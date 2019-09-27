High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 26, 2019

By:

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 11:39 PM

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 42, Brashear 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Big East

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northern

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Montour at Knoch, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Union, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brownsville at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Valley, 7 p.m.; Gateway at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; New Castle at South Park, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

District 9

Keystone Shortway

Brookville at Moniteau, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Ridgway at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Three Rivers

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Imani Christian at Riverview, 12 p.m.

Golf Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Class AA

J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 70; Skylar Fox, Riverside, 71; Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston, 73; Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 74; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 75; Justin Hand, Riverside, 75; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 76; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 77; Tim Pisula, Mt. Pleasant, 78; Will Meyer, Deer Lakes, 78; Stone Ellis, South Park, 79; Tommy George, Shenango, 80; Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 81; Jacob Verner, Seton LaSalle, 82; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82; Jason Zipfel, Hopewell, 83; Aidan Bushey, Derry Area, 84; Liam McGann, Neshannock, 84

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 195, Peters Township 203

Medalists: Jack Urban (USC), 35; Nathan Piatt (USC), 38; Scott Jordan (USC), 38; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 38; Christian Schreiber (Peters), 39

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 195, Kiski Area 249

Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 37

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 163, Ambridge 228

Medalist: Sierra Richard (B), 34

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 186, Bethel Park 234

Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 36

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 177, Mt. Pleasant 230

Medalists: Meaghan Zambruno (GCC), 37; Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 40

Nonsection

Kiski Area 211, Norwin 212

Medalist: Bella Mercurio (KA), 42

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0

North Allegheny 6, Central Catholic 0

Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 6, Brashear 1 Section 3

Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0 Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 10, Armstrong 1

Highlands 1, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 0

Mars 9, Indiana 0

Section 2

Ambridge 6, Obama Academy 1

Blackhawk 0, Montour 0 (2OT)

West Allegheny 2, Moon 1

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 1

Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0

Trinity 7, Belle Vernon 0 Section 4

Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

South Fayette 6, Gateway 1

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 1

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 5, East Allegheny 1

Keystone Oaks 5, McGuffey 0 Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 2

Section 2

Burrell 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1

Leechburg 2, Valley 1

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0

Section 3

Brownsville 2, Yough 1

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 1 Waynesburg 5, Washington 1 Section 4

Freedom 7, Hopewell 2

North Catholic 12, South Side Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 11, Central Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 0, Quigley Catholic 0 (2OT)

Mohawk 3, OLSH 2

Riverside 1, Sewickley Academy 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Geibel Catholic 0

Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1

Winchester Thurston 8, Serra Catholic 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Springdale 4, Avonworth 1

Vincentian Academy 2, Riverview 1 Section 4

Bentworth 2, Brentwood 2 (2OT)

Bishop Canevin 4, California 0

Seton LaSalle 4, Monessen 1

Nonsection

Beaver 5, Neshannock 0

Peters Township 2, South Park 0

3 goals or more: Dom Reiter, Quaker Valley (4); Anthony DiFlaco, Frankin Regional; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Gavin Eldridge, South Fayette; Matt Govi, Hampton

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 5 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 3

Allderdice 2, Latrobe 1

Class AAA

Section 2

South Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Class A

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 4, Neshannock 0

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Beaver 3, Mohawk 0

Chartiers Valley 2, Shaler 1

East Allegheny 1, McKeesport 1 (2OT)

Fox Chapel 1, Oakland Catholic 1 (2OT)

Mt. Pleasant 5, Elizabeth Forward 0

South Park 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Steel Valley 4, Serra Catholic 3

Yough 9, Greensburg Salem 1 Avonworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Ellwood City at Armstrong, ppd.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, ppd.

3 goals or more: Mackenzie Pritts, Yough; Natalie Vilchek, Yough

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Ambridge at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Carrick at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL

Section doubles tournaments

Class AAA

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Consolation

Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, d. Jenna Chernicky/Madie Conroy, Bethel Park, 6-3, 6-4

Section 4

At Mt. Lebanon

Championship

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Alexandra Renton/Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1

Consolation

Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-4, 6-1

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Championship

Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-2, 6-2

Consolation

Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, d. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Section 3

At Valley

Championship

Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch d. Isabella Lane/Madyson Radvansky, Burrell, 6-3, 6-2

Consolation

Madison Gatto/Casey Gatto, Valley d. Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, 6-1, 6-2

Section 4

At Washington Park

Championship

Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley d. Elim Chen/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 6-2

Consolation

Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Hampton 3, Butler 2

Section 3

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Ambridge 0

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler vs. Pine-Richland (n)

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley (n)

North Allegheny at Shaler (n)

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2

Baldwin at Peters Township (n)

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1

Connellsville at Latrobe (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Gateway 0

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0

Woodland Hills 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Quaker Valley 1

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0

Albert Gallatin at Yough (n)

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands (n)

Section 4

Hampton 3, New Castle 0

Mars 3, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk at Knoch (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City (n)

Beaver Falls at Neshannock (n)

Mohawk at New Brighton (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, OLSH 1

Freedom 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

North Catholic 3, South Park 0 Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)

Charleroi at Brownsville (n)

Frazier at Waynesburg (n)

Northgate at McGuffey (n)

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 2

South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Washington at Steel Valley (n)

Section 5

Burrell 3, East Allegheny 0

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Valley at Apollo-Ridge (n)

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 1

Beaver County Christian at Shenango (n)

Quigley Catholic at Union (n)

South Side Beaver at Rochester (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, California 0

Geibel 3, Mapletown 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Bentworth 0

West Greene at Avella (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Brentwood at Burgettstown (n)

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Eden Christian 1

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0

Vincentian Academy 3, Riverview 1

Nonconference

Hopewell at Laurel (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 1