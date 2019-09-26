High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 25, 2019

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 11:05 PM

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 20, Peters Township 35

Canon-McMillan 15, Trinity 50

Peters Township 15, Trinity 50

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Divison I

Section 6

Canon-McMillan 15, Trinity 48

Peters Township 15, Trinity 38

Peters Township 20, Canon-McMillan 36

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Westinghouse vs. Brashear at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Golf Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 180, Pine-Richland 213

Medalist: Bella Walter (NA), 39

Section 2

Ringgold 228, Connellsville 241

Medalist: Seth Callaway (R), 38

Section 3

Seneca Valley 206, Butler 226

Medalists: Todd Hangliter (SV), 39; Jimmy Stoltenberg (SV), 40; Nolan Nicklas (SV), 40

Section 4

Fox Chapel 187, Franklin Regional 206

Medalists: Aidan Oehrle (FC), 32; Matt Mattioli (FC), 37; Arnold Vento (FC), 39; Scott Bitar (FC), 39; Amani D’Ambrosio (FC), 40

Penn Hills 229, Woodland Hills 259

Medalist: Joel Brayton (PH), 42

Section 5

Blackhawk 204, Ambridge 293

Medalists: Hunter Woodward (B), 38; Michael Hixenbaugh (B), 39 Section 7

South Fayette 200, Chartiers Valley 216

Medalist: James Cavrak (SF), 36

Section 8

Kiski Area 218, Highlands 286

Medalist: Ryan Rametta (KA), 38

Shady Side Academy 119, Hampton 220

Medalist: Adam Lawer (SSA), 36

Class AA

Section 3

Eden Christian 208, Northgate 213 Section 4

McGuffey 222, Bentworth 254

Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37

Section 6

South Side Beaver 220, Central Valley 224

Medalists: Chase Morrison (CV), 40; David Corfield (SSB), 40

Section 9

Sewickley Academy 192, Quaker Valley 202

Medalist: J.F. Aber (Sew), 35

Nonsection

Derry 240, Greensburg Salem 257

Medalists: Aidan Bushey (D), 44; Sean Skidmore (GS), 44

Hole-in-ones: Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Ringgold 228, Connellsville 241

Ringgold: Seth Callaway, 38; Clayton Benson, 42; C.J. Novotny, 46; Dax Kelly, 51; Gage Fuller, 51

Connellsville: Zak Koslosky, 44; Gage Goodwin, 45; Bobby McLucky, 48; Ethan Rice, 49; Aiden Kosisko, 55

Nonsection

Derry 240, Greensburg Salem 257

Derry: Aidan Bushey, 44; William Hugus, 46; Ryan Bushey, 47; Chase Sheffler, 50; Owen Hammers, 53

Greensburg Salem: Sean Skidmore, 44; Ryan Nalevanko, 45; Ben Thomas, 48; Kole Randolph, 59; Connor Herrington, 61

Golf

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Franklin Regional 202, Gateway 246

Medalist: Gwen Shilling (FR), 45

Indiana 200, Connellsville 265

Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 44

Penn-Trafford 196, Norwin 206

Medalists: Jules Crosby (P-T), 41; Lauren Barber (P-T), 41

Section 4

Butler 179, Shaler 193

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36

Kiski Area 210, Armstrong 244

Medalist: Briannon Miller (KA), 43

Class AA

Section 1

Geibel 218, Mt. Pleasant 239

Medalist: Caroline Konieczny (G), 38

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Kiski Area 210, Armstrong 244

Kiski Area: Briannon Miller, 43; Bella Mercurio, 44; Laken Robshew, 59; Taylor Williams, 64

Armstrong: Maci Lorigan, 49; Sophia Dobransky, 63; Avery Kaminsky, 64; Emma Shuttleworth, 68

Class AA

Section 1

Geibel 218, Mt. Pleasant 239

Geibel: Caroline Konieczny, 38; Claire Konieczny, 41; Kharisma Zylka, 56; Paige Karpak, 83

Mt. Pleasant: Natale Miller, 51; Sarah Anthony, 59; Nicole Shinsky, 64; Micaela Gallagher, 65

Records: G (4-5) MP (3-7, 2-7)

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 5, Leechburg 1

Class A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 3, Jeannette 0

Nonsection

Carlynton 7, Chartiers-Houston 1

Charleroi 10, Laurel Highlands 0

3 goals or more: Carnel Kerr, Carlynton (5); Joey Folino, Serra Catholic

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; California at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Neshannock at Beaver, 5:30 p.m.; South Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 2

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Moon 5, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 9, Brashear 0

Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Latrobe 1 Norwin 5, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 0

Hampton 9, Armstrong 2

Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0

Mars 4, Gateway 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Ringgold 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Plum 8, Obama Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 8, Woodland Hills 2

Trinity 6, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Ambridge 1, Chartiers Valley 1 (2OT)

South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell 2, Avonworth 0

Quaker Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Burrell 9, East Allegheny 0

