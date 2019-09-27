High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 26, 2019
By:
Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 11:39 PM
Football
Thursday’s results
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 42, Brashear 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Big East
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northern
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Montour at Knoch, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Yough, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Bishop Canevin at Union, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Brownsville at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Valley, 7 p.m.; Gateway at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; New Castle at South Park, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
District 9
Keystone Shortway
Brookville at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Ridgway at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AA
Three Rivers
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Eastern
Imani Christian at Riverview, 12 p.m.
Golf Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
Class AA
J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 70; Skylar Fox, Riverside, 71; Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston, 73; Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 74; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 75; Justin Hand, Riverside, 75; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 76; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 77; Tim Pisula, Mt. Pleasant, 78; Will Meyer, Deer Lakes, 78; Stone Ellis, South Park, 79; Tommy George, Shenango, 80; Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 81; Jacob Verner, Seton LaSalle, 82; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 82; Jason Zipfel, Hopewell, 83; Aidan Bushey, Derry Area, 84; Liam McGann, Neshannock, 84
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 7
Upper St. Clair 195, Peters Township 203
Medalists: Jack Urban (USC), 35; Nathan Piatt (USC), 38; Scott Jordan (USC), 38; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 38; Christian Schreiber (Peters), 39
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 195, Kiski Area 249
Medalist: Adam Lauer (SSA), 37
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Blackhawk 163, Ambridge 228
Medalist: Sierra Richard (B), 34
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 186, Bethel Park 234
Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 36
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 177, Mt. Pleasant 230
Medalists: Meaghan Zambruno (GCC), 37; Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 40
Nonsection
Kiski Area 211, Norwin 212
Medalist: Bella Mercurio (KA), 42
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0
North Allegheny 6, Central Catholic 0
Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 6, Brashear 1 Section 3
Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0 Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0 Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 10, Armstrong 1
Highlands 1, Knoch 0
Kiski Area 2, North Hills 0
Mars 9, Indiana 0
Section 2
Ambridge 6, Obama Academy 1
Blackhawk 0, Montour 0 (2OT)
West Allegheny 2, Moon 1
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 1
Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0
Trinity 7, Belle Vernon 0 Section 4
Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
South Fayette 6, Gateway 1
West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 1
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 5, East Allegheny 1
Keystone Oaks 5, McGuffey 0 Steel Valley 10, South Allegheny 2
Section 2
Burrell 1, Mt. Pleasant 0
Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1
Leechburg 2, Valley 1
Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 0
Section 3
Brownsville 2, Yough 1
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 1 Waynesburg 5, Washington 1 Section 4
Freedom 7, Hopewell 2
North Catholic 12, South Side Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 11, Central Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 0, Quigley Catholic 0 (2OT)
Mohawk 3, OLSH 2
Riverside 1, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Geibel Catholic 0
Trinity Christian 2, St. Joseph 1
Winchester Thurston 8, Serra Catholic 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 4, Aquinas Academy 0
Springdale 4, Avonworth 1
Vincentian Academy 2, Riverview 1 Section 4
Bentworth 2, Brentwood 2 (2OT)
Bishop Canevin 4, California 0
Seton LaSalle 4, Monessen 1
Nonsection
Beaver 5, Neshannock 0
Peters Township 2, South Park 0
3 goals or more: Dom Reiter, Quaker Valley (4); Anthony DiFlaco, Frankin Regional; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Gavin Eldridge, South Fayette; Matt Govi, Hampton
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 5 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 3
Allderdice 2, Latrobe 1
Class AAA
Section 2
South Allegheny 3, Laurel Highlands 2
Class A
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 4, Neshannock 0
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 2, Winchester Thurston 1
Beaver 3, Mohawk 0
Chartiers Valley 2, Shaler 1
East Allegheny 1, McKeesport 1 (2OT)
Fox Chapel 1, Oakland Catholic 1 (2OT)
Mt. Pleasant 5, Elizabeth Forward 0
South Park 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Steel Valley 4, Serra Catholic 3
Yough 9, Greensburg Salem 1 Avonworth at Beth-Center, ppd.
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Ellwood City at Armstrong, ppd.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, ppd.
3 goals or more: Mackenzie Pritts, Yough; Natalie Vilchek, Yough
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Ambridge at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Carrick at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL
Section doubles tournaments
Class AAA
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Consolation
Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, d. Jenna Chernicky/Madie Conroy, Bethel Park, 6-3, 6-4
Section 4
At Mt. Lebanon
Championship
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Alexandra Renton/Lauren Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-4, 6-1
Class AA
Section 1
At Greensburg Racquet Club
Championship
Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 6-2, 6-2
Consolation
Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, d. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Section 3
At Valley
Championship
Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch d. Isabella Lane/Madyson Radvansky, Burrell, 6-3, 6-2
Consolation
Madison Gatto/Casey Gatto, Valley d. Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, 6-1, 6-2
Section 4
At Washington Park
Championship
Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley d. Elim Chen/Roshni Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 6-2
Consolation
Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston d. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Hampton 3, Butler 2
Section 3
Plum 5, Penn Hills 0
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Ambridge 0
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler vs. Pine-Richland (n)
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley (n)
North Allegheny at Shaler (n)
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2
Baldwin at Peters Township (n)
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1
Connellsville at Latrobe (n)
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Gateway 0
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 0
Woodland Hills 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Quaker Valley 1
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 0
Albert Gallatin at Yough (n)
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands (n)
Section 4
Hampton 3, New Castle 0
Mars 3, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk at Knoch (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Ellwood City (n)
Beaver Falls at Neshannock (n)
Mohawk at New Brighton (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, OLSH 1
Freedom 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
North Catholic 3, South Park 0 Section 3
Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)
Charleroi at Brownsville (n)
Frazier at Waynesburg (n)
Northgate at McGuffey (n)
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 2
South Allegheny 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Washington at Steel Valley (n)
Section 5
Burrell 3, East Allegheny 0
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1
Valley at Apollo-Ridge (n)
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Aliquippa 1
Beaver County Christian at Shenango (n)
Quigley Catholic at Union (n)
South Side Beaver at Rochester (n)
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, California 0
Geibel 3, Mapletown 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Bentworth 0
West Greene at Avella (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Brentwood at Burgettstown (n)
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Eden Christian 1
Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0
Vincentian Academy 3, Riverview 1
Nonconference
Hopewell at Laurel (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 1