195, Plum 233

Medalists: Arnold Vento (FC), 38; Brevin Urso (FC), 39; Jack Flanagan (FC), 39; Will Livingston (FC), 39; Owen Delaney (FC), 40

Section 5

Montour 210, West Allegheny 217

Class AA

Section 1

Riverview 217, Burrell 242

Medalists: Marcus Pinchok (B), 36; Chase Conroy (R), 39

Section 4

Bentworth 271, Bishop Canevin 0 (Bishop Canevin forfeit)

Medalist: Austin Marshalek (Bent), 42

Section 7

Eden 226, Summit Academy 278

Nonsection Hampton 210, North Hills 237

Medalist: Tyler Manfred (NH), 41

Mars 205, Freeport 236

Medalists: Cody Killian (M), 36; Blake Bartolo (M), 37

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 169, South Fayette 194

Medalists: Caroline McConnell (SF), 38; Sara Steve (USC), 39

Class AA

Section 1

Derry 230, Mt. Pleasant 250

Medalist: Gianna Copelli (D), 54

Elizabeth Forward 200, Southmoreland 232

Medalist: Sarah Grossman (EF), 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 165, Geibel 199

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 36; Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 38; Ella Zambruno (GCC), 39; Claire Konieczny (Geibel), 40

Nonsection

Indiana 199, Punxsutawney 218

Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 43

Kiski Area 221, Gateway 234

Medalist: Bella Mercurio (KA), 44

North Allegheny 178, Penn-Trafford 184

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 36

Tuesday’s summaries

Class AA

Section 1

Derry 230, Mt. Pleasant 250

Derry: Gianna Copelli, 54; Keely McKlveen, 55; Bethany Dixon, 58; Kylie Silva, 63

Mt. Pleasant: Sarah Anthony, 56; Natale Miller, 59; Micaela Gallagher, 67; Nicole Shinsky, 68

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel 7, Allderdice 0

North Alleghney 2, Central Catholic 1

Seneca Valley 2, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Brashear 1 Section 3

Connellsville 6, Penn-Trafford 3

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1

Penn Hills 5, Hempfield 2

Plum 2, Woodland Hills 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Mars 4, Indiana 2

Hampton 8, Armstrong 0

Highlands 3, Knoch 2

Kiski Area 1, North Hills 0

Section 2

Ambridge 3, Obama Academy 1

Blackhawk 1, Montour 1 (2OT)

Moon 1, West Allegheny 0 Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Trinity 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 1, Thomas Jefferson 1 (2OT)

South Fayette 2, Gateway 1

West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 1

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1 (OT)

Keystone Oaks 6, McGuffey 0

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd. Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Freeport 2

Leechburg 2, Valley 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Burrell 1

Shady Side Academy 7, Derry 1

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Yough 0 Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 8, Washington 0

Section 4

Hopewell 7, Freedom 2

North Catholic 12, South Side Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 9, Central Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 3, Mohawk 0

Quigley Catholic 1, Beaver Country Christian 0

Riverside 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Section 2

Trinity Christian 4, St. Joseph 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, ppd. Section 3

Eden Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 1

Riverview 4, Vincentian Academy 1

Springdale 2, Avonworth 0 Section 4

Bentworth 5, Brentwood 1

Bishop Canevin 7, California 1

Seton LaSalle 5, Monessen 2 Nonsection

Carlynton 14, New Brighton 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Southmoreland 0

Sharon 3, Neshannock 0

3 or more goals: Jack Staley, Bishop Canevin (4)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AA

Section 1

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Laurel Highlands at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

McKeesport 3, Carrick 0

Norwin 1, Altoona 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Alleghey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Trinity at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Eden Christian, 3:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0

McKeesport 5, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Tuesday’s summaries

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 0

Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Gabby Miller, 6-1, 6-1; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Megan Kang, 6-1, 6-0; Anna Ferris (FC) d. Karissa Miller, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Ella Hilton/Lindsay Schwartzbach, 6-1, 6-1; Diya Reddy/Mia Cody (FC) d. Leah Cummins/Allie Krist, 6-4, 6-1

Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Ruby Chen, 6-4, 6-3; Sarah Yamrick (P-T) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Carrera (P-T) d. Haylie Brunson, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Butter (MP) d. Holly Monroe/Marissa Setzenfand, 7-5, 6-1; Lena Yuhas/Haley Aiken (P-T) d. Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills at Butler (n)

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 1 Moon 3, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan (n)

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township (n)

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Plum 0 Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana 3, McKeesport 0

Woodland Hills at Gateway (n) Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 0

Montour 3, Obama Academy 0

South Fayette 3, Quaker Valley 0

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Hampton at Blackhawk (n)

Knoch at Central Valley (n)

Mars at Ambridge (n)

New Castle at Lincoln Park (n) Class AA

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver (n)

Neshannock at Mohawk (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 1 South Park 3, Freedom 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0

McGuffey at Beth-Center (n)

Waynesburg at Charleroi (n) Section 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Serra Catholic at Carlynton (n)

South Allegheny at Washington (n) Section 5

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Union 2 Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian (n)

Shenango at South Side Beaver (n)

Section 2

Geibel 3, Bentworth 0

West Greene 3, Mapletown 2 Avella at Carmichaels (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Burgettstown 0

Brentwood 3, Northgate 1

Cornell 3, Sto-Rox 1

Section 4

Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview (n)

St. Joseph at Springdale (n) Nonsection

Frazier 3, Fort Cherry 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.