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 3

Freeport 1, Highlands 0 Section 3

Brownsville 11, South Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 2

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1

Derry at South Park, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0

Shady Side Academy 9, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Bentworth 1, Geibel Catholic 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Monessen 0 McGuffey 5, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Freedom 6, OLSH 4

Riverside 5, Sewickley Academy 0

South Side Beaver 3, Mohawk 2

Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 4

Carlynton 4, Vincentian Academy 0

Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 1 (2OT)

Seton LaSalle 2, Bishop Canevin 1

3 goals or more: Callie Davis, Shady Side Academy (5); Jill Butchki, Belle Vernon (4); Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon; Katelyn Kauffman, Norwin; Mackanzie Leever, Mt. Pleasant; Mikayla Walker, Carlynton; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Rachel Black, South Fayette

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 3

Allderdice at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Yough at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL sectional doubles

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Emily Maclean/Steph Pantelas, Kiski Area d. Regan Dally/Alyssa Lessman, Connellsville, 10-5; Erika Jackson/Laylo Tukhtmuradova, Gateway d. Lily Fox/Jensen Stolitza, Armstrong, 10-5

First round

Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe, d. Maclean/Pantelas, Kiski Area, 10-2; Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner, Norwin d. Toby Atwood/Kayla Check, Armstrong, 10-3; Ruby Chen/Sarah Yamrick, Penn-Trafford d. Trinity Miller/Jenna Beach, Norwin, 11-10 (4); Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield, d. Ana Boyle/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional, 10-4; Claire Bryan/Anna Maselli, Hempfield, d. Sophia Solomon/Mariah Ulery, Connellsville, 10-7; Reese Petrosky/Maya Jain, Latrobe, d. Evelyn Brown/Erica Stariha, Kiski Area, 10-4; Olivia Carrera/Holly Monroe, Penn-Trafford, d. Srilekha Sapram/Samantha Dilts, Gateway, 10-0; Hannah Yan/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Jackson/Tukhtamurado, Gateway, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Pesarsick/Stinner, Norwin, 10-1; Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, d. Chen/Yamrick, Penn-Trafford, 10-2; Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, d. Bryan/Maselli, Hempfield, 10-1; Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Carrera/Monroe, Penn-Trafford, 10-0

Semifinals

Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-0; Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, 6-3, 6-3

Consolation

Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)

Championship

Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-2

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Preliminary round

Shannon Day/Katie Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson d. Abby Mroz/Jana Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-1. Addison Sofran/Audrey Lawrence, Plum d. McMillian Van Hausen/Kellia Rogers, Penn Hills, 10-0. Emma Overlings/Makena Luxemburger, Baldwin d. Raven Brown/Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-7

First round

Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy d. Overlings/Luxemburger, Baldwin, 10-0. Paige Theoret/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Amanda Santora/Abbi Large, Oakland Catholic, 10-6. Anna Kogos/Abigail Finstein, Allderdice d. Emma Sukal/Rachel Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-4. Jenna Chernicky/Madie Conroy, Bethel Park d. Rachel Silvio/Ashlynn Miller, Plum, 10-3. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic d. Day/ Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson, 10-5. Jules Smalis/Anna Marks, Allderdice d. Christine Rossi/Catherine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6. Avery Benko/Maya Leyzarovich, Shady Side Academy d. Grace Regan/Bella Kanzius, Bethel Park, 10-4. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Sofran/Lawrence, Plum, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy d. Theoret/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 10-1. Chernicky/Conroy, Bethel Park d. Kogos/Finstein, Allderdice, 10-6. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis/Marks, Allderdice, 10-0.Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Benko/Leyzarovich, Shady Side Academy, 10-1

Semifinals

Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy d. Chernicky/Conroy, Bethel Park, 6-0, 6-0. Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-3

Section 4

At Mt. Lebanon

Preliminary round

Marlaina Bozek/Skyler Clawson, Trinity d. Nini Curione/Anna Rudkowski, Montour, 10-4. Caitlyn Johnson/Kristina Bozek, Trinity d. Kelli O’Connell/Halle Lindh, Chartiers Valley, 11-10 (7-4)

First round

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Johnson/Bozek, Trinity, 10-0. Anna Beachy/Meghan Rea, Canon McMillan d. Maddie Rimbey/Chloe Sadowski, Montour, 10-6. Lucy Hightower/Bridget Zimmerman, Mt. Lebanon d. Samantha Story/Melody Dean, West Allegheny, 10-3. Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Zeze Rose/VV Vura, South Fayette, 10-0. Alexandra Renton/Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Emily Wilson/Kelsey Schafer, Canon McMillan, 10-0. Bailee Sorrell/Grace Salus, Peters Township d. Kennedy Reed/Maddy Dean, West Allegheny, 10-4. Viveka Sceekati/Delaney Winterhalter, South Fayette d. Brittany Gallo/Lelle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-7. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Bozek/Clawson, Trinity, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Beachy/Rea, Canon McMillan, 10-0. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Hightower/Zimmerman, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1. Renton/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Sorrell/Salus, Peters Township, 10-5. Winseck/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Sceekati/Winterhalter, South Fayette, 10-0

Semifinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-4. Renton/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Winseck/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 7-5

Class AA

Section 1

At Hempfield

Preliminary round

Layla Gillis/Alyson Fisher, South Park d. Juliette Steffensen/Bella deRubeis, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3. Tessa Yutzy/Scarlet Davidovich, Southmoreland d. Kate Morris/Calie Greco, Greensburg Salem, 10-7

First round

Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Gillis/Fisher, South Park, 10-2. Sydney Smichnick/Claire Mock, Californa d. Alexis Shaw/Maddie Hill, Jeannette, 10-6. Hannah Brown/Katie Hunter, Mt. Pleasant d. Julianna Angeline/Hope Yeardie, Brownsville, 10-2. Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland d. Aurora Rosso/Emily Beck, West Mifflin, 10-0. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Kenzie Parkinson/Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0. Katie Szekely/Ellie Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Raquel Rhoads/Christine Goodwin, California, 10-0. Jenna Bodnovich/Kylie Bodnovich, Brownsville d. Audrey Reed/Alaysia Poindexter, West Mifflin, 10-2. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Yutzy/Davidovich, Southmoreland, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Smichnick/Mock, Californa, 10-1. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland d. Brown/Hunter, Mt. Pleasant, 11-10. Pemu/Spitznagel, South Park d. Szekely/Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2. Smithnosky/Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Bodnovich/Bodnovich, Brownsville, 10-1

Semifinals

Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, 6-0, 6-2. Pemu/Spitznagel, South Park d. Smithnosky/Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Section 3

At Valley

First round

Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Ava Perock/Christabella Intong, North catholic, 10-0; Ekaterina Trimble/Tara Perry, Derry, d. McKenzie McGee/Kok Kuzneski, Indiana, 10-0; Riley Pylant/Tori Drevna, North Catholic, d. Ange Sharer/Carolina Dynka, Burrell, 10-8; Madison Gatto/Caey Gatto, Valley, d. Lowrie Woodside/Sami Silk, Ellis, 10-2; Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, d. Amber Sterrett/Leah Perry, Valley, 10-7; Hadley Kelson/Eliana Bruemmen, Ellis, d. Jadyn Brown/Tippy Barnes, Knoch, 10-4; Erin Okey/Lily Carone, Indiana, d. Rose Hinkle/Carole Franken, Highlands, 10-8; Madyson Radvansky/Isabella Lane, Burrell, d. Georgia Peters/Sarah Rugh, Highlands, 10-1 Quarterfinals

Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Trimble/Perry, Derry, 10-2; Gatto/Gatto, Valley, d. Pylant/ Drevna, North Catholic, 10-3; Johnson/ Richey, Valley, d. Kelson/ Bruemmen, Ellis School, 10-5; Radvansky/Lane, Burrell, d. Okey/Carone, Indiana, 10-4

Semifinals

Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Gatto/Gatto, Valley, 6-0, 7-5; Radvansky/Lane, Burrell, d. Johnson/ Richey, Valley, 6-2, 6-3

Section 4

At Washington Park

Preliminary round

Courtney Berder/Hannah Brooks, Ringgold d. Leanza Craig/Marissa Larynski, Avella, 10-8. Lily Jerome/Hannah Chang, Winchester Thurston d. Emma Younger/Julia Rinehart, Carlynton, 10-1. Alysha Curti/Anessa Preteroti, Carlynton d. Katherine Miller/Kendal Smith, Hopewell, 10-7. Julia Kampas/Claire Nettleton, Vincentian d. Autumn Herbstsomer/Myleigh Stillwell, 10-3

First round

Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Berder/Brooks, Ringgold, 10-1. Abby Donnelly/Alexa Wilson, McGuffey d. Kaitlyn Diers/Abby McCullough, Hopewell, 10-4. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks d. Samantha Maurer/Alex Wilson, Washington, 10-7. Ang Dalton/Olivia Roble, Vincentian d. Jerome/Chang, Winchester Thurston, 10-2. Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Curti/Preteroti, Carlynton, 10-2. Panaro Patel/Taylor Brooks, Keystone Oaks d. Leah Fleming/Abbey Powell, Ringgold, 10-3. Claire Redd/Katie Henderson, McGuffey d. Katelyn Frank/Julianne Rush, Avella, 10-6. Elim Chen/Roshni Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Julia Kampas/Claire Nettleton, Vincentian, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Donnelly/Wilson, McGuffey, 10-0. Piatt/Pierce, Keystone Oaks d. Dalton/Roble, Vincentian, 10-5. Hughes/Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Patel/Brooks, Keystone Oaks, 10-1. Chen/Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Redd/Henderson, McGuffey, 10-0

Semifinals

Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Piatt/Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 6-1, 6-0. Chen/Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Hughes/Chen, Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 3

Norwin 3, Plum 2

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Mapletown 0

Nonsection Aliquippa 3, Cornell 0

South Allegheny at East Allegheny (n)

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at OLSH, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 5

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Hopewell at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.