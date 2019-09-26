High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 25, 2019
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 11:05 PM
Cross country
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 6
Canon-McMillan 20, Peters Township 35
Canon-McMillan 15, Trinity 50
Peters Township 15, Trinity 50
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Divison I
Section 6
Canon-McMillan 15, Trinity 48
Peters Township 15, Trinity 38
Peters Township 20, Canon-McMillan 36
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Westinghouse vs. Brashear at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Golf Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 180, Pine-Richland 213
Medalist: Bella Walter (NA), 39
Section 2
Ringgold 228, Connellsville 241
Medalist: Seth Callaway (R), 38
Section 3
Seneca Valley 206, Butler 226
Medalists: Todd Hangliter (SV), 39; Jimmy Stoltenberg (SV), 40; Nolan Nicklas (SV), 40
Section 4
Fox Chapel 187, Franklin Regional 206
Medalists: Aidan Oehrle (FC), 32; Matt Mattioli (FC), 37; Arnold Vento (FC), 39; Scott Bitar (FC), 39; Amani D’Ambrosio (FC), 40
Penn Hills 229, Woodland Hills 259
Medalist: Joel Brayton (PH), 42
Section 5
Blackhawk 204, Ambridge 293
Medalists: Hunter Woodward (B), 38; Michael Hixenbaugh (B), 39 Section 7
South Fayette 200, Chartiers Valley 216
Medalist: James Cavrak (SF), 36
Section 8
Kiski Area 218, Highlands 286
Medalist: Ryan Rametta (KA), 38
Shady Side Academy 119, Hampton 220
Medalist: Adam Lawer (SSA), 36
Class AA
Section 3
Eden Christian 208, Northgate 213 Section 4
McGuffey 222, Bentworth 254
Medalist: Austin Marshalek (B), 37
Section 6
South Side Beaver 220, Central Valley 224
Medalists: Chase Morrison (CV), 40; David Corfield (SSB), 40
Section 9
Sewickley Academy 192, Quaker Valley 202
Medalist: J.F. Aber (Sew), 35
Nonsection
Derry 240, Greensburg Salem 257
Medalists: Aidan Bushey (D), 44; Sean Skidmore (GS), 44
Hole-in-ones: Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Ringgold 228, Connellsville 241
Ringgold: Seth Callaway, 38; Clayton Benson, 42; C.J. Novotny, 46; Dax Kelly, 51; Gage Fuller, 51
Connellsville: Zak Koslosky, 44; Gage Goodwin, 45; Bobby McLucky, 48; Ethan Rice, 49; Aiden Kosisko, 55
Nonsection
Derry 240, Greensburg Salem 257
Derry: Aidan Bushey, 44; William Hugus, 46; Ryan Bushey, 47; Chase Sheffler, 50; Owen Hammers, 53
Greensburg Salem: Sean Skidmore, 44; Ryan Nalevanko, 45; Ben Thomas, 48; Kole Randolph, 59; Connor Herrington, 61
Golf
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Franklin Regional 202, Gateway 246
Medalist: Gwen Shilling (FR), 45
Indiana 200, Connellsville 265
Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 44
Penn-Trafford 196, Norwin 206
Medalists: Jules Crosby (P-T), 41; Lauren Barber (P-T), 41
Section 4
Butler 179, Shaler 193
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36
Kiski Area 210, Armstrong 244
Medalist: Briannon Miller (KA), 43
Class AA
Section 1
Geibel 218, Mt. Pleasant 239
Medalist: Caroline Konieczny (G), 38
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Kiski Area 210, Armstrong 244
Kiski Area: Briannon Miller, 43; Bella Mercurio, 44; Laken Robshew, 59; Taylor Williams, 64
Armstrong: Maci Lorigan, 49; Sophia Dobransky, 63; Avery Kaminsky, 64; Emma Shuttleworth, 68
Class AA
Section 1
Geibel 218, Mt. Pleasant 239
Geibel: Caroline Konieczny, 38; Claire Konieczny, 41; Kharisma Zylka, 56; Paige Karpak, 83
Mt. Pleasant: Natale Miller, 51; Sarah Anthony, 59; Nicole Shinsky, 64; Micaela Gallagher, 65
Records: G (4-5) MP (3-7, 2-7)
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 5, Leechburg 1
Class A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 3, Jeannette 0
Nonsection
Carlynton 7, Chartiers-Houston 1
Charleroi 10, Laurel Highlands 0
3 goals or more: Carnel Kerr, Carlynton (5); Joey Folino, Serra Catholic
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; OLSH at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; California at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Neshannock at Beaver, 5:30 p.m.; South Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 2
Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Moon 5, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 9, Brashear 0
Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Latrobe 1 Norwin 5, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Allderdice 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 0
Hampton 9, Armstrong 2
Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0
Mars 4, Gateway 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Ringgold 9, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 3
Plum 8, Obama Academy 0
Thomas Jefferson 8, Woodland Hills 2
Trinity 6, West Mifflin 0
Section 4
Ambridge 1, Chartiers Valley 1 (2OT)
South Fayette 4, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 2, Central Valley 0
Class AA
Section 1
Hopewell 2, Avonworth 0
Quaker Valley 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 2
Burrell 9, East Allegheny 0
Deer Lakes 6, Valley 3
Freeport 1, Highlands 0 Section 3
Brownsville 11, South Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 2
Yough 2, Waynesburg 1
Derry at South Park, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0
Shady Side Academy 9, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Bentworth 1, Geibel Catholic 0
Chartiers-Houston 1, Monessen 0 McGuffey 5, Beth-Center 0
Section 3
Freedom 6, OLSH 4
Riverside 5, Sewickley Academy 0
South Side Beaver 3, Mohawk 2
Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 4
Carlynton 4, Vincentian Academy 0
Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 1 (2OT)
Seton LaSalle 2, Bishop Canevin 1
3 goals or more: Callie Davis, Shady Side Academy (5); Jill Butchki, Belle Vernon (4); Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon; Katelyn Kauffman, Norwin; Mackanzie Leever, Mt. Pleasant; Mikayla Walker, Carlynton; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Rachel Black, South Fayette
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 3
Allderdice at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Yough at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL sectional doubles
Class AAA
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Preliminary round
Emily Maclean/Steph Pantelas, Kiski Area d. Regan Dally/Alyssa Lessman, Connellsville, 10-5; Erika Jackson/Laylo Tukhtmuradova, Gateway d. Lily Fox/Jensen Stolitza, Armstrong, 10-5
First round
Jenna Bell/Carolina Walters, Latrobe, d. Maclean/Pantelas, Kiski Area, 10-2; Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner, Norwin d. Toby Atwood/Kayla Check, Armstrong, 10-3; Ruby Chen/Sarah Yamrick, Penn-Trafford d. Trinity Miller/Jenna Beach, Norwin, 11-10 (4); Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield, d. Ana Boyle/Sarah Gardner, Franklin Regional, 10-4; Claire Bryan/Anna Maselli, Hempfield, d. Sophia Solomon/Mariah Ulery, Connellsville, 10-7; Reese Petrosky/Maya Jain, Latrobe, d. Evelyn Brown/Erica Stariha, Kiski Area, 10-4; Olivia Carrera/Holly Monroe, Penn-Trafford, d. Srilekha Sapram/Samantha Dilts, Gateway, 10-0; Hannah Yan/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Jackson/Tukhtamurado, Gateway, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Pesarsick/Stinner, Norwin, 10-1; Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, d. Chen/Yamrick, Penn-Trafford, 10-2; Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, d. Bryan/Maselli, Hempfield, 10-1; Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Carrera/Monroe, Penn-Trafford, 10-0
Semifinals
Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-0; Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, 6-3, 6-3
Consolation
Petrosky/Jain, Latrobe, d. Smith/Shafer, Hempfield, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)
Championship
Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Yan/Zheng, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-2
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Preliminary round
Shannon Day/Katie Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson d. Abby Mroz/Jana Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-1. Addison Sofran/Audrey Lawrence, Plum d. McMillian Van Hausen/Kellia Rogers, Penn Hills, 10-0. Emma Overlings/Makena Luxemburger, Baldwin d. Raven Brown/Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-7
First round
Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy d. Overlings/Luxemburger, Baldwin, 10-0. Paige Theoret/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Amanda Santora/Abbi Large, Oakland Catholic, 10-6. Anna Kogos/Abigail Finstein, Allderdice d. Emma Sukal/Rachel Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-4. Jenna Chernicky/Madie Conroy, Bethel Park d. Rachel Silvio/Ashlynn Miller, Plum, 10-3. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic d. Day/ Sonnett, Thomas Jefferson, 10-5. Jules Smalis/Anna Marks, Allderdice d. Christine Rossi/Catherine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-6. Avery Benko/Maya Leyzarovich, Shady Side Academy d. Grace Regan/Bella Kanzius, Bethel Park, 10-4. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Sofran/Lawrence, Plum, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy d. Theoret/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 10-1. Chernicky/Conroy, Bethel Park d. Kogos/Finstein, Allderdice, 10-6. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic d. Smalis/Marks, Allderdice, 10-0.Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Benko/Leyzarovich, Shady Side Academy, 10-1
Semifinals
Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy d. Chernicky/Conroy, Bethel Park, 6-0, 6-0. Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel d. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 6-3
Section 4
At Mt. Lebanon
Preliminary round
Marlaina Bozek/Skyler Clawson, Trinity d. Nini Curione/Anna Rudkowski, Montour, 10-4. Caitlyn Johnson/Kristina Bozek, Trinity d. Kelli O’Connell/Halle Lindh, Chartiers Valley, 11-10 (7-4)
First round
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Johnson/Bozek, Trinity, 10-0. Anna Beachy/Meghan Rea, Canon McMillan d. Maddie Rimbey/Chloe Sadowski, Montour, 10-6. Lucy Hightower/Bridget Zimmerman, Mt. Lebanon d. Samantha Story/Melody Dean, West Allegheny, 10-3. Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Zeze Rose/VV Vura, South Fayette, 10-0. Alexandra Renton/Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Emily Wilson/Kelsey Schafer, Canon McMillan, 10-0. Bailee Sorrell/Grace Salus, Peters Township d. Kennedy Reed/Maddy Dean, West Allegheny, 10-4. Viveka Sceekati/Delaney Winterhalter, South Fayette d. Brittany Gallo/Lelle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-7. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Bozek/Clawson, Trinity, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Beachy/Rea, Canon McMillan, 10-0. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Hightower/Zimmerman, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1. Renton/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Sorrell/Salus, Peters Township, 10-5. Winseck/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Sceekati/Winterhalter, South Fayette, 10-0
Semifinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township d. Stief/Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-4. Renton/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon d. Winseck/Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 7-5
Class AA
Section 1
At Hempfield
Preliminary round
Layla Gillis/Alyson Fisher, South Park d. Juliette Steffensen/Bella deRubeis, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-3. Tessa Yutzy/Scarlet Davidovich, Southmoreland d. Kate Morris/Calie Greco, Greensburg Salem, 10-7
First round
Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Gillis/Fisher, South Park, 10-2. Sydney Smichnick/Claire Mock, Californa d. Alexis Shaw/Maddie Hill, Jeannette, 10-6. Hannah Brown/Katie Hunter, Mt. Pleasant d. Julianna Angeline/Hope Yeardie, Brownsville, 10-2. Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland d. Aurora Rosso/Emily Beck, West Mifflin, 10-0. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park d. Kenzie Parkinson/Sophia Marcelli, Jeannette, 10-0. Katie Szekely/Ellie Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Raquel Rhoads/Christine Goodwin, California, 10-0. Jenna Bodnovich/Kylie Bodnovich, Brownsville d. Audrey Reed/Alaysia Poindexter, West Mifflin, 10-2. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Yutzy/Davidovich, Southmoreland, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Smichnick/Mock, Californa, 10-1. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland d. Brown/Hunter, Mt. Pleasant, 11-10. Pemu/Spitznagel, South Park d. Szekely/Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2. Smithnosky/Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Bodnovich/Bodnovich, Brownsville, 10-1
Semifinals
Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem d. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, 6-0, 6-2. Pemu/Spitznagel, South Park d. Smithnosky/Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 7-6 (3), 6-3
Section 3
At Valley
First round
Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Ava Perock/Christabella Intong, North catholic, 10-0; Ekaterina Trimble/Tara Perry, Derry, d. McKenzie McGee/Kok Kuzneski, Indiana, 10-0; Riley Pylant/Tori Drevna, North Catholic, d. Ange Sharer/Carolina Dynka, Burrell, 10-8; Madison Gatto/Caey Gatto, Valley, d. Lowrie Woodside/Sami Silk, Ellis, 10-2; Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, d. Amber Sterrett/Leah Perry, Valley, 10-7; Hadley Kelson/Eliana Bruemmen, Ellis, d. Jadyn Brown/Tippy Barnes, Knoch, 10-4; Erin Okey/Lily Carone, Indiana, d. Rose Hinkle/Carole Franken, Highlands, 10-8; Madyson Radvansky/Isabella Lane, Burrell, d. Georgia Peters/Sarah Rugh, Highlands, 10-1 Quarterfinals
Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Trimble/Perry, Derry, 10-2; Gatto/Gatto, Valley, d. Pylant/ Drevna, North Catholic, 10-3; Johnson/ Richey, Valley, d. Kelson/ Bruemmen, Ellis School, 10-5; Radvansky/Lane, Burrell, d. Okey/Carone, Indiana, 10-4
Semifinals
Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Gatto/Gatto, Valley, 6-0, 7-5; Radvansky/Lane, Burrell, d. Johnson/ Richey, Valley, 6-2, 6-3
Section 4
At Washington Park
Preliminary round
Courtney Berder/Hannah Brooks, Ringgold d. Leanza Craig/Marissa Larynski, Avella, 10-8. Lily Jerome/Hannah Chang, Winchester Thurston d. Emma Younger/Julia Rinehart, Carlynton, 10-1. Alysha Curti/Anessa Preteroti, Carlynton d. Katherine Miller/Kendal Smith, Hopewell, 10-7. Julia Kampas/Claire Nettleton, Vincentian d. Autumn Herbstsomer/Myleigh Stillwell, 10-3
First round
Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Berder/Brooks, Ringgold, 10-1. Abby Donnelly/Alexa Wilson, McGuffey d. Kaitlyn Diers/Abby McCullough, Hopewell, 10-4. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks d. Samantha Maurer/Alex Wilson, Washington, 10-7. Ang Dalton/Olivia Roble, Vincentian d. Jerome/Chang, Winchester Thurston, 10-2. Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Curti/Preteroti, Carlynton, 10-2. Panaro Patel/Taylor Brooks, Keystone Oaks d. Leah Fleming/Abbey Powell, Ringgold, 10-3. Claire Redd/Katie Henderson, McGuffey d. Katelyn Frank/Julianne Rush, Avella, 10-6. Elim Chen/Roshni Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Julia Kampas/Claire Nettleton, Vincentian, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Donnelly/Wilson, McGuffey, 10-0. Piatt/Pierce, Keystone Oaks d. Dalton/Roble, Vincentian, 10-5. Hughes/Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Patel/Brooks, Keystone Oaks, 10-1. Chen/Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Redd/Henderson, McGuffey, 10-0
Semifinals
Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Piatt/Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 6-1, 6-0. Chen/Thakker, Sewickley Academy d. Hughes/Chen, Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 3
Norwin 3, Plum 2
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Mapletown 0
Nonsection Aliquippa 3, Cornell 0
South Allegheny at East Allegheny (n)
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at OLSH, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 5
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Hopewell at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